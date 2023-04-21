Nebraska baseball could not stop Iowa Friday, falling 11-6 in the first of a three-game series. The Huskers failed to find an answer on the mound as several pitchers had rough outings.
Nebraska looked to jump out to an early lead with senior center fielder Casey Burnham and redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim both reaching base on a walk, but a strikeout by senior first baseman Charlie Fischer ended the inning. Junior pitcher Emmett Olson was on the mound, adding to his great season with three strikeouts in the bottom frame.
The Hawkeyes controlled the second inning as they kept Nebraska scoreless while testing Olson on offense. Iowa scored its first run with a sacrifice bunt and earned another with a single. Olson then gave up a three-run shot to right field, giving the Hawkeyes a 5-0 lead early.
The Huskers' continued to look flat, going three up, three down in the top of the third inning. Olson could not shake off his unpleasant second, walking and hitting two of the three batters he faced. That was enough for Nebraska to go to its bullpen as sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took over, immediately ending the inning with a double play.
Nebraska finally got some offense in the fourth as two walks and a wild pitch put Anglim and Fischer on second and third with no outs. Consecutive strikeouts added pressure and a wild pitch scored Anglim and moved Fischer to third. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey registered the first hit of the game for Nebraska with an RBI single scoring Fischer, making the score 5-2. Hawkins looked rough in the bottom frame loading the bases with three consecutive walks. Iowa added another run on an RBI groundout and took a 6-2 lead through four.
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews got the fifth inning started with a leadoff double. A Burnham hit-by-pitch and junior second baseman Max Anderson walk loaded the bases with no outs, causing Iowa to move to its bullpen. Nebraska shortened the Hawkeye lead as a Fischer hit-by-pitch brought home Matthews. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen scored Burnham off of a sacrifice fly cutting Iowa’s lead 6-4. Hawkins went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth inning, as it seemed that momentum was shifting the Huskers’ way.
However, Nebraska could not build off of the previous inning, going three up, three down in the sixth with three straight strikeouts. Hawkins let up his first hit of the game with a two-out single in the bottom frame, prompting senior pitcher Jake Bunz to replace him and finish the inning.
Nebraska got out to a strong start in the seventh with Burnham and Anderson each hitting singles. However, a strikeout and double play ended the inning prematurely. Bunz followed the pitching struggles in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases before senior pitcher Shay Schanaman came in relief.
What followed was an Iowa route thanks mostly to Husker miscues. The Hawkeyes brought one in off of a sacrifice fly while a throwing error by Matthews scored another. A two-RBI single added to the Iowa advantage as Schanaman struggled to get out of the hole he was planted in. Schanaman scored two more Hawkeyes thanks to a hit-by-pitch and walk with the bases loaded, ending his night in the process. Sophomore pitcher Drew Christo finished the inning and Iowa had a comfortable 11-4 lead when it was all said and done.
The Huskers continued to be on the other side of big plays as a double play ended their eighth inning. Christo pitched a scoreless inning, retiring the last three batters he faced. Nebraska stayed competitive in the ninth, adding two more runs off of Anderson and Swansen singles, but ultimately fell short as Iowa took game one of the season series 11-6.
Olson was credited with his first loss since the first game of the season against San Diego, giving up six hits and five earned runs. Swansen led the Huskers, batting in a pair of runs.
Nebraska finished with six runs on seven hits and one error. Iowa finished with 11 runs on nine hits and no errors.
The Huskers, now 21-12-1 (7-3 Big Ten), look to bounce back Saturday as they take on the Hawkeyes in game two of the series.