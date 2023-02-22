Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Wednesday that interim track and field head coach Justin St. Clair has been promoted to the program’s 17th head coach.
In August 2022, former head coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 years at the helm. During his tenure, Pepin led Nebraska to three women’s national titles and became the winningest head coach in the Big 12 and Big Eight. In the Big Ten, Pepin oversaw six championship teams.
St. Clair, who joined the program as a throws coach prior to the 2021-22 season, has served as the interim head coach for the past six months.
Before joining Pepin’s staff, St. Clair served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. During his 10-year stint, he cemented himself as a premier throws coach with six athletes competing in men’s throwing events at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships. In women’s throwing events, four Bison combined to earn five All-America awards at the 2019 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships.
In 2019, St. Clair coached throwers in the Team USA vs. Europe meet in Belarus.
St. Clair has received the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year 10 times since 2016, splitting five apiece in indoor and outdoor events.
Nebraska’s indoor men’s and women’s teams are thriving this season, ranked atop the Big Ten and No. 8 and No. 17, respectively, in the USTFCCCA National Rankings. The Huskers set four school records and 13 top-10 marks in throwing events in 2022 and have five women in the top-20 nationally in their respective events this indoor season and seven men.
At 2022’s Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Championships, Nebraska throwers tallied five Big Ten titles and 11 top-three finishes.
St. Clair’s promotion to full-time head coach comes as the Huskers prepare to compete in the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio this weekend, Feb. 24-25.