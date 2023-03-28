Nebraska took care of business Tuesday, beating North Dakota State 4-1 in a game where pitching dominated the Bison.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Will Walsh got his first collegiate start on the mound after a career-long outing against Creighton last Tuesday. However, the Bison controlled the opening inning after their leadoff batter reached second thanks to a Nebraska error. North Dakota State opened the scoring when a runner getting caught stealing second helped score a runner from third. Nebraska went three up, three down in the bottom frame, and the Bison were up 1-0 after one.
Walsh bounced back in the top of the second, striking out three Bison in a row after a leadoff walk. The Huskers could not respond, going three up, three down once again, and the score stayed as it was through two.
The third inning continued to go Walsh’s way with him recording two strikeouts and a challenging catch on a line out that went straight at him. Junior catcher Ben Columbus gave Nebraska its first hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom frame. A walk and a wild pitch put the Huskers on second and third with one out, but they could not capitalize and remained scoreless.
Walsh was dealing, striking out two more in the fourth inning, moving his total to eight. With the Huskers still down, Walsh was locked in on not making the deficit worse.
“I was just going,” Walsh said postgame. “Just get ahead of hitters… I was trying to get weak contact and be in the zone.”
A diving stop on a ground out by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey ended the inning in style. Nebraska could not carry the momentum on offense, going three up, three down for the third time in four innings.
It was a quick fifth inning for the Bison, as they too went three up, three down. Walsh added two more strikeouts to his name and was up to 10 on the game after having six on the season heading into Tuesday. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen carried over his hot hitting from the weekend, hitting a leadoff double. Columbus collected his second hit on the day with a single. A fielding error moved him to second and scored Swansen, making the score 1-1. Columbus came up big after going down with a stinger in the first inning due to a foul tip hitting his hand.
“He battled,” head coach Will Bolt said of Columbus postgame. “He swung the bat really good tonight. I thought he caught a really good game out there as well.”
A sacrifice bunt by senior center fielder Casey Burnham moved Columbus to third, but the Huskers could not take the lead as the inning ended with a controversial strike call on Matthews.
Walsh went three up, three down in the sixth inning recording another strikeout. Nebraska was unable to build on a single by junior second baseman Max Anderson and the game stayed tied.
Burnham made a pair of impressive catches in the top of the seventh inning while Walsh retired the side. After recording two quick outs, North Dakota State made the questionable decision to go to its bullpen. A hit-by-pitch and catcher interference put Huskers on first and second while causing another pitcher change for the Bison. The new pitcher did not phase Matthews, as he drilled a three-run blast to left center field. His eighth home run of the season gave Nebraska a 4-1 lead and his mother a gift.
“It’s kind of for my mom,” Matthews said postgame. “It’s her birthday today, so I gave her a little birthday present.”
Walsh’s career day was over, only allowing two hits while accounting for 11 strikeouts. His performance came with a variety of pitches while keeping the Huskers in the game.
“I’ve always had a great change-up,” Walsh said postgame. “The slider has been a pitch I’ve really been working on and it’s starting to come along. Getting the first strike and can use it to get swing and misses.”
Senior pitcher Shay Schanaman took over on the mound, looking to maintain the Husker lead. Despite two Bison reaching base, Nebraska escaped the inning clean. The Huskers went three up, three down in the eighth, and Schanaman closed things out by striking out the side in the ninth, giving Nebraska the 4-1 win and its 400th victory at Hawks Field.
Walsh’s back-to-back quality outings gives the Huskers a lot to look forward to, and he may be the third starting pitcher the team desperately needs.
“He executed at a really high level,” Bolt said of Walsh postgame. “It’s hard to really ignore what he has done.”
Nebraska finished with four runs on five hits and one error. North Dakota State finished with one run on three hits and two errors.
The Huskers, now 14-8-1, travel to Abilene Texas as they take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian in a doubleheader Saturday.