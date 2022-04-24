Having lost nine out of its last 11, and facing another conference sweep, the Nebraska baseball team found the performance it needed on Sunday.
Notching a season-high run total, Nebraska coasted to a 19-7 victory over Indiana.
Every starting Husker batter notched a hit and scored a run in the contest.
Leading the way for the Huskers was senior catcher Griffin Everitt, who recorded a hit in four of his seven at-bats, and tied for the team lead with four RBIs in the game.
Everitt drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first, advancing freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim home after Anglim’s triple. Everitt drove another in the top of the third on a single through the right side.
The single scored senior center fielder Cam Chick, who reached third after a single and consecutive wild pitches. Anglim reached third on the single, and crossed the plate while sophomore third baseman Max Anderson grounded into a double play, making it a 3-0 Husker lead.
Chick matched Everitt’s four RBIs in the game, bolstered by his three-run home run in the top of the sixth.
In the top of the fourth inning, Everitt drove in Chick again on a two-out, two-strike single that just found the inside of the right field line.
The two-out rally continued, with Anderson hitting a single and advancing Everitt to third. Junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff’s line drive scored both Everitt and Anderson, putting Nebraska up 6-0.
Indiana threatened with a four-run counter in the bottom of the fourth. Junior catcher Matthew Ellis put the first Hoosier run on the board with a well-hit single to right field. Senior second baseman Tyler Doanes scored another on his outfield single, which also advanced Ellis to third.
Ellis was initially ruled out after he slid off the base and was tagged, but obstruction was called on freshman second baseman Core Jackson, ruling him safe.
Doanes and Ellis both scored on a double from freshman shortstop Max Johnson and Indiana cut the lead to 6-4.
Nebraska instantly answered, with freshman designated hitter Gabe Swansen leading off the inning with his first career home run. A single by Anglim scored another, and Nebraska extended its lead to 8-4.
The Hoosiers went down scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, and the Huskers essentially wrapped the game up in the top of the sixth.
Banjoff led the inning off with a home run, with Chick adding one of his own with a three-run shot four batters later. Anglim then doubled and reached home on Everitt’s fourth RBI, putting Nebraska firmly in front 13-4.
Nebraska batted around the order in the sixth, with the inning ending on a Banjoff strikeout.
The Huskers batted around the order once more in the top of the eighth, scoring four runs in the inning, despite only adding one hit. The only hit came on a leadoff single by Everitt. Two walks put Everitt on third, where he scored on a fielder’s choice.
A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, where two walks and another hit by pitch would further bury the Hoosiers, putting them in a 18-5 hole.
Nebraska finished with 20 hits in the game, and earned its first conference win since April 3 against Ohio State.
Nebraska returns to non-conference play on April 26 against Kansas State.