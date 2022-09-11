It's hard to imagine a world where Nebraska puts up 575 yards, six touchdowns and no turnovers, but still loses to a Sun Belt conference team. Saturday proved with certainty that anything is possible for Nebraska football.
The Huskers walked off the turf with heads hung low after a potential game-tying 52-yard field goal missed wide left. Scott Frost’s head coaching job may have walked off with them. Despite the shocking nature of the 45-42 loss for Nebraska, the outcome feels all too familiar for a team that has constantly, and without fail, underperformed relative to expectations.
The brunt of the blame must fall on the shoulders of Nebraska’s defense. Georgia Southern racked up 642 yards and six touchdowns on offense, never once looking overmatched. The Eagles jumped out to an early first-quarter lead thanks to an up-tempo scheme that baffled Nebraska defensively. The Eagles never looked back from there.
“Certainly didn’t expect that tonight,” Frost said postgame. “I thought we would perform a lot better than that. Felt really good about our defense going into the season….I thought the defense made a lot of progress last week. That was a major setback.”
Granted, the Eagles deserve massive credit for putting together an incredible offensive performance. Senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease flashed brilliance in his second appearance in Lincoln, attempting 56 throws for 409 yards and a touchdown. He looked like a seasoned Power Five veteran against Nebraska’s defense, firing the ball into small holes all game long. He felt pressure throughout the night but was never sacked, mostly thanks to his incredible pocket awareness and quick release.
Sophomore wide receiver Derwin Burgess Jr was Vantrease’s favorite target on the night, nabbing 12 catches for 119 yards. Senior wide receivers Khaleb Hood and Jeremy Singleton both had strong nights as well, racking up 89 and 82 yards, respectively.
Although the Eagles favored the pass, their rushing attack made Nebraska look silly too. Junior running backs Jalen White and Gerald Green combined for 217 yards and four touchdowns, both busting massive gains off of draws in the first half.
Regardless of how well Georgia Southern played, it’s still an embarrassing performance for a Blackshirts defense that has no business allowing a significantly less talented Group of Five school to walk all over them. Nebraska’s defense looked incompetent in both the pass game and the run game, a long fall from its 2021 self — a unit that kept Nebraska in games against legitimate national title contenders.
Nebraska finally won the turnover battle — one of the few positive defensive takeaways — thanks entirely to sophomore defensive back Marques Buford Jr. He picked off Vantrease twice, both of which were spectacular nabs and marked not only Buford’s first interception of his career, but also Nebraska’s first of the season. The defense desperately needed those possession swings, as it managed to force only one Georgia Southern punt on the night.
In spite of the defense, Junior quarterback Casey Thompson — and Nebraska’s offense as a whole — deserve credit for keeping the Huskers in the game. They responded to every quick Georgia Southern touchdown drive with one of their own. The Eagles never took a two-digit lead as Nebraska’s offense fought back each and every time the defense gave it a deficit.
“Just control what you can control. I play offense. I play quarterback,” Thompson said postgame. “Our job is to move the football and to take care of the ball. We had no turnovers, which was a positive. Scoring the most points we’ve had all season, it's a positive”
In 2021, Nebraska’s offense crumbled in clutch situations, regularly squandering opportunities to make their mark in Nebraska football history. This season’s new offensive pieces have brought with them a much-needed culture change — the 98-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter proved this.
Trailing 38-35 in the fourth, the Huskers started on their own two-yard line and marched the entire length of the field, chewing up nearly six minutes of game clock in the process. It began with multiple handoffs to junior running back Anthony Grant before Thompson took over. He connected with junior wide receiver Marcus Washington twice for 38 yards, took off for two solid runs of his own and finished it off with a quarterback draw for a 1-yard touchdown. Nebraska took a 42-38 lead — its offense had put itself in position for victory.
“Once I got out on that field during the 98-yard drive, I forgot that we had started at the minus two-yard line,” Thompson said. “You have to ignore the mental block of ‘this is a huge task and a huge barrier to climb.’ You just go out and play ball one play at a time and execute.”
The defense squandered that opportunity. In less than three minutes, Georgia Southern had already punched in a final-drive touchdown of its own. The Eagles didn’t blink, rattling off 11 quick plays to take the lead right back. Nebraska’s defense had not been able to stop them all evening, and when it mattered most, failed to do so once again.
Even given just 30 seconds to work with, Thompson still forged a commendable comeback attempt. He quickly fired off three completions, two of which to junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, to give Nebraska a chance at a game-tying field goal. It ultimately wasn’t enough, but Thompson showed that he is a more than capable leader of the Nebraska offense and perhaps program.
He had an incredible night, throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown, and adding another 31 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He stayed poised in the face of pressure, shook off monster hits and rarely missed his targets. The turnover issues that occasionally plagued him in the first two games of the year, disappeared.
Nebraska’s offensive weapons made Thompson’s night easy, as a slew of them had huge games. Junior running back Anthony Grant, to no surprise, continued his dominance, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Ajay Allen tried his best to keep pace with Grant, adding 76 yards of his own. Both cut through Georgia Southern with ease, allowing Nebraska to stay ahead of the chains.
The Huskers’ receivers showed out as well. Washington had a massive night, hauling in six catches for 123 yards. Thompson spread the ball out well, as nine Nebraska players caught a pass from him.
In the end, it didn’t matter how well the offense played — Nebraska’s defense allowed the floodgates to open. Against a Big Ten opponent, it could be chalked up as a classic shootout, where either team could have come out on top. Against Georgia Southern, however, Saturday’s loss was an indicator of a long, dismal season ahead.