After starting the season 0-3-1, Nebraska baseball had an improved second weekend, winning all three contests against South Alabama. The wins give the Huskers some much-needed momentum as they prepare to face multiple top-10 teams next weekend.
Game One: Nebraska 5, South Alabama 4
Junior second baseman Max Anderson gave Nebraska its first hit of the game with a two-out single in the top of the first inning. However, the Huskers could not do anything with it and ended the inning with a foul out by junior first baseman Ben Columbus. Junior pitcher Emmett Olson went three up, three down, ending the opening inning scoreless.
Redshirt sophomore right fielder Garrett Anglim continued his hot start to the season by giving Nebraska its first run of the game with a two-out home run in the second inning. The left-center field shot was Anglim’s first of the new campaign and gave the Huskers a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska’s lead did not last long. After getting two outs, the Huskers let up a walk, error, and hit by pitch to load the bases. South Alabama then hit a two RBI-single to take a 2-1 lead heading into the third inning.
After a one-out double by senior center fielder Casey Burnham and freshman third baseman Dylan Casey being hit by a pitch, Anderson notched an RBI single. Columbus followed it up with an RBI of his own on a ground out and Nebraska regained a 3-2 lead.
The Huskers were able to extend their lead in the fifth inning after another RBI ground out for Columbus. However, a Jaguar home run in the bottom of the fifth inning kept it a one-score game, 4-3.
Columbus recorded his third RBI of the game despite going 0-4 on the day when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the sixth, senior pitcher Shay Schanaman came in for relief. He proceeded to hit two out of the first three batters he faced and the Jaguars scored on a wild pitch. The inning ended with the Huskers up 5-4.
Both sides went hitless in the seventh and eighth innings but the ninth inning showed promise for Nebraska as sophomore catcher Josh Caron hit a leadoff double. However, the next three batters struck out, keeping the score the same heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry was on the mound looking for his first career collegiate save. After hitting the first batter he faced, Nebraska recorded the final three outs, earning them their first win of the new season.
Nebraska finished the game with five runs on six hits and one error, while the Jaguars finished with four runs on two hits and one error.
Game Two: Nebraska 15, South Alabama 3
After a quiet first inning by both sides, Nebraska scored four runs in the second. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Will Walsh reached base off an error and would later score thanks to another error on a single by Anglim. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swanson drove in another run on a single while Carey brought in a run on a sacrifice fly. Anderson recorded his second hit of the game with an RBI single. South Alabama was able to get a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, and the score was 4-1 after two innings.
An error kept Nebraska’s third inning alive and Anglim scored another run thanks to Swanson buying time in a chase-down situation. Junior pitcher Jace Kaminska went three up, three down and the Huskers left the third leading 5-1.
Walsh helped extend the Huskers’ lead with a two-run home run in the fifth, scoring Caron as well. The Jaguars responded by scoring two runs of their own off of a ground out and a double to make the score 7-3.
It was all Nebraska from there on out as in the sixth inning junior shortstop Brice Matthews hit a double down the right field line. Matthews was not on second for long as Carey drove him home with an RBI single shortly after.
The Huskers erupted for six runs in the seventh inning after Anglim started the scoring by hitting an RBI double, scoring Walsh. South Alabama had a chance to end the inning there but a fifth error on the day resulted in two more runs scoring. Matthews added to the fun with a three-run home run to increase the Nebraska lead to 11.
In the top of the ninth inning, Nebraska added one more run after a wild pitch and South Alabama was not able to pull off a miracle, giving the Huskers the 15-3 victory and securing the series in their favor.
Nebraska dominated with 15 runs on 14 hits and five errors. South Alabama tallied three runs on nine hits and five errors.
Game Three: Nebraska 9, South Alabama 3
The final game of the series saw Nebraska carry the momentum they had gained from Saturday and put up another impressive showing.
Anderson got things going with a two-out double in the first. Sophomore catcher Josh Caron opened the scoring with an RBI-single two pitches later. In the second inning, junior center fielder Cole Evans registered his first hit of the season, an RBI single, giving Nebraska a 2-0 lead.
The Huskers kept their foot on the gas as Caron hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. The Jaguars answered with an RBI-triple in the bottom of the third, trimming the Nebraska lead to three.
A Jaguar fielding error in the fourth inning gave Nebraska another run and Caron recorded his fourth RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly. South Alabama responded with a home run, making the score 6-3.
Nebraska was not done yet as Anglim hit his second home run of the weekend to dead center in the top of the fifth inning. South Alabama was unable to respond, recording three straight outs after a leadoff single.
After scoring in each of the first five innings, Nebraska quieted down, not scoring over the next three innings. Neither did South Alabama, with graduate pitcher Michael Garza in relief holding the Jaguars hitless over the stretch.
The Huskers ended their weekend in Mobile with a bang, hitting their third and fourth home runs of the game back-to-back in the top of the ninth inning. Caron hit the first, giving him his second homer of the game and fifth RBI. Graduate first baseman Charlie Fischer recorded the second as a pinch hitter. The game ended with Garza going three up, three down as Nebraska completed the sweep with a 9-3 win.
Garza, a graduate transfer from Incarnate Word, was awarded with his first win as a Husker, only allowing one hit in six scoreless innings.
The Huskers finished with nine runs on 13 hits and zero errors, while the Jaguars finished with three runs on eight hits and one error.
Nebraska’s pitching got better as the weekend progressed. After hitting six batters Friday night, Husker pitchers went the final two games without a single hit by pitch.
The three wins on the weekend move the Huskers to 3-3-1 as they head into a challenging week at the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nebraska will play No. 10 ranked Vanderbilt on Friday, Hawaii on Saturday, and No. 4 ranked Ole Miss on Sunday.