Another week brought the same story for Nebraska football.
The Huskers haven't beaten Wisconsin since 2012, a trend that continued on Saturday in yet another close loss. It was a true Big Ten West-style slugfest, a fitting battle for the freezing late November temperatures.
This game seemed like Nebraska’s best chance to squeak out a feel-good victory and salvage what’s left of the 2022 campaign. But despite leading 14-3 in the fourth quarter, a late-game collapse handed Nebraska its eighth loss of the year. It was the latest in a long line of games Nebraska could have won, but didn’t.
The 2022 season has been full of them. Northwestern and Georgia Southern were both inferior opponents that defeated Nebraska in down-to-the-wire contests. Purdue beat the Huskers by one score despite a historical offensive output. Illinois and Minnesota came in as big favorites, but Nebraska stayed competitive despite junior quarterback Casey Thompson’s absence. All of these could have swung in the Huskers’ favor. But in true Nebraska fashion, none did.
“I have to do a better job of getting them to close people out,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said postgame. “I told them today they're a better football team than the day I met them in December….Just didn't happen today. This one hurts”
Thompson made his much-awaited return against Wisconsin after missing three games with injury, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide of the game. He provided some semblance of hope for an offense that hadn’t looked competent in a month. The Huskers operated much smoother with Thompson under center, and although the offense struggled to produce yards, it scored two touchdowns for the first time since Oct. 15.
“I made a lot of good plays throughout the game, but we have to be better on third down,” Thompson said postgame. “We have to put more points on the board - that starts with me. I know I’m the quarterback and I want to take the blame if we win or lose."
Thompson was also Nebraska’s leading rusher, as much of the offense’s production came from his scrambles up the middle. Junior running back Anthony Grant struggled mightily, rushing for just 29 yards on 16 carries, but Thompson picked up some of his slack with 33 yards.
Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer made his glorious return to the end zone after being all but invisible in Thompon’s absence. After notching just 50 receiving yards over the last month, he nabbed two touchdowns and 47 yards in the loss.
However, it was Nebraska’s defense that had the more impressive outing. Twice, the Blackshirts came up clutch with their backs against the wall and helped retain the Husker’s lead. Wisconsin put together two lengthy drives deep into Husker territory on which Nebraska forced field goal attempts. The first, a 39-yard try right before halftime, came up short and preserved Nebraska’s 7-0 advantage into the break.
“I thought we were pretty physical all day with them,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson said postgame. “For most of the day, almost all four quarters, we were handling them pretty physical up there.”
Wisconsin finally got on the board in the third quarter with a 25-yard field goal. However, it came after a 74-yard drive that reached the Nebraska one-yard line before stalling. Had the Badgers cashed those two drives in for touchdowns, Nebraska would have lost much more convincingly. Nebraska led throughout despite being outgained by nearly 150 yards, being dominated in the time-of-possession battle, converting nine fewer first downs and running 21 fewer plays than Wisconsin.
The Badgers seldom threw the ball, and on the rare occasion they did, junior quarterback Graham Mertz struggled. He had a rough first half, completing just four of ten passes for 19 yards, along with an interception that was severely underthrown and picked off by freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog.
Mertz stepped it up slightly in the second half, completing multiple nice throws that led to Wisconsin’s pair of touchdowns. He threw the first to redshirt freshman Skyler Bell in the back of the endzone and rushed for the game-winning score on a quarterback sneak. The Huskers held Mertz to only 83 passing yards, but they had bigger problems to deal with.
‘Leaned on the run game’ would be an understatement for Wisconsin’s offense on Saturday. The Badgers rushed 52 times compared to just 18 passes. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen left the game multiple times with injuries but still finished with 92 yards. Senior Chez Mellusi split the carries with Allen, leading Wisconsin with 98 yards. Even senior Isaac Guerendo got in on the action with 42 yards on nine carries.
With the lack of a passing attack, The 4.5 yards per carry was just enough for the Badgers to overcome a solid defensive performance from Nebraska. The Husker defense ultimately wore down as a 14-point cushion wasn’t quite enough. It does mark continued improvement for a defense that was one of the nation’s worst mid-season.
The current regime and roster have shown inches of improvement since the Scott Frost era came to an end, but improvement isn’t enough for a team that will finish under five wins for the third-straight season. The loss all but assured massive turnover in the program this offseason — even a win over Iowa next week won’t prevent that.