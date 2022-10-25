The madness of this NFL season continued in week seven. The Packers and Buccaneers continued their losing ways, while the Jets and Giants each won yet again. There are only two six-win teams, and both reside in the NFC East.
This week, three former Huskers saw their first NFL action. Here is a recap of their performances, as well as some other notable outings:
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Second-Team-All Big Ten honoree and linchpin of the Husker secondary made his NFL debut Sunday. The Bengals drafted Taylor-Britt in the second round of this year’s draft, but a core surgery had kept him sidelined up until this point.
He made an immediate impact by collecting three tackles, all of them solo. Taylor-Britt played 28 snaps and took over Eli Apple’s starting spot to begin the second half, which may indicate an ensuing position battle. He was visibly emotional postgame while celebrating his first NFL action.
It may not have mattered who the Bengals put out on defense — their offense played that well. Cincinnati cruised to a 35-17 victory over the Falcons thanks to an explosion from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
It will remain to be seen how much Taylor-Britt is involved going forward, but he certainly flashed potential in his first outing. The Bengals will seek their third-straight win next week when they face divisional foe Cleveland during Monday Night Football.
Samori Touré, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers
Touré is another former Husker who made his NFL debut this week. After transferring to Nebraska for his senior year, Touré compiled an impressive season, one that warranted his selection in the NFL Draft. The Packers selected him in the seventh round, but he had remained inactive so far this season.
The rookie suited up for the first time Sunday, when he caught his lone target for just four yards. Regardless, it was a massive step in the right direction for a former Football Championship Subdivision player. The Packers could certainly use more wide receiver production, so the door is open for Touré to increase his role.
Green Bay lost their third straight game, this time to Washington, who was playing a backup quarterback. Former back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers continued to struggle, throwing less than 200 yards in the loss. Touré is no replacement for Davante Adams, but a young receiver with a bright future bodes well for a Packers offense that has looked stagnant all year.
Ben Stille, Defensive End, Miami Dolphins
Stille is the third and final former Husker to make his NFL debut this week. He received his first elevation to the Dolphins' active roster for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Steelers.
The former five-year Husker played just nine snaps for the Dolphins but managed to register two tackles in the first action of his pro career.
Lavonte David, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers' struggles continued Sunday, this time with a 21-3 loss to the Panthers. David’s defense can’t blame themselves, as Tom Brady and company mustered a pathetic three points against one of the worst teams in the league with an interim head coach. This general malaise has been a theme all season for Tampa Bay.
David put together another solid performance, leading the team with seven tackles, five of them solo efforts. He is now tied with fellow linebacker Devin White for a team-high 53 total tackles on the season.
The Buccaneers will look to right the ship — no pun intended — during Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.