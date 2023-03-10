Nebraska won the first of a three-game series on Friday against Illinois State, defeating the Redbirds 8-2.
Junior pitcher Emmett Olson got the start on the mound, going three up, three down in the top of the first. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews got things going in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single. After stealing second, junior second baseman Max Anderson brought Matthews in on a chopper with one out.
Both pitchers looked strong going scoreless for the next three innings while the temperature at Haymarket Park declined to the low thirties. These conditions made runs hard to come by.
“I thought it was big for us to score the run in the first inning,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “Knowing on a tough day to hit, that could be the difference in the game. So it was big that we scored early.”
Despite having runners on the corners, Illinois State could not tie the game up in the top of the fifth inning. Nebraska added to their lead in the bottom frame with senior center fielder Casey Burnham hitting a one-out double off the fence. Matthews took the very next pitch for a deep home run that barely stayed inside the left field foul pole.
“I was kinda too far down the line to see it but it looked like it was fair,” Matthews said postgame. “Umpire made the right call.”
The home run marked Nebraska’s twelfth consecutive game going yard, which is the longest in program history since 1988. The Huskers took a 3-0 lead after five.
Olson continued to add to his stellar performance, pitching his sixth scoreless inning while earning his career-high eighth strikeout. He attacked early, not wasting much time with the pitch clock.
“I feel like I was just able to attack right away,” Olson said postgame. “Just work quick, let them [the Huskers] hit, and just rinse and repeat.”
Nebraska looked to add a run to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, but a phenomenal grab by a Redbird outfielder robbed junior designated hitter Ben Columbus of an extra base hit. Olson finally gave up a run in the top of the seventh, as the Redbirds hit a two-run home run to deep left field cutting the Husker lead down to 3-2. That marked the end of Olson’s day, going six innings allowing four hits and eight strikeouts. Fifth-year pitcher Shay Schanaman took over on the mound, ending the inning with consecutive strikeouts.
The Redbirds also went to their bullpen in the seventh and the Huskers capitalized off that decision as Matthews kicked things off with a leadoff single. Anderson brought him home with an RBI triple off of the right field wall. Sophomore catcher Josh Caron then recorded his first hit of the day, an RBI double to left center field, scoring Anderson. Fifth-year first baseman Efry Cervantes came in as a pinch hitter and scored Caron with an RBI single. Consecutive walks later and the bases were loaded for Burnham to hit a two-RBI single, giving Nebraska an 8-2 lead after seven.
Illinois State added one more run in the ninth on an RBI single but Nebraska walked out of game one with an 8-3 win. Matthews had a fantastic day with three hits, three runs and the two-run homer.
“He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Bolt said of Matthews postgame. “He’s in that mode where he’s trusting his ability, and that’s what I’m really proud of.”
Both Husker pitchers had strong showings, with Schanaman throwing four strikeouts while only allowing one hit in three innings.
“It feels good to have the ball at the end of the game when it matters,” Schanaman said postgame.
Nebraska finished with eight runs on 13 hits and zero errors. Illinois State finished with three runs on five hits and zero errors.
Both teams will meet again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. in the second matchup of the three game series.