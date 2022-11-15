Sunday provided a crazy slate of NFL games and some of the best finishes of the year.
The Vikings took down the Bills thanks to the greatest catch of the year, Jeff Saturday led the Colts to a victory in his first-ever head coaching performance and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany.
Multiple former Huskers contributed to their teams this week. Here are some of their most notable performances:
Lavonte David, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
David became the first former Husker to play an NFL game in Germany when the Buccaneers traveled to Munich to face the Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay left victorious, 21-16, stringing together its back-to-back wins since week two.
David had a solid performance in the victory, notching six tackles, three of which were solo efforts. The Buccaneers' defense played well as a whole, holding Seattle to their lowest point total since week two. The Seahawks struggled to run the ball against David and company, mustering just 39 yards on the ground as a team.
Tampa Bay gets a week off to acclimate to the transatlantic flight before a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers are now 5-5 on the season and reclaimed their spot atop the NFC South.
Joshua Kalu, Safety, Tennessee Titans
Kalu makes his first appearance of the season on this list after one of his most impactful performances. He played a key role in the Titans' 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, tipping a Russell Wilson throw that was picked off for the game-sealing interception.
The five-year veteran amassed three pass breakups, a career high, after entering the game with none this year. Kalu is on pace for the best statistical season of his career with 17 total tackles already, one more than he has ever notched in a full season.
The Titans have quietly put together a stellar season and currently sit at 6-3 after winning six of their last seven games. They have a short week before traveling to Green Bay for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Packers.
Ameer Abdullah, Running Back, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders’ season continues to crumble after receiving considerable preseason hype. Las Vegas fell to 2-7 on Sunday after losing their third straight game.
Abdullah tallied a solid performance in the loss with four catches for 33 yards, his best offensive output of the season. He continued to contribute on special teams as well, returning three kicks for an average of 28.7 yards per return. Abdullah further exemplified his status as a special teams Swiss Army Knife as he also notched two tackles.
The Raiders have a matchup with divisional foe — and fellow underachieving team — Denver Broncos next Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
Luke Gifford, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys lost an overtime thriller to the Packers, but not before squandering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Despite the loss, Gifford, a four-year veteran, had the best game of his career.
Gifford notched a career-high of five tackles against Green Bay, three of which were solo efforts. His biggest play came on a Packer punt when he teamed up with cornerback C.J. Goodwin to force a fumble. It was scooped up and eventually led to a Dallas touchdown. Gifford also recovered a Cowboy fumble on a kick-off — another drive that resulted in a touchdown.
Dallas will attempt to respond against another NFC North team, the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, next week. With the loss, the Cowboys fall three games behind the Eagles in the NFC South divisional race but retain a wild-card spot in the current playoff picture.