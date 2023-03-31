Senior guard Jaz Shelley announced on Friday that she will be returning to Nebraska for one more year.
With an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelley had a decision to make. The Australia native could have decided to pursue professional options, likely back home, or play one more year for the Huskers. She chose the latter.
“There really is no place like Nebraska,” Shelley wrote in a social media post. “See you next year Husker Nation.”
Shelley’s return is a major development for head coach Amy Williams’ program, as Shelley has been a cornerstone of the team for the past two years. After playing at Oregon for her first two seasons in the NCAA, Shelley transferred to Nebraska, where she has seen great success. She earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, the first player to do so under Williams at Nebraska.
Shelley has led the Huskers in points, assists, and steals in each of her two years for the Huskers. The 5-foot-9 point guard started all 33 games for Nebraska this past season and is fresh off of averaging team highs of 14.5 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game, along with 4.8 rebounds. Shelley has also hit 154 3-pointers, on over six attempts per game, in her time at Lincoln.
Shelley’s return is made all the more important because senior guard Sam Haiby and junior forward Isabelle Bourne will not be returning. Haiby has exhausted her collegiate eligibility, and Bourne decided to return home to Australia. Junior starters, center Alexis Markowski and guards Allison Weidner and Maddie Krull, are all expected to return along with Shelley, leaving only Bourne’s starting spot left to fill.
The Huskers will look to return to the success they enjoyed in Shelley’s first season in Lincoln. After making the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the Huskers finished off this year's campaign 18-15, advancing to the Super 16 of the WNIT before falling to Kansas 64-55.