After a disappointing loss Friday night, Nebraska baseball bounced back Saturday, shutting out Minnesota 18-0. The Huskers improved to 23-16-1 (8-6 Big Ten) on the year.
Junior pitcher Jace Kaminska got the start on the mound, looking to rebound after his last three outings left a lot to be desired. After surrendering a one-out single, Kaminska recorded consecutive strikeouts keeping the Golden Gophers scoreless. Back-to-back walks put junior shortstop Brice Matthews and senior center fielder Casey Burnham on while an infield fly advanced them to second and third with one out. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen brought Matthews home on a grounder while he reached first on an error. A pair of strikeouts ended the Huskers' scoring chance, and they led 1-0 after one.
Kaminska went three up, three down in the second inning, continuing his hot start. Kaminska looked different from past starts as he expanded his game outside of the fastball.
“I think I had three pitches, and I was just showing them,” Kaminska said postgame. “Just flashing it to keep them honest at the plate."
Nebraska could not take advantage of the quick inning, going three up, three down as well. Minnesota remained cold on offense, going three up, three down again in the third inning. Matthews put the Huskers in the hit column with a leadoff single but was caught stealing second. After going 0-for-10 in his last two games, junior second baseman Max Anderson returned to his usual self, hitting a solo shot to right field. His 14th home run on the season gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead after three.
“After the past week, I was just trying to hit it hard,” Anderson said postgame. “I was just trying to put a good swing on it, and that’s what happened.”
It felt Kaminska was back to his March form, as he pitched another scoreless frame while ending the fourth inning with an impressive play, picking the ball off the mound and throwing it to first for a ground out. After a double play looked to end Nebraska’s inning early, junior right fielder Cole Evans kept it alive by drawing a walk. Matthews added to the Husker lead with a double that stayed fair thanks to the wind. Evans scored all the way from first and Nebraska led 3-0.
Kaminska was feeling it, striking out three Golden Gophers in the fifth inning, moving his total to a season-best six on the day. Anderson got the bottom of the inning going with a leadoff single, while the wind helped Swansen go yard to right field. The two-run shot was Swansen’s 12th on the year and gave Nebraska a 5-0 lead.
The sixth inning saw Kaminska continue to deal while the Husker offense took over with an abundance of highlights starting with Evans and Matthews hitting singles. An RBI single by Burnham brought home Evans while Swansen reached first on a fielder’s choice. Swansen and Matthews executed the double steal to perfection, as Swansen bought enough time for Matthews to finesse his way into stealing home. Senior designated hitter Charlie Fischer added to the fun with an RBI double scoring Swansen while freshman third baseman Dylan Carey scored Fischer thanks to a Minnesota error. When it was all said and done, Nebraska led 9-0 heading into the seventh.
The Golden Gophers had no match for Kaminska, who continued to put together the best outing of his Husker career, recording his seventh strikeout to end the seventh inning. Nebraska kept attacking in the bottom frame with Caron leading things off with a double. Matthews reached on a fielder’s choice while Burnham brought home Caron with an RBI groundout. Anderson added to his monster day hitting a two-run shot to center field. His second homer on the day also tied him with Matthews for the season lead of 15 home runs. Carey and Columbus each added to the score with an RBI single while Caron topped his double from earlier in the inning with a three-run home run to left field. Nebraska accounted for eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the seventh, extending their lead to 17-0.
Kaminska’s day was over after tossing seven scoreless innings with fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry taking his place on the mound. Perry struck out the side, keeping the shutout intact. The Huskers added another run in the bottom frame, with Anderson bringing home senior pinch hitter Luke Sartori with an RBI single making it 18-0 Nebraska.
Freshman pitcher JC Gutierrez completed the team shutout, going three up, three down in the ninth, capping off the Husker victory 18-0.
Kaminska finished the day tossing seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. His performance helped let Nebraska play loose on offense.
“He allowed us to play from ahead,” Bolt said of Kaminska postgame. “He was great. He had the changeup and breaking ball going today.”
Anderson led the offense with four hits, four RBIs and two home runs while moving his batting average back to above .400 on the year. Caron and Swansen each had three RBIs and a home run, respectively.
Nebraska finished with 18 runs on 19 hits and no errors. Minnesota went scoreless on five hits and two errors.
The Huskers will take on the Golden Gophers on Sunday with the season series on the line.