Nebraska concluded its weekend series at Iowa with a 6-1 loss to mark a sweep — its first time being swept this season. The Huskers moved to a 21-14-1 (7-5 Big Ten) record.
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews began the afternoon with a leadoff solo homer — his 14th this season — to left field for an early 1-0 Nebraska lead. Senior right fielder Casey Burnham followed with a four-pitch walk to occupy first base but remained stranded.
Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Will Walsh started on the bump for the Huskers. The southpaw encountered trouble early after loading the bases with two outs. A force-out at second base on a fielder’s choice allowed Walsh to escape the frame scoreless.
Nebraska failed to produce any runs in the second inning despite junior first baseman Ben Columbus reaching on an error.
Walsh’s stay on the mound did not stretch far into the game, as three runs proved enough for Husker head coach Will Bolt to dig into the bullpen. Bolt stuck with a lefty in senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry, who stranded two Hawkeye base runners.
The Huskers went down in order in the third inning, failing to respond with any scoring.
Perry picked up his second scoreless outing to keep the Iowa lead at 3-1.
Nebraska threatened with base runners on first and second after a hit-by-pitch and walk but could not manage any runs in the fourth inning.
Perry kept the Hawkeyes at bay once more with a groundout and pair of flyouts.
Iowa tallied another run with a solo singer to extend its lead to 4-1. The Hawkeyes continued to stretch their lead with a double, then an RBI-single. The two runs led the Huskers back to the bullpen, as senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman entered the game.
A bases-loaded wild pitch added another run for Iowa to give it a 6-1 advantage. Schanaman picked up the remaining two outs of the fifth inning with a strikeout and groundout.
Back-to-back singles by Burnham and junior second baseman Max Anderson gave Nebraska an opportunity to decrease Iowa’s lead in the sixth inning. The Huskers’ bats, however, missed the opportunity.
The Hawkeyes placed base runners on the corners with two fielder’s choices and a single before a strikeout ended the inning.
Sophomore catcher Josh Caron reached on an error to give Nebraska a base runner with one out away in the seventh inning. His time on base lasted just a few pitches, as a groundout double-play marked the Huskers’ sixth-straight scoreless inning.
After a leadoff single, Nebraska failed to convert its third-straight infield grounder into a double play. In the next at-bat, the Huskers finally found success with a 6-4-3 double play to escape another inning without yielding a run.
Matthews notched a one-out single in the eighth inning to give Nebraska a base runner and a chance for a rally. In similar fashion to the preceding Husker base runners in innings prior, he was stranded after a pair of strikeouts shut the door on a potential rally.
Schanaman held Iowa to another inning without scoring a run in a sequence of groundout, flyout and groundout.
Redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim reached first base on a hit-by-pitch, which led Nebraska to send senior pinch hitter Griffin Everitt to the plate. A 4-6-3 double play ended the game and gave the Hawkeyes the series sweep.
Nebraska left five runners on base, and two three-spots in the second and fifth inning were all Iowa needed to gain and maintain momentum. The Huskers went eight-straight innings without a run.
Nebraska finished the game with one run on four hits with no errors, while the Hawkeyes rallied six runs on 10 hits with two errors.
The Huskers will next travel to face Omaha on Tuesday before returning to Lincoln to host South Dakota State on Wednesday.