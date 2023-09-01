You can change the head coach, you can change the quarterback, but Nebraska will always find a way to beat itself.
As Minnesota’s walk-off field goal split the uprights, the Matt Rhule era began with a result all too familiar to Husker fans. This loss felt different though. Not because it wasn’t a crushing defeat in a nail-biter — some things will never change — but because the loss didn’t squarely fall on the coaching staff’s shoulders.
For the past few years, Nebraska's coaches have largely let the players down in games like these. Time and time again we’ve seen poor game management, questionable play calls and bad personnel decisions from the Husker sideline. On Thursday, that wasn’t the case. Outside of a few timeouts that could have been utilized better, Rhule’s staff seemed poised in their first live action together. They led their team into the den of a Minnesota team coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons.
Defensive coordinator Tony White had the most impressive showing of the night. Outside of the final three minutes, Minnesota couldn’t sniff the endzone. The Blackshirts quelled multiple scoring opportunities, forcing a missed field goal and a red zone interception. The Golden Gophers were held to 55 rushing yards, an unprecedented mark in the P.J. Fleck era. Minnesota sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was slinging the rock, but the Huskers secondary kept his passes in front of them for most of the night.
Even Kaliakmanis’ lone touchdown took an unbelievable toe-tapping grab by senior wide receiver Daniel Jackson on fourth and 10. If Jackson’s left foot touched the turf half a second later, Minnesota finishes with three points and White’s unit comes back to Lincoln with a victory. The Golden Gophers aren’t exactly an offensive powerhouse, but Nebraska’s new 3-3-5 scheme is a definite positive to build upon.
The offense was a different story. This loss has to fall mostly on junior quarterback Jeff Sims. His limitations in the passing game were on full display as he threw three costly interceptions, including one in the endzone. It’s apparent that the Huskers’ offense is going to live and die by Sims’ execution this season. They don’t have enough talent at the wide receiver position to make up for his lacking arm and no running back has stood out above the rest thus far.
The offensive coaching staff put together a solid game plan considering the strengths and weaknesses of their players. Sims was a liability when he dropped back to pass, so they had him run the ball 19 times. He led the team with 91 yards on the ground and looked powerful while doing so.
At his introductory press conference back in November, Rhule ensured his version of Nebraska football would dominate the line of scrimmage. On Thursday night in Minneapolis, those words became reality.
The Huskers ran the ball 37 times to just 19 passing attempts in the loss. It was true smash-mouth, ugly football, a perfect way to kick off the Big Ten season slate. Remove one of Sims’ interceptions, or the fourth-quarter fumble by senior running back Anthony Grant, and Nebraska’s run-first approach likely results in a victory.
Minnesota was always going to be a difficult matchup in the season opener. Considering how the last two seasons began, with losses as heavy favorites to Illinois and Northwestern, the latest loss doesn't seem so bad. If the Huskers can prevent one or two of those turnovers going forward, they can easily start the season 3-1. Rhule has emphasized that building a program takes time — and that was apparent on Thursday — but his staff already seems more accustomed to Big Ten football than Scott Frost did at this time a year ago.
This version of Nebraska isn’t going to win eight games like some bullish Husker fans might suggest, but there's reason for optimism in Lincoln. Rhule and company will regroup, take some pressure off of Sims and be ready for Colorado next Saturday. Win that game against Deion Sanders, the national media’s newest darling, and the outlook of the 2023 season turns on its head.