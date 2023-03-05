After an upset victory over No. 7 Vanderbilt on Friday, the Huskers continued their weekend at the Cambria College Classic, picking up a 12-3 win over Hawaii before losing to No. 4 Ole Miss 14-5 on Sunday.
Saturday: Nebraska 12, Hawaii 3
Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey recorded the game's first hit with a one-out single in the top of the first inning. However, junior second baseman Max Anderson grounded into a double play to end the inning. Junior pitcher Jace Kaminska got the start on the mound for the Huskers and after a Hawaii double, Kaminska registered a strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
Nebraska’s second inning showed promise after fifth-year designated hitter Griffin Everitt earned a walk and redshirt sophomore left fielder Garrett Anglim singled, but the inning ended without a score. The Rainbow Warriors could not capitalize in the bottom of the second keeping the game tied.
The Huskers went three up, three down in the top of the third before Kaminska struck out his third batter of the game in the bottom of the third, keeping the game tied. The fourth inning saw a wild sequence with a two-run home run by Anglim being waved off due to a pitch clock violation. Anglim ended up walking and the Huskers got their two runs back when sophomore right fielder Gabe Swanson hit a two-RBI double a batter later. Kaminska went three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth as Nebraska led 2-0.
Nebraska added another run in the fifth inning as Anderson hit an RBI triple that scored Carey. Despite having two men on with no outs, the Rainbow Warriors could not capitalize, and Nebraska exited the inning up 3-0.
After back-to-back solid innings, Nebraska erupted for five runs in the sixth inning. Anglim started the inning with a leadoff single and Swanson followed with his second double of the game. Senior outfielder Casey Burnham loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews brought two home with a two-RBI single and Carey added an RBI single of his own. A Hawaii error resulted in Matthews scoring and Carey advancing to third. Anderson singled and brought home Carey, extending the Huskers’ lead to 8-0. Kaminska pitched one more scoreless inning as Nebraska looked dominant through six.
The Huskers added two runs to its lead in the seventh as Carey and Anderson drove in runs. Kaminska’s day came to an end, as junior pitcher Brett Sears came in and immediately lost the Huskers shutout bid, giving up a Rainbow Warrior home run. Hawaii drove in another run, but Nebraska still held onto a comfortable 10-2 lead.
Both sides hit home runs in the eighth inning, as Swanson hit his first homer of the season with a two-run shot. Hawaii’s solo shot in the bottom of the inning made it 12-3.
After a scoreless top of the ninth, sophomore pitcher Drew Christo earned the save, striking out the final two batters as Nebraska walked away with a convincing 12-3 win.
Nebraska finished with 12 runs on 18 hits and zero errors. Hawaii finished with three runs on 11 hits and one error.
Sunday: Nebraska 5, Ole Miss 14
Nebraska started the game with promise in the top of the first inning, as two out of the first three batters were walked. However, consecutive outs ended the inning. Freshman pitcher Caleb Clark got the start on the mound for the Huskers in what played out as a disastrous bottom of the first inning. Nebraska was one strike away from getting out of the inning with two men on, but a two-RBI single by Ole Miss cleared the bases. The next five Rebels reached base as they added to their score with an RBI single and two-RBI triple. Clark’s day came to a swift end and senior Michael Garza came in with the bases loaded. A three-RBI double cleared the bases and the Rebels' first inning finally ended up 8-0.
The Huskers could not respond, going three up, three down in the top of the second. Ole Miss recorded a one-out double in the bottom of the frame but was unable to add to their lead.
Burnham gave Nebraska its first hit on the day with a leadoff single in the third inning. Matthews followed that up with a two-run homer to cut the Rebel lead to 8-2. However, the Huskers could not keep up the strong play, as three consecutive outs ended their inning. Carey was able to redeem himself from a dropped foul out earlier in the inning by making a great catch in foul territory to end the Rebels' third, keeping them scoreless.
Both sides failed to register a run in the fourth inning, then fifth-year first baseman Efry Cervantes led off the fifth inning with his first home run of the season — a left center field shot — to make it 8-3. Matthews reached first on a single and advanced to second off a wild pitch. A Carey single scored Matthews and cut the Rebel lead to four. Anderson grounded into a double play to end the top of the fifth 8-4.
Freshman pitcher Jalen Worthley was on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, walking the first batter he faced. A Rebel single saw Anglim shaken up, forcing him to leave the game early with an injury. A two-RBI single added to the Ole Miss lead, and the Huskers trailed 10-4 through five.
Nebraska’s sixth inning started with potential as sophomore center Josh Caron reached first with a leadoff single. However, a double play and ground out kept the Huskers scoreless. Ole Miss added to its lead with an RBI groundout, making it 11-4.
After a three up, three down seventh by Nebraska, Ole Miss continued to pile it on with an RBI triple and another run off a passed ball, making it 13-4 after seven. Anderson added to his nine-game hit streak in the eighth, scoring Matthews on an RBI double. The Rebels added a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, making it 14-5.
Nebraska ended its weekend in Minneapolis going three up, three down in the top of the ninth as the Rebels took home the Cambria College Classic title.
The Huskers finished with five runs on eight hits and zero errors. Ole Miss finished with 14 runs on 14 hits and zero errors.
While not the ending the Huskers envisioned, they still had a successful weekend, picking up two wins over good programs. Nebraska, now 5-4-1, will be at Haymarket Park for the first time this season on Tuesday as they play the first of a two-game series with Northern Colorado.