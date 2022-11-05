Nebraska football already had a difficult challenge facing off against divisional foe Minnesota, who has beat it in four of the past five matchups. But it also had to do it without junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was out with an injury.
While the offense managed to produce 10 points in the first half, it ran out of gas for too long as Minnesota ran away with a 20-13 victory.
“It’s part of learning how to win,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said postgame. “It’s part of executing. You got to execute in this league. In the first half the defense executed, the offense executed. If you execute, you’ll be successful. If you don’t execute then things like this are going to happen.”
Four quarterbacks saw action, two for each team. For Nebraska, it was redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers. Both quarterbacks switched out a few times throughout the game and experienced moments of triumph, but not enough to deliver the win. The offense produced 267 total yards, its second-straight game under 300. Smothers led the passing game, throwing for 80 yards off of five completions. Junior running back Anthony Grant led the running game, going for 115 yards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota thoroughly outplayed Nebraska in the second half, producing 300 total yards with 217 of them coming in the third quarter. Sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan started for the Golden Gophers, but was knocked out of the game. Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis took over at quarterback in the second half and threw for 137 yards on six completions. The main threat from Minnesota was senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who slowly amassed 128 yards and two touchdowns across 32 carries.
“They came out harder than us [in the second half],” senior linebacker Caleb Tannor said postgame. “We can’t let that happen. We got to come out in the second half with more energy than in the first half. It’s that simple.”
Purdy and the Husker offense took the first lead as Grant delivered the initial punch, breaking a 36-yard run on the opening play. Grant added 26 more yards on the drive as Nebraska drove deep into the red zone. Purdy capped the series off with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead. Nebraska’s momentum carried over to its defense as it forced a quick three-and-out on the Golden Gophers’ offense.
Purdy stayed on the ground for the Huskers’ next drive as he took off for a 13-yard run to get into Minnesota territory. Purdy then bolted for another first down run to get Nebraska back to the red zone. Despite getting inside the 10-yard line, the drive stalled, leading to a 24-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode to extend the home team’s lead to 10-0.
The Golden Gophers got things going on their next drive, snatching a few first downs. They soon found themselves across midfield as the first quarter came to an end. But when the second quarter started, Minnesota’s drive was cut short, leading to a punt. Purdy went to the air on Nebraska’s next drive as he threw a couple of passes for two first downs. The Huskers couldn’t manage to continue the series and punted away.
Nebraska’s defense continued its dominant play, however, forcing Minnesota into a 4th-and-23 inside its own 10-yard line. This led to a punt that set up the Huskers on the Golden Gophers’ 48-yard line. After Minnesota forced yet another punt, the Huskers’ defense stepped once again, this time on a 3rd-and-1, holding off Ibrahim.
Minnesota got the ball back with 52 seconds left before halftime, but sophomore defensive tackle Ty Robinson rattled Morgan with a sack to end it.
“I thought that was good momentum for us,” Robinson said postgame. “We knew Minnesota was getting the ball to start the second half. We just had to stay focused and locked in.”
Kaliakmanis took over for the Golden Gophers to begin the second half and was able to sustain a drive as the offense reached Nebraska territory. But the Huskers’ defense kept Minnesota out of the red zone and forced a field goal. Following a Nebraska three-and-out, Kaliakmanis returned Minnesota to Nebraska territory with a 38-yard strike to junior receiver Dylan Wright. The Huskers held the Golden Gophers off the scoreboard.
Smothers took over for Nebraska’s offense on the ensuing drive, but it still resulted in a three-and-out. Kaliakmanis once again nailed a deep pass for Minnesota, this time to junior receiver Daniel Jackson for 45 yards. After a few more passes from Kaliakmanis, Ibrahim punched it in for the Golden Gophers to tie the game 10-10.
Purdy returned to the field for Nebraska, but the offense once again was forced to punt. Irbrahim continued to control the ground game on the next drive, picking up 29 yards through four plays. Just before the third quarter came to an end, Wright hauled in a 16-yard reception to set the Golden Gophers up on the Nebraska 33-yard line. But after a dropped pass on second down, the Huskers stopped Minnesota yet again to force a 49-yard field goal.
The Golden Gophers found themselves back on the Nebraska 33-yard line, however, as Purdy threw an interception to senior cornerback Terell Smith. Irbrahim continued to drive as he picked up all 33 yards needed to score a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 20-10 lead. Smothers came back in to lead the next drive, which saw the Huskers getting back across midfield. Then on fourth down, Smothers hit junior receiver Marcus Washington on an impressive 32-yard connection to set Nebraska up in the red zone. Bleekrode concluded the drive with a 26-yard field goal, making it 20-13.
The Huskers managed to get a stop on Minnesota’s next drive and got the ball with 2:25 left. But despite moving downfield, they weren’t able to get the crucial touchdown and suffered the defeat.
“We’re going to stick together,” Joseph said. “We’re going to block out the noise, come back tomorrow, look at the film, fix the things we need to fix and then we’re going to go on to Michigan.
Nebraska falls to 3-6 in the regular season and 2-5 in conference play. The team will be on the road next week as it travels to No. 5 Michigan.