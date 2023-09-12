The 2023-2024 NFL season has kicked off with 12 former Nebraska football players on active rosters. Week one featured several shocking outcomes, starting with defending champion Kansas City Chiefs falling to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
The AFC North-favorite Cincinnati Bengals looked flat, falling to the Cleveland Browns 24-3, while the Dallas Cowboys demolished the New York Giants on Sunday night 40-0.
Here’s a look at some former Huskers who had notable performances in the opening week.
Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Palmer carried the momentum from a stellar preseason on Sunday, finding paydirt for the first time in his professional career and doing so on his first career catch.
Palmer’s touchdown came at a big moment in the game on third and goal with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter. He found an opening between the Minnesota Vikings' defense where quarterback Baker Mayfield hit him with a low pass for the score. The seven-yard touchdown gave Tampa Bay a 17-10 lead.
Palmer would later record another reception for just one yard as the Buccaneers upset the defending NFC North champions 20-17. The sixth-round pick finished the day with only two catches for eight yards but saw the third most snaps at receiver, trailing only star pass catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Expect Palmer’s targets to go up as he has quickly established himself in the Buccaneers’ offense.
Lavonte David, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While Palmer made big plays on the offensive side of the ball, David anchored the Buccaneers' defense to a strong showing against a Minnesota offense full of weapons. David finished with eight tackles, including six solo stops and two tackles for loss.
Despite a collision with a teammate, keeping David on the sideline for a game-tying Viking touchdown, he was back on the field the next possession to resume his playmaking. With Minnesota attempting to take the lead late, David sniffed out a screen pass and delivered a big hit on tight end T.J. Hockenson, resulting in a four-yard loss. The Buccaneers' defense stood tall, forcing a Viking punt before their offense would go on a 10-play drive to run the clock out.
The Tampa Bay defense locked down reigning offensive player of the year Justin Jefferson in the second half, holding the receiver to just two catches for 12 yards after the break. Tampa Bay looks to continue its hot start as they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in week two.
Samori Touré, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers
With dynamic receiver Christian Watson sidelined with a hamstring injury, it was up to guys like Touré to step up in the first game of the Jordan Love era. While seeing limited snaps, the second-year receiver produced at a high level.
His first catch of the season came on a third and six with 4:42 left in the second. Touré found a hole in the Bears’ zone defense in which Love would hit him for a 16-yard gain, moving the ball into Chicago territory. He would later serve as a key blocker in a massive 41-yard catch and run by running back Aaron Jones, putting Green Bay in position to score.
Touré added another catch for two yards in the third, finishing the day with two catches for 18 yards while the Packers started their season with a 38-20 win over their rival. Given the inexperience at receiver with Touré being the oldest in the room, chances are he sees an increase in playing time as the season progresses.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals had a disappointing start to the season, falling to Cleveland 24-3. Taylor-Britt proved to be a bright spot for Cincinnati, recording three tackles — two solo — and only allowing two catches when targeted. With the game still close in the second quarter, Taylor-Britt made a great play, breaking up a deep shot by Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on a third and 11.
The second-year player enters the season as a starter after having a promising rookie season that saw him play better and better as the year went on. As for the Bengals, they face another divisional rival in Baltimore next week as they try to bounce back and live up to their Super Bowl aspirations.