After falling short in the first two matchups, Nebraska baseball defeated Omaha 6-3 on Tuesday in a game where Tal Anderson Field felt like Haymarket Park.
The Huskers' offense got out to a slow start, going three up, three down in the top of the first inning. Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins got the start on the mound for the first time in his collegiate career. The sidearm pitcher was ready, striking out two Mavericks in a scoreless frame.
Nebraska got on the board in the second inning with sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen and redshirt sophomore right fielder Garrett Anglim reaching base with singles. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey brought them home with a three-run shot to left field. His fourth home run of the season gave the Huskers a 3-0 lead and an early score, unlike their previous game against Omaha. Hawkins went three up, three down in the bottom of the second putting Nebraska up early.
The Huskers looked to add to their lead in the third after a single by senior center fielder Casey Burnham, but a Maverick outfielder robbed junior second baseman Max Anderson of a potential home run. Hawkins threw two quick outs, but back-to-back singles ended his night, and freshman pitcher Jalen Worthley came in. However, he gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced. This caused head coach Will Bolt to pull Worthley in favor of sophomore pitcher Drew Christo, who ended the inning with a strikeout, keeping Nebraska ahead 3-1.
A single by junior catcher Ben Columbus and a Carey hit-by-pitch put the Huskers in a prime position to score, but a deep ball by junior shortstop Brice Matthews fell short at the warning track. Despite giving up a leadoff double, Christo retired the next three Mavericks, keeping the score 3-1 after four.
Burnham got things going in the fifth, hitting a leadoff single before stealing second. Senior designated hitter Charlie Fischer brought Burnham home with an RBI groundout, making it 4-1 Huskers. Christo continued to bend but not break as he tossed another scoreless frame, leaving two Mavericks on base.
Nebraska went three up, three down in the sixth, unable to build on its lead. Christo collected two more strikeouts in the bottom of the inning, extending his total to seven after entering the game with only seven total on the season.
The Huskers' offense remained quiet in the seventh despite an Anderson single, which put him back over .400 on the year after falling to .399. Christo’s scoreless streak came to an end in the bottom of the inning, which started with a leadoff double that Swansen misplayed in left field. A passed ball moved the running to third and a sacrifice fly brought him home, making it 4-2 Nebraska. Fifth-year pitcher Jake Bunz took over as Christo received a standing ovation from an Omaha crowd mostly comprised of Husker fans.
Swansen started the eighth with a leadoff single before a controversial call on a Columbus groundout caused Bolt to have a heated exchange with the home plate umpire. Despite the delay, Carey came up big with a two-out single that scored Swansen. His fourth RBI on the day gave Nebraska a 5-2 lead and some much-needed wiggle room. Senior pitcher Michael Garza took the mound in the eighth, striking out two Mavericks in a scoreless frame.
Matthews started the ninth with a bang, sending a moonshot to left field for his first hit of the game. The leadoff home run gave Matthews his team-leading 15th homer and the Huskers a 6-2 lead as a “Go Big Red” chant started in Omaha.
The Mavericks were not ready to call it a day yet, however, hitting a two-out home run off Garza to cut the Husker lead to three. A single and hit-by-pitch put the tying run at the plate, prompting Bolt to bring in senior pitcher Shay Schanaman for the final out. Schanaman struck out the batter, ending any potential Maverick comeback as Nebraska finally defeated its in-state rival, 6-3, sending the bulk of the fans home happy.
Christo earned his first collegiate win, going a career-high 4.0 innings tossing eight strikeouts. Carey led the offense with four RBIs on two hits.
Nebraska finished with six runs on 12 hits and one error. Omaha finished with three runs on 11 hits and one error.
The Huskers, now 22-14-1, look to carry this momentum to Wednesday as they host South Dakota State.