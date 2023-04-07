Nebraska began its three-game series against Michigan with a 3-1 win in 10 innings on Friday. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews played hero as his two-run home run in the tenth proved to be the difference in a game led by strong pitching.
Junior second baseman Max Anderson gave the Huskers their first hit of the game with a two-out single in the first, but a flyout ended the inning. Junior pitcher Emmett Olson led a quick inning ending with his first strikeout, and the game stayed even. Nebraska could not get anything going in the second, but neither could Michigan with Olson going three up, three down.
The Huskers got on the board in the top of the third inning from an unlikely source in senior center fielder Casey Burnham. Burnham, better known for his ability to get on base, hit a leadoff home run to right center field to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead. The solo shot was his first home run since 2020 when he played for Kansas. Matthews drove the next pitch for a single, but three consecutive outs prevented Nebraska from adding to its lead. Olson was feeling it, going three up, three down to extend his streak to seven-straight retired Wolverines.
The fourth inning showed promise for the Huskers with sophomore catcher Josh Caron recording a one-out double. A wild pitch advanced Caron to third, but Nebraska could not bring him home, keeping the score 1-0. Despite a leadoff walk and wild pitch, Olson kept his composure, retiring the side while Michigan remained hitless.
Olson continued his big day in the bottom of the fifth, going three up, three down while collecting his fourth strikeout of the game.
While Olson was dealing, so was junior Wolverine pitcher Connor O’Halloran as he forced Nebraska to go three up, three down once again in the top of the sixth. Olson answered in the bottom frame, striking out two more batters while keeping his no-hit bid alive.
The Huskers finally found some life on offense with junior right fielder Cole Evans hitting a two-out double, but a Burnham groundout ended any possibility of an insurance run. After a leadoff walk, Michigan recorded its first hit of the game as sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen dropped a difficult catch at the wall. The double ended Olson’s no-hitter and put runners on second and third. While it felt like momentum was turning in Michigan’s favor, Nebraska stayed calm, keeping the Wolverines scoreless with three consecutive outs.
It looked like the Huskers were about to run away with the game in the top of the eighth as Matthews and freshman third baseman Dylan Carey reached base. Anderson grounded into a double play, but Matthews reached third. However, Swansen could not score him as a ground out ended the inning.
For the first time in the game, Olson made a mistake. He sailed a pitch that Michigan drove deep over the right-center field fence, tying the game. After getting one more strikeout, Olson’s day came to an end as he allowed just two hits on 108 pitches and eight strikeouts. Senior Shay Schanaman took over on the mound, striking out the final batter. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the ninth.
Three straight ground outs led to a quick inning for Nebraska and Schanaman went three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth to send Nebraska to extra innings for the first time this season.
Burnham started the tenth inning using his speed to reach first on an infield single. Matthews followed that up with a massive two-run blast to left field, giving the Huskers a 3-1 lead. Matthews continued his hot hitting, collecting his 43rd RBI and ninth home run on the season. Schanaman closed things out in the bottom frame, recording two of his five strikeouts and sealed Nebraska’s first win in Ann Arbor since 2014.
Matthews led the Huskers with three hits, while Olson and Schanaman gave up just two hits and combined for 13 strikeouts.
Nebraska finished with three runs on eight hits and no errors. Michigan finished with one run on two hits and no errors.
The Huskers, now 17-9-1, will look to secure the series win as they take on the Wolverines again Saturday.