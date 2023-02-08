Vincent Johnson didn’t know if he wanted to go to the Caribbean. He’d never been out of the country, after all.
But he had a job to do — travel to Barbados on a recruiting visit in the first year of his role as Kansas State’s track and field recruiting coordinator. So he thought he might as well check Jamaica out in the process. Already thousands of miles away from his new home in Manhattan, Kansas, Johnson extended his stay in the tropics by two weeks.
That initial visit set the foundation for Nebraska’s new jumps coach’s decade span of connections with coaches and athletes in the Caribbean. He built those relationships early and often, which meant there was little question of what three of his Jamaican recruits would do when he told them he was leaving to be the jumps coach in Lincoln.
“They’ve always said, ‘Hey coach, it doesn’t matter what happens. You could go up on a rock. Wherever it is you go, I’ll go with you,’” Johnson said.
So it was that Nebraska landed a troika of high-impact transfers, all of whom are sophomore sprinters/jumpers — Velecia Williams and Rhianna Phipps on the women’s side and Kavian Kerr on the men’s side.
The former two are already contributing to the Big Ten’s highest-ranked women’s team this indoor season. The latter, meanwhile, affords the Husker men an influx of added upsides — no small development for the No. 5-ranked team nationally.
That’s because Kerr, who boasts elite credentials, is racing unattached this winter (in the same meets as Nebraska, but unaffiliated and unable to score points for the team) to preserve eligibility as he fully recovers from a hamstring injury. Among Nebraska’s Jamaican additions this year, Kerr is the only one who hasn’t raced at the NCAA Championships. However, he holds the most impressive singular accomplishment — winning the long jump bronze medal at the U20 World Championships in 2021, making him one of the best young jumpers in the world.
“For any junior athlete, that’s the ultimate achievement,” Kerr said. “It’s the Olympics for a junior athlete. For me to medal — I don’t even know how to talk about it. I’m speechless. Every time I think about it, I get goosebumps.”
Kerr wasn’t the only Jamaican transfer to join Nebraska’s suddenly thriving men’s track and field program ahead of this season. Junior hurdler Brithton Senior came separately, by way of South Dakota.
He got an early look at his future school last winter when he placed second in the 60-meter hurdles behind star Husker junior Darius Luff. A two-time NCAA Championship qualifier and the only two-time Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, Senior was rarely challenged during his time at South Dakota. But he was searching for a change in environment and more competition as he tried to do more than qualify for the national meet. Now he’s training partners with an All-American.
“We have two good athletes training together. Iron sharpens iron,” Senior said. “I don’t see it as a challenge because you need competition to get better.”
If not for the impression he left during that trip to the Devaney Center Indoor Track last winter, Senior may not be competing in Lincoln — at least not as a Husker. Nebraska sprints and hurdles coach Brenton Emanuel noticed him and thought he could unlock more potential. So when Senior decided it was time for a change in scenery, Nebraska felt like a fast match.
“When I saw [him] hit the portal, I immediately hit him up,” Emanuel said. “He came on campus for a visit, and him and I hit it off. The more I talk to him about his track, the more I get excited because I think he’s just scratching the surface of his full potential. I told him he can be one of the best in the country.”
Senior has already raced three times this indoor season, twice finishing runner-up — Luff won all three races — and coming within a few hundredths of a second of his personal best in the 60-meter hurdles. He is currently ranked 27th on the NCAA leaderboard and will need to move into the top 16—or within a few spots of it if some athletes scratch — to reach the NCAA Indoor Championships. But he’ll have a few more opportunities to do so, including at this weekend’s uber-competitive Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas.
Senior, who came in with a hamstring injury like his compatriot Kerr, focused on getting healthy in the fall before refining his hurdling mechanics with Emanuel. Even if Emanuel doesn’t think Senior has reached his smoothest form, being able to train with Luff — who’s ranked No. 6 in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles — has been mutually beneficial.
“It’s great for everything. Darius last year was kinda on an island by himself,” Emanuel said. “Brithton has a great start, but Darius is more efficient over the hurdle, so they see their own flaws and how they can improve. Their meets are (figuratively) every day, basically Monday and Thursday, because we got two top-25 guys in the country running against each other. Each guy can win a rep here and there.”
While Senior’s greatest strength is on the track and Kerr’s is on the field (or jump pit), the latter also has considerable potential on the oval.
“He’s gonna run fast as well,” Johnson said.
Kerr placed fourth at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in the 200 meters last winter and opened his season racing the unorthodox 600 meters last weekend in an effort to build strength. He hopes to become just as established in the sprints as he is in the long jump.
“Long jump is the event that takes me places. My heart is on the track,” Kerr said.
That could include relays, from the 4x100m to 4x400m, where Emanuel says Kerr should be a big part of Nebraska’s sprints operation. He’s eager to work with the sophomore and help expand his endurance and versatility. But for now, Kerr is being prepped for his spring debut in a Husker uniform by the coach who, in many ways, discovered him and led him to Lincoln.
Johnson began recruiting Kerr before his senior year of high school, seeing potential in his size, build and movement, before he’d set any truly eye-catching marks. So even after communication wavered, the connection Johnson built won out once other schools began pursuing Kerr. And the relationship between coach and athlete has flourished since.
“He’s the reason I came to the U.S. in the first place,” Kerr said. “Coach Johnson is like a father to me. He reminds me so much of my old coach.”
Kerr thought it to be less of a change to follow his coach to a new school than to stay at Kansas State with a new coach. Of course, it didn’t hurt that Nebraska had the “rich tradition and resources” that Johnson lauded. While Kerr wouldn’t be at Nebraska had Johnson remained in Manhattan, he was sold on his new school for much of the same reasons as his coach.
“I was seeing there’s a lot of great athletes here,” Kerr said. “That’s the kind of situation I want to be in right now. Coming off injuries, I need a program that will push me to get back to where I was before and even better … the environment is more conducive to good performance.”
So coach and athlete bought into interim head coach Justin St. Clair’s vision. And Senior, sold by Emanuel, came for a similar reason, desiring the leap in competition and resources found in the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12.
Nebraska has the facilities — including a new track stadium coming this summer intended to host championship events — and the relationship builders in place to maintain its newfound status as a track and field power. That process could start with the Huskers’ pair of Jamaican transfers on the men’s team, who will each be in the hunt for their first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearances — and perhaps All-American honors — this spring.
A team presently atop the national landscape could be there to stay —particularly if Johnson has any designs on establishing a Caribbean pipeline in Lincoln.
“With Brithton and Kavian coming in, they’re going to be big contributors to our team and help us achieve goals of being competitive at the national meet and the conference,” Emanuel said. “I’m very excited for our future.”