Another Sunday of NFL football is in the books, but not without multiple sensational finishes. The Panthers lost in overtime despite scoring a hail mary in the final seconds, while the Commanders cashed in a hail mary of their own for victory.
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams continue to struggle, while the Eagles remain the league's lone undefeated team.
Multiple Huskers contributed to their teams in week eight. Here are some of their most notable performances:
Samori Touré, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers
After nabbing his first career catch last week, Touré burst onto the scene with his first career touchdown reception. On national television for Sunday Night Football, the rookie got his number called in the endzone for the first time since wearing a Husker uniform.
With 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shotgun snap from the opposing 37 yard-line. After shuffling around in the pocket with plenty of protection, he fired deep down the field to a waiting Touré open in the endzone. Touré busted out dancing to celebrate his first NFL touchdown.
The score was too little too late for the Packers who ultimately lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17. Touré hauled in just one of four total targets, including a catch right before the touchdown that was called back due to replay. Nonetheless, he scored on his second career catch against the consensus Super Bowl favorite.
The loss marks the fourth straight for Green Bay as it continues to free-fall. The Packers’ most winnable remaining game comes next week with a divisional matchup against the Lions.
Lavonte David, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
David continues to be the most — and one of the only — consistent former Huskers in the NFL. In a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, David notched six total tackles, five of which were solo efforts.
In addition to compiling his typical defensive performance, David also contributed on special teams. On a 61-yard field goal attempt right before halftime, the 10-year veteran got his hand on the ball which fell to the turf nowhere near the uprights.
The Buccaneers’ defense, spearheaded by its captain, David, held quarterback Lamar Jackson and company to just three points in the first half. After the break, however, the floodgates opened. The Ravens finished with 453 yards and three touchdowns while dominating the time of possession.
The Buccaneers have lost three straight and find themselves looking up at the Falcons in the divisional standings. Quarterback Tom Brady finds himself struggling both on and off the field.
Brett Maher, Kicker, Dallas Cowboys
Maher didn’t make a field goal in the Cowboys' 49-29 thumping of the Chicago Bears, but he didn’t need to. Dallas scored touchdowns on six of their ten total drives, never giving Maher an opportunity for three-point try.
He was perfect on extra points, however, nailing all seven of his attempts. Maher has now scored 56 points on the year, the sixth-most among kickers.
The Cowboys are now 6-2 after winning six of their last seven. They have the fourth-best record in the NFL but only the second-best in their division. The NFC East has all four of its teams at least .500 or above, one of just two such divisions in the league.
Nick Gates, Offensive Guard, New York Giants
Gates stepped on the field for the first time since suffering a devastating leg injury in week two of 2021. The fifth-year veteran received limited snaps, but blocked for a 1-yard Saquan Barkley touchdown in the second quarter.
“It was a special moment, definitely,’’ Gates said postgame. “Just surreal for a little bit.’’
The Giants fell to 6-2 on the season after falling 27-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, another team that has exceeded expectations this year.