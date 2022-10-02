It may have been sloppy at times, but Nebraska football will take a win however it can.
As Interim head coach Mickey Joseph walked off the field with his first victory at the helm, the negativity that has clouded Nebraska’s program dissipated, if only for a moment. The Huskers' 35-21 win over Indiana marked their first Big Ten victory since Oct. 2, 2021.
Oddly enough, it was Nebraska’s defense who showed out Saturday in their first game sans Erik Chinander since 2017. A unit that had, up until this point, allowed 514 per game up, held Indiana to 290 yards and only two offensive touchdowns.
Whether the coaching change and promotion of interim Bill Busch made the difference or not, the Blackshirts looked starkly improved. The missed tackles that had plagued Nebraska all but disappeared. The rush defense that ranked 127th in the nation coming into the matchup held the Hoosiers to 67 yards on the ground. The coverage downfield was largely improved, forcing Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak, who completed just half of his 44 attempts, into difficult throws all night.
It was far from a perfect effort for Nebraska, though, as the Huskers found themselves mired in a penalty-fest, racking up 12 flags for 111 yards. Coming off two weeks of preparation thanks to the bye, the lack of discipline was especially concerning. The most embarrassing moment came in the second quarter when sophomore left tackle Turner Corcoran got himself ejected after stringing together unsportsmanlike penalties on back-to-back snaps.
Thankfully for the Huskers, Indiana nearly matched their penalty production — 11 flags for 92 yards — but the mistakes can not remain moving forward if Nebraska hopes to beat more polished teams. Had the end result swung the opposite way, the finger of blame would have pointed directly at the countless times Nebraska set itself back.
The offense didn’t play poorly — at least not nearly as bad as it did two weeks ago against Oklahoma — but still looked more inconsistent than it should have given the weapons at its disposal. There were points in which it went completely stale and others where massive mistakes allowed Indiana back into the contest.
The worst of these came with 12:17 remaining in the second quarter, when sophomore Chubba Purdy, who had subbed in at quarterback, fumbled in the endzone while being sacked. This gifted Indiana, which had yet to produce anything offensively, a touchdown to tie the game 7-7. Another came when Nebraska had the ball in plus territory and junior quarterback Casey Thompson heaved up a pass that was picked off at the one-yard line.
Nebraska’s defense, and its special teams, covered for the offense’s blunders. The Huskers have grown accustomed to blocked punts and untimely interceptions going against them, but on Saturday the opposite was true. The Nebraska punt team blocked a Hoosier boot for a touchdown, and junior linebacker Luke Reimer picked off Bazelak deep in IU territory.
In fact, the defense as a whole kept the Huskers in the game, consistently stifling the Hoosiers when Nebraska’s offense struggled, especially in the third quarter. Indiana managed just 61 total yards of offense in the second half and only five in the fourth quarter, giving Thompson and company more than enough leeway to make mistakes.
Those mistakes were plentiful but ultimately didn’t cost them the victory. Joseph and his staff will need to ensure the team plays less sloppily going forward — the defense, as it has shown this year, will not always be able to bail them out.
That’s not to say it was all bad for Nebraska’s offense — they did post a solid 28 points as a unit. Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer had a monster night, shredding through the Hoosier secondary for 157 yards and a touchdown. His 71-yard score in the fourth quarter jump-started his team, who took a 28-21 lead on the play, their first of the half.
Junior running back Anthony Grant quietly put up 136 yards on the ground, his fourth 100-yard performance of the season. Thompson struggled at times, but battled through multiple violent hits while leading his team to victory. The Nebraska offensive line had another rough night as most expected, but did hold up when necessary, allowing ample time for Thompson to throw deep down the field.
Comically, the victory slid Nebraska right into the thick of the Big Ten West race. On a Saturday when rivals Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin lost, the Huskers now find themselves in a six-way tie for first place in the division. While not even the most staunch Nebraska defender could make an argument for their chances of winning the division outright, the Huskers sit atop the standings for the time being.
Nebraska will have a quick turnaround before heading to Piscataway, New Jersey for a Friday night matchup with Rutgers, who is coming off two straight Big Ten losses. The Huskers will attempt to string together two straight Big Ten wins, a feat they haven't accomplished since 2018, when the game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.