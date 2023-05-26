Shay Schanaman was one strike away.
The fifth-year pitcher was dealing, retiring the first seven batters he faced since coming into the 1-1 ballgame. He had Maryland third baseman Nick Lorusso where he wanted him on a 2-2 count with two outs in the 10th inning. The Husker defense nearly got him out the pitch before, with a foul ball barely making its way inside the Nebraska dugout. Lorusso came back with a swing of the bat that changed the entire landscape of Nebraska’s season.
Lorusso lifted the No. 1-seeded Terrapins to a 2-1 win over the No. 4-seeded Huskers with a walk-off solo home run in the 10th inning. The loss puts Nebraska in a must-win situation to keep its chances at a Big Ten title alive
The grueling game lasted four hours and 37 minutes. A weather delay in the seventh inning halted play for an hour and 33 minutes while it seemed like every other play was reviewed in the back half.
Despite both teams being some of the best offensives in the conference, the defenses stood tall in the low-scoring affair. The hometown Husker crowd made sure to be as loud as they could even with the long delays.
“I thought it was even rowdier when we came back from the delay,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “It was a unique game because there just wasn’t a lot of scoring, you know, so there wasn’t a ton to cheer for. But yeah, I thought it was electric.”
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews was a foot away from sending the stadium into a frenzy in the first, taking a leadoff fly ball all the way to the wall before being caught by a Terrapin. Senior center fielder Casey Burnham reached base thanks to an error while junior second baseman Max Anderson recorded Nebraska’s first hit with a single. However, consecutive outs stopped the Huskers’ progress, keeping them scoreless.
Maryland gave junior pitcher Jace Kaminska a challenge early with a leadoff single. With two outs in the frame, Kaminska hit and walked a Terrapin, loading the bases. Kaminska remained calm and got himself out of the jam with a strikeout, securing the scoreless first frame.
Sophomore catcher Josh Caron started the second inning, reaching first base the hard way while junior first baseman Ben Columbus drew a four-pitch walk. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey continued his new-found talent of sacrifice bunting, moving the runners to second and third. That allowed junior right fielder Cole Evans to bring home Caron on an RBI groundout, giving Nebraska the early 1-0 lead.
After needing 30 pitches to get three outs in the first, Kaminska only needed 12 in the second inning while going three up, three down.
Nebraska’s top of the lineup could not produce in the third, as Maryland constructed a 1-2-3 inning. The Terrapins got on base in the bottom frame with a leadoff single off of Kaminska’s glove, but three straight flyouts kept them scoreless.
Maryland orchestrated another quick inning as the Huskers went three up, three down. After a two-out single, the Terrapins came within feet of taking the lead as sophomore left fielder Swansen ended the inning by catching a fly ball on the warning track.
Carey opened the fifth with a leadoff single, Nebraska’s first hit since the first inning. While a sacrifice bunt by Evans advanced him to second, consecutive outs left him stranded.
The Terrapins got on the board in the bottom frame which started with a leadoff double. Maryland junior shortstop and Big Ten Player of the Year Matt Shaw tied the game with an RBI single up the middle. Another single and intentional walk loaded the bases with just one out. After a pop-up resulted in the second out, a major sequence occurred as a Terrapin was hit by a pitch, but it was instead ruled a strike due to him offering a bunt at the plate. Kaminska capitalized, striking him out, and the game was tied 1-1 through five.
An Anderson walk gave the Huskers some promise in the sixth, but the Terrapins retired the next three batters. Kaminska added to his quality showing, going three up, three down while earning his fifth strikeout to the roar of the crowd.
Carey continued his productive game, reaching first after getting hit by a pitch. With a new pitcher on for Maryland and Evans at the plate, lightning struck, putting the game in a weather delay. This left the teams with a challenge to make sure they stayed locked in.
“Keep it a little loose in the locker room, but when we come back down to the field, it’s time to go,” Kaminska said postgame.
After an hour and 33-minute delay, play resumed with a rowdy Husker crowd letting how they felt known after every pitch. Right away, the game was met with a lengthy review of a called double play, later being overturned keeping Carey at second with two outs. Matthews reached off of a hit-by-pitch, but Burnham ended the inning with a strikeout.
Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took the mound for the second time in two days for the bottom of the seventh. Hawkins went three up, three down with Columbus making a great play at first, tagging out the runner after an errant throw by Matthews.
Swansen earned a free pass on a full count, but Nebraska could not advance him as its offensive struggles continued with the team having only two hits at that point.
“I don’t think it came to our approach or anything,” Carey said postgame. “I just think it wasn’t our night.”
Hawkins gave up a leadoff single in the bottom frame before fifth-year pitcher Shay Schanaman took over pitching duties, also for the second time this postseason. Another little delay took place as the mound needed maintenance from the grounds crew, adding to game time. That did not affect the Husker defense, as a 6-4-3 double play and ground out kept the game tied heading into the ninth.
The Huskers had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the ninth with Carey hitting a one-out single. Evans grounded into what would have been an inning-ending double play, but an error by the first baseman kept the chance alive. Matthews then moved Evans all the way to third with a single and later stole his 20th base on the season. The heroics fell short as Burnham struck out, leaving the two in scoring position stranded. Schanaman made quick work of Maryland, going three up, three down and sending the already four-plus hour game into extra innings.
Another inning, another review, as Fischer was called out due to leaning into a hit-by-pitch. That call dented Nebraska’s chances of moving senior pinch runner Luke Satori past first base with sophomore catcher Josh Caron grounding out to end the top of the 10th inning.
In a game where Charles Schwab Field did not treat the Terrapins kindly with several fly balls, they finally got one when it mattered most with Lorusso launching a walk-off shot to left field to giveMaryland the 2-1 win in 10 innings. Schanaman had worked himself into a good spot, but one off-pitch proved to be deadly.
“He was rolling pretty good,” Bolt said of Schanaman postgame. “They weren’t taking a lot of good swings off him, and it was a battle right there… You tip your cap there I mean what a swing in that situation.”
Nebraska was held to just four hits with Carey having two of them. Maryland also struggled offensively compared to its usual play, only recording eight hits.
Nebraska will now face the No. 8 seed Michigan State on Friday in a must-win game. If victorious, they will have to beat Maryland twice on Saturday to earn a spot in the championship game. While the odds may be stacked against the Huskers, they are optimistic and taking it one game at a time.
“It’s emotional for now,” Bolt said postgame. “These guys are heartbroken after that game… It should hurt for tonight. But we got to find a way to win one game.”