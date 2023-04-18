Nebraska faced Creighton for the second time this season in an in-state showdown on Tuesday. The Huskers rallied back from an early deficit to tie the game, 4-4, before the game was called due to weather conditions.
Senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry began the game on the hill for the Huskers and managed to leave the first inning unscathed, despite a leadoff walk which manifested into a base runner on third.
The Huskers failed to capitalize on a two-out single by junior second baseman Max Anderson in the bottom of the first inning.
Perry left another Bluejay stranded after a double and loud flyout — once again narrowly escaping trouble in the second inning.
Nebraska went down in order in the second inning to continue a quiet start to the contest.
Creighton jumped on the scoreboard first in the third inning with a two-run shot to left field to take a 2-0 lead. Perry responded with a strikeout and flyout to limit the damage.
The Huskers went down in order for the second-straight inning in the third, still trailing by two runs.
Nebraska head coach Will Bolt dug into the bullpen early in the fourth inning with senior right-handed pitcher Michael Garza.
The Bluejays picked up another run with a two-out RBI-double to extend their lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers extended their home run streak to 15-straight games — the longest since the 1998 record of 21 — in the form of G.I. Casey Burnham. The senior center fielder and Grand Island native launched a solo dinger into right field to give Nebraska its first run of the night, narrowing its deficit to 3-1.
In response, Creighton called into its bullpen. The decision turned into back-to-back hit-by-pitches, and redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim and senior first baseman Charlie Fischer occupied first and second base with one out. However, the pair remained stranded.
A two-out throwing error coupled with an RBI-double into right-center field added a run to the Bluejays’ total for a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Again, the Huskers returned to the bullpen with sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins, who retired the first batter he faced for the final out of the inning.
Senior third baseman Efry Cervantes secured a leadoff four-pitch walk. Two batters later, junior shortstop Brice Matthews picked up his 14th home run of the season with a two-run no-doubter into left field. After another walk — this time to Burnham — Creighton tapped into the bullpen again with a slim 4-3 lead.
Anderson followed the walk with a single, placing base runners on first and second, but both remained stranded.
Another Nebraska error in the sixth inning placed base runners on the corners with two outs and brought senior left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz in from the bullpen. He picked up the quick final out of the inning, preventing any further scoring.
A two-out double by Cervantes led to another pitching change for the Bluejays, as junior outfielder Cole Evans stepped up to the plate. Evans made the most of his at-bat with a game-tying RBI-single into right field. Matthews added a single of his own to advance Evans to scoring position but their time on the bases lasted only one batter.
Senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman entered the seventh inning with two outs and a base runner on first. He notched a quick strikeout to keep the score tied.
In the bottom of the seventh, Anderson and Anglim reached on an infield single and a hit-by-pitch to place base runners on first and second with no outs. A walk by Fischer loaded the bases and caused Creighton to dig into the bullpen once more.
Then, Lightning struck.
Literally.
An official decision led to the postponement of the game until May 9, when the two teams will meet again in Omaha and finish the game, then play in their series finale.