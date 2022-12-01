The Daily Nebraskan will be honoring the best performances of freshmen Husker athletes monthly, in part to allow weekly sports to put together as many results as sports played multiple times per week. This month, as fall sports wind down and winter sports ramp up, delivered a host of strong performances.
November’s winner slowly rose up the depth chart to become one of Nebraska’s top defensive players in the final four games of the season.
The DN Freshman Athlete of the Month is football linebacker Ernest Hausmann
Nebraska football concluded its 2022 season with four straight conference games. The Huskers finished the month 1-3 to wrap up the season 4-8. Despite the disappointing season, Nebraska found multiple small victories in November, including a win over rival Iowa.
The play of linebacker Ernest Hausmann was one of those small victories, as he finished his freshman year on a high note. Hausmann played in all 12 games for Nebraska, starting seven of them, but it wasn’t until the final four games of the season that he truly broke out.
The Columbus, Nebraska native came into November with just 22 total tackles and nine solo tackles through eight games. Hausmann caught fire in the final four games, though, finishing the month alone with 32 tackles, 27 solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Hausmann’s last three games were especially strong, as he had two 10-tackle games, recorded his first career sack and had his first career fumble recovery. That allowed Hausmann to finish the season with 54 total tackles and 36 solo tackles, placing him sixth and fourth, respectively, on the team.
Prior to Nebraska, Hausmann was one of the top high school players in the state as a two-way standout at Columbus High School. Hausmann wasted no time becoming a key part of the Huskers’ defense, getting his first start against North Dakota in the second game. This made Hausmann just the fifth true-freshman linebacker to start for Nebraska in the last 30 seasons.
First honorable mention: middle blocker Bekka Allick
Football wasn’t the only Husker sport entering its final month of the regular season. The Nebraska volleyball team also had its home stretch before entering the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers concluded November 5-3 and finished the regular season 24-5.
Middle blocker Bekka Allick wrapped up her freshman year as one of Nebraska’s key players. Allick did miss one match for the Huskers due to injury but managed to produce a solid month of action. The Lincoln native assembled 33 kills off 98 attacks, 21 blocks, 13 digs and five service aces. This allowed her to finish the regular season with 172 kills, 91 blocks, 10 service aces and 45 digs. Allick finished fourth and third on the team in kills and blocks, respectively.
Allick was the first true freshman middle blocker to produce over 100 kills or blocks in a season for Nebraska in five years. The last to do so was Callie Schwarzenbach in 2018, when she finished the season with 177 blocks.
Second honorable mention: cornerback Malcolm Hartzog
Hausmann wasn’t the only freshman making a strong impression for the Blackshirts’ defense. Cornerback Malcolm Hartzog had already started since the beginning of October, but he continued his run as a starter through the month of November.
Hartzog remained a vital part of the Nebraska defense, even hauling in his third interception of the season. The Silver Creek, Mississippi native finished the month with 12 tackles and seven solo tackles along with his interception.
Hartzog wrapped up his season with 22 tackles, 12 solo tackles, a tackle for loss and led the team with three interceptions. Hartzog was also Nebraska’s first true freshman starter at cornerback in six seasons. The last was Lamar Jackson in the Music City Bowl in 2016.
Third honorable mention: women’s basketball guard Callin Hake
The Nebraska women’s basketball team began its 2022-23 campaign with seven games in November. The Huskers went 5-2 in the month, with a few newcomers beginning their careers at Nebraska.
Freshman guard Callin Hake began her freshman year on a solid note, playing in six games. Hake took advantage of her time on the court. The Victoria, Minnesota native averaged just over 11 minutes per game but still produced 20 total points including six three-pointers, the third most on the team.
Prior to Nebraska, Hake was one of the top prospects out of Minnesota. Hake finished her high school career at Chanhassen highschool with over 2,000 points and over 500 rebounds throughout her four years.