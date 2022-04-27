Nebraska baseball won its third straight game on Wednesday, defeating Omaha 14-3 in seven innings.
The Husker offense continued their stellar play recently, having scored 41 runs in its last three contests.
Nebraska’s pitching lived up the billing as well, with senior pitcher Dawson McCarville notching his third win of the season. McCarville went six innings and struck out three in the victory.
Despite the lopsided result, it was Omaha who struck first in the top of the first inning. Sophomore second baseman Cam Frederick got on base with a sharp ground ball that hopped off Husker freshman second baseman Core Jackon’s glove and into the outfield for a double.
Advancing to third on a groundout, an infield single scored Frederick and Omaha took the game’s opening run for a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska captured the lead in the bottom of the frame, and never looked back. To open the inning, senior center fielder Cam Chick was hit by a pitch for the 14th time this season. Chick then stole second, before senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt’s sharply-hit ground ball went right to Maverick junior pitcher Wyatt Sellers.
However, Sellers’ throw to third to get Chick misfired, allowing Chick to score and Everitt to swipe second. Everitt would score as well after sophomore third baseman Max Anderson soared a home run to left field, giving Nebraska a 3-1 advantage.
Omaha answered back with a run in the top of the second, but it was quickly overshadowed by Nebraska’s six-run third inning.
The runs began to pour in with one out in the third. Anderson singled, then a walk and an infield single by sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews loaded the bases.
A wild pitch then plated Anderson, with Jackson’s single scoring another to make it 5-2. Matthews scored easily on a groundout to give Nebraska a four-run cushion. Senior third baseman Efry Cervantes hit a routine ground ball that appeared to be the end of the inning, but the throw to first was short, putting Nebraska up 6-2.
The error sparked another rally for Nebraska, with Chick doubling in the next at-bat and freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim scoring two on a double. Thanks to the two-out rally, Nebraska finished the frame up 9-2.
“It’s more aggression, more competing,” Nebraska manager Will Bolt said postgame. “We’re stealing bases, we’re ready to hit. When you’re on the right side of it offensively you’re doing all those things and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Matthews continued his hot streak offensively in the bottom of the fourth, slugging a two-run home run to left-center. The homer was Matthews’ third in his last five games.
“[I’ve been] slowing things down at the plate, not trying to do too much,” Matthews said postgame about his recent surge. “Trusting what my coaches are telling me with the scouting reports and just having fun.”
Omaha got a run back on a solo home run in the top of the sixth. However, Nebraska’s three runs in the bottom of the frame put it past the threshold for the run rule, which was agreed upon as up 10 after seven innings, according to Bolt.
Nebraska did not have to do any work with the bats to score those three runs. A walk and two hit by pitches loaded the bases, where three straight runs were walked in.
This weekend, the Huskers return to conference play with a three-game home series against Iowa, starting Friday at 7:02 p.m.