Nebraska currently has its most players in the NBA in over a decade. Despite never playing together, the three Huskers-turned-pros share several commonalities: all three are 25 years old or younger, between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-8 and each was selected in the middle of the second round of their respective NBA Draft class. While the youngest of the bunch holds the most upside, the elder two could each see playoff minutes this month. Here’s how each finished the regular season:
Bryce McGowens (Charlotte Hornets)
McGowens, selected with the 10th pick of last summer’s NBA Draft’s second round (40th overall), has been an early contributor for the Charlotte Hornets. The current rookie, who led Nebraska with 16.8 points per game in 2021-22 as a five-star recruit, has assimilated well to the professional ranks. He’s third among this year’s second-round picks in points per game — 5.3.
He finished the season especially well, playing at least 30 minutes in each of Charlotte’s final four games and averaging 19.8 points through that span. McGowens tallied a career-high 22 points in the season finale as the Hornets upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 9.
After shooting 40.3% overall and 27.4% from distance in Lincoln, McGowens has made 39.6% of his shots as a professional and 32.5% of 3-pointers in 17.1 minutes per game. He played 46 games this season, the most of any Charlotte rookie, and largely exceeded the contributions of 2021 Hornets lottery pick James Bouknight in a similar role. Upgraded to a four-year contract in February, the Hornets have made a small but tangible investment in the South Carolina native and could increase his role in the coming years with a young core and no clear path to NBA contention or regular playoff appearances.
Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors)
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first draft pick from Lincoln, Banton saw his stock quickly rise late in the 2020-21 season and was selected with the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by his hometown team — the Toronto Raptors. He saw more time in his rookie season than his sophomore campaign, as he was hampered by injuries in 2022-23.
Still, in 31 games this season, Banton upped his scoring to 4.6 points per game to go with 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in an average of nine minutes of action. He also upped his 3-point frequency and accuracy, launching twice as many shots from distance — 1.6 per game at a 29.9% clip.
Banton, who scored a career-high 27 points against the Pistons in November, finished the season with two of his better games, reaching double figures in the Raptors’ final two contests. He scored 10 points in just four minutes against the Celtics as he canned two 3-pointers, and he wrapped the season with 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists in a win over the NBA-leading Bucks.
Banton — who averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on a seven-win Husker squad in 2020-21 — has a pivotal few months ahead concerning his NBA future, as he’s about to finish the second year of a two-year contract. He’s flashed enough creativity to earn a second NBA opportunity should the Raptors decide to move on, and one would think he has dominated the G League enough to stay in professional basketball’s top league.
Isaiah Roby (New York Knicks)
Nebraska’s longest-tenured current NBA player found himself without a home late this season. He joined the San Antonio Spurs last summer after three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old’s role declined this season — from 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to 4.1 and 2.5 — but he still saw relatively consistent action, playing 42 games.
However, the Spurs — who claimed Roby off waivers in July — cut him last month. On Sunday, April 9, the last day of the regular season, Roby was given another chance when he was signed by the New York Knicks on a contract that extends through the upcoming NBA Playoffs and next season.
Like Banton, whose team is in the play-in tournament, Roby could continue to see limited action this season with his new team locked into the playoffs. Having a direction for next season is no small feat for a player whose future was unclear just a week ago.