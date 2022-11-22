Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it.
Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying it was her last Iowa City road trip but confirmed her intent to leave at a Tuesday press conference. The announcement comes just a day after Kubik earned the Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Week award, the fourth of her career.
“I think I will not be returning after this season," Kubik said. “It's been an awesome four years that I've got to compete here, and I've absolutely loved my career. I'm really excited for our younger players to get the opportunity to be leaders in the program.”
Kubik has been a cornerstone of Nebraska volleyball during all four years with the program, totaling 1,227 kills, 916 digs and 155 blocks throughout her career. Her most productive season came in 2021 when she played a pivotal role in the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament run to the National Championship game. Kubik’s efforts earned her All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-American Third Team honors as well as a spot on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.
This season, Kubik leads the Huskers with 302 kills and ranks second on the team in digs with 210.
Knuckles, who came to Nebraska at the same time as Kubik, also announced Tuesday that she will not be returning. Knuckles has also contributed for the Huskers since her freshman year and has been a long-time starter, playing in 112 matches and notching 1098 thus far.
“I won't be returning," Knuckles said at a Tuesday press conference. “It's so hard saying goodbye to [Nebraska], but I just think that after four and a half years, I think the time has come. Me and [Kubik] got here together, we're gonna leave together."
The season is far from over for the two captains, however, as they try to avenge last year’s National Championship loss. That journey begins on Friday when defending champion — and the Huskers’ Achilles heel — No. 3 Wisconsin comes to Lincoln. Nebraska has lost its last nine matches against the Badgers, a team that certainly stands in the way of a national title send-off for Kubik and Knuckles.