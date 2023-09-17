When Heinrich Haarberg connected on his first throw as Nebraska’s starting quarterback, all felt right in Memorial Stadium. For a Husker offense that’s been strikingly inept thus far, the sophomore Kearney, Nebraska native provided a glimmer of hope.
Not because he’s the sole remedy for every offensive problem — it was far from a perfect outing. The Huskers’ limitations were on full display once again. But Haarberg did just enough for the Blackshirts, the true stars of this team, to shine in a 35-11 win over Northern Illinois.
Nebraska’s defense dominated the Huskies from start to finish, proving strong enough to win games on its own if not sabotaged by offensive mistakes. There were no dropped snaps or mind-boggling interceptions on Saturday night. Haarberg didn’t let his defense down like junior quarterback Jeff Sims did against Minnesota and Colorado. He looked poised in the pocket and did a solid job of escaping pressure and not forcing throws.
We’ve seen this recipe for success in the Big Ten before. Play dominant defense with a serviceable quarterback that doesn’t turn it over. There are, realistically, upwards of seven winnable games remaining on Nebraska’s schedule. Should Haarberg develop as a game manager who can make an occasional big play, the Blackshirts have the wherewithal to carry Nebraska through the Big Ten slate.
Defensive coordinator Tony White put on yet another show on Saturday. Outside of an altitude and fatigue-marred second half in Boulder, his unit is one of the best in the nation. The Huskers held Northern Illinois to 149 total yards, most of which came in garbage time. The Huskies mustered up just 2.6 yards per play and went 4-of-15 on third down.
Nebraska’s open-field tackling — a huge weakness in 2022 — is now a strength. The Huskers rarely miss tackles, and when they do, there’s a slew of players in tow, ready to pounce. Huskie senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi was a non-factor downfield, and his minimal completions in the flat or on screens were blown up immediately.
When Haarberg was hit from behind and fumbled the ball on the Huskers' five-yard line — his only turnover of the night — Nebraska’s defense stood tall and forced a field goal. The fumble marked the ninth Husker giveaway of the year and the fourth on their own side of the field. It also epitomized another theme of the young 2023 campaign — defense saving the day.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called an extremely conservative game, and it worked. Haarberg wasn’t asked to do much with his arm, especially in the first half. He was utilized regularly on designed runs, rushing 21 times for 98 yards. In fact, Haarberg ran it more than Sims did in either of his two starts.
Nebraska’s coaching staff clearly doesn’t trust Haarberg enough to let him sling it. That may be for good reason. He looked inexperienced at times throwing deep, but began to settle in as the game wore on. Other than a screen pass that went for 33 yards, Haarberg completed just one pass for more than 20 yards.
He didn’t look sloppy, though, and that’s exactly what Nebraska needs from him. The wildly inconsistent play of Sims makes it impossible for the Blackshirts to find their groove. Albeit against a Group of Five team, Haarberg controlled the game and held onto the ball. If he can repeat that effort, Nebraska’s defense might just be good enough to make some noise this fall.