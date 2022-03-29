Facing off at Charles Schwab Field on Tuesday night, Nebraska baseball battled its instate rival to the final pitch but lost in dramatic fashion.
Freshman pitcher Jaxon Jelkin got the starting nod for the Huskers, after throwing five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in his last appearance.
In the top of the first inning, Husker sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews found his way on to third base but was left stranded.
Jelkin started his outing strong in the bottom of the frame, putting the Bluejays down in the first inning. With the middle of the order up for Nebraska in the second inning, the Husker freshmen continued their hot streak from its series against Michigan.
Freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim doubled to center field to start the second inning and was later brought in to score by freshman second baseman Core Jackson on an RBI single into right field.
Fortunately for the Bluejays, the bats came alive fast in its half of the second inning. Freshman designated hitter Nolan Sailors bunted his way to first base with one out. Back-to-back singles from junior right fielder Jack Grace and sophomore shortstop Nolan Clifford brought in Sailors.
After Clifford advanced to second on a wild pitch from Jelkin, Bluejay sophomore third baseman Kyle Hess lined out to center field, scoring Clifford to end the second inning up 2-0.
Carrying into the third inning, the Huskers left three men on base with two in scoring position, a crucial element to many of their losses on the season.
With one out left in the third inning and the Bluejays up to bat, Husker manager Will Bolt decided to bring in senior pitcher Tyler Martin for Jelkin, who then struck out the final batter of the inning.
Sophomore first baseman Jack Steil doubled in the top of the fourth inning, but the Huskers could get nothing else going. Overall, they went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position through the first four innings of the game.
Bolt again turned to the bullpen in the fifth inning, putting freshman pitcher Jackson Brockett on the mound.
Creighton tacked on another run in the fifth inning as freshman catcher Hogan Helligso doubled to center field and later reached home on an error from Steil on a routine ground ball, pushing the lead to 3-0.
An inning later, the Bluejays got runners on first and second base via walks, but could not capitalize as Husker freshman pitcher CJ Hood came in to relieve Brockett and closed out the inning.
Entering the seventh inning, Steil found himself on second base to lead after an error from Hess at third, followed by a Jackson single to put runners on the corners with no outs.
In an attempt to get the bats going, Bolt put in freshman infielder Gabe Swansen to pinch hit for freshman center fielder Tyler Palmer, who grounded into a double play but scored Steil from third base to make the score 3-2. To end the inning, Matthews caught stealing for the first time this season at second base by Helligso.
Hood kept the Bluejays off the bases in the seventh inning, throwing just seven pitches to retire the side. Junior center fielder Luke Sartori came in for Swansen after his pinch hit in the inning prior.
Despite having the lead, the Bluejays continued to advance Husker runners via passed balls and fielding errors. To start the eighth inning, senior left fielder Cam Chick doubled to left field and advanced to third base on another wild pitch. On the ensuing at-bat, sophomore third baseman Max Anderson was hit by a pitch, putting runners on the corners down one run.
In a wild series of events, Bluejay junior pitcher Tommy Steier struck out back-to-back Huskers batters, putting freshman designated hitter Luke Jessen at the plate. Down in the count, Jessen grounded to Bluejay sophomore first baseman Alan Roden and stumbled to the ground on his way to first base ending the inning.
Sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson came in to relieve Hood for the Huskers as the Bluejays went away quietly in the bottom of the eighth inning, putting the fate of the game in the Huskers hands going into the top of the ninth.
Steier struck out Steil to start the ninth, followed by the fourth Bluejay error to put Jackson on first base. Junior catcher Nick Wimmers came in to pinch hit for Sartori but before his first pitch at the plate, Steier caught Jackson trying to take a large lead at first, picking him off for the second out of the inning.
Down to their final man, the Huskers stayed alive, as Wimmers singled to the Bluejay shortstop and advanced to second on a wild throw to first base from Steier. On the ensuing at-bat, Matthews grounded to Clifford at shortstop who made a good throw to first, capturing the 3-2 win for the Bluejays.
Chick and Jackson both finished the game with two hits for the Huskers, while the Bluejays finished the game with as many errors (five) as they had hits. Nebraska also left two more men on base than the Bluejays, a costly error that continues to hurt the team in its worst times.
The Huskers return to action on Friday as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a three-game series in Columbus, Ohio.