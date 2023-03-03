Nebraska started its weekend at the Cambria College Classic in style, defeating the No. 7 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores 5-3 in Minneapolis. The game saw Nebraska come back from a two-run deficit while dominating in the batter's box.
Junior pitcher Emmett Olson got the start for the Huskers and looked promising early, striking out the first batter he faced. A ground out followed, and Nebraska was one out away from a perfect first inning. However, Vanderbilt registered a two-out single, and Olson hit the next batter, putting Commodores on first and second. Olson regained his composure and struck out the next batter ending the inning.
After Nebraska was unable to do anything in the bottom of the first, Olson got his third strikeout of the game in the top of the second. A following walk put runners on first and second, but the Huskers turned a double play to end the inning.
Nebraska got on the board first in the second inning. Sophomore catcher Josh Caron started the inning with a lead-off single then redshirt sophomore first baseman Will Walsh hit a double to right field to advance Caron to third. However, Caron would be called out at home as redshirt left fielder Garrett Anglim reached first on a fielder's choice. Fifth-year designated hitter Griffin Everitt gave Nebraska its first run of the day with an RBI double to left field on just his second hit of the season. Sophomore right fielder Gabe Swanson was walked to load the bases for Nebraska, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning with the Huskers up 1-0.
Olson went three up, three down in the top of the third, giving Nebraska all the momentum. The Huskers kept their foot on the gas in the bottom of the third with a one-out single by junior second baseman Max Anderson and a double by Caron. However, consecutive strikeouts once again cut Nebraska’s inning short, leaving two runners in scoring position.
Vanderbilt took over in the top of the fourth when senior outfielder RJ Schreck hit a home run with one out. Two batters later, senior infielder Parker Noland hit another home run, this one to deep center field to give the Commodores a 2-1 lead. The bottom of the fourth saw Everitt try for another double but was tagged out at second. Some promise was shown with fifth-year center fielder Casey Burnham hitting a two-out double, but another strikeout left the Huskers down once again.
Despite the two home runs given up, Olson continued to pitch a solid game, going three up, and three down in the top of the fifth. But Nebraska suffered another disappointing inning that ended with consecutive strikeouts, leaving Anderson on second after a double.
The sixth inning saw Vanderbilt extend its lead to 3-1 with Schreck hitting his second home run of the day after having zero on the season heading into Friday. After walking the next batter, it looked like Noland was about to get his second home run as well, but Anglim made a great play to rob the potential two-run shot to end the inning.
Anglim committed another robbery in the bottom of the sixth, this time on the offensive side, stealing second base after getting hit by a pitch. A ground out by Everitt advanced Anglim to third. Senior Charlie Fischer was brought in to pinch hit and drew a walk on a full count. Burnham brought Anglim home with a double that bounced off the first base bag. Fischer scored the tying run on a pitch that got past the catcher. Another strikeout and a groundout by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey ended the inning tied 3-3.
Olson’s day came to an end, and senior pitcher Shay Schanaman started the seventh inning going three up, three down. Anderson opened the bottom of the seventh with a single but a double play emptied the bases. A flyout ended the uneventful inning.
Vanderbilt was unable to get anything going in the top of the eighth, leaving one runner stranded. Anglim added to a great individual performance with his biggest play yet, hitting a deep home run to left field on a 0-2 count to give the Huskers a 4-3 lead. Burnham extended the inning with a two-out double, helping Nebraska add an insurance run. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews hit an RBI double to score Burnham and increase the Husker lead to 5-3. Schanaman closed out the game going three up, three down in the top of the ninth to complete the Husker upset.
Nebraska finished the game with five runs on 13 hits and zero errors, while Vanderbilt finished with three runs on five hits and zero errors.
Nebraska, now 4-3-1 overall and riding a four-game winning streak, looks to carry its momentum against Hawaii tomorrow. The Huskers will then face another top-10 team on Sunday when they take on No. 4 ranked Ole Miss.