Track and Field
Much of the Nebraska track and field team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma this past weekend to compete in the Sooner Invitational. The Huskers won seven event titles, but no group was as successful as men’s throws.
Senior Alex Talley won the men’s hammer throw with a 71.36-meter (234 feet, 1 inch) mark, good for second on the NCAA leaderboards. Sophomore Maxwell Otterdahl won the men’s discus with a 54.87-meter (180 foot) throw and secured the NCAA No. 6 mark with a runner-up finish in the shot put after a 19.76-meter (64 feet, 10 inch) throw. The Huskers swept spots three to five behind him in the shot put.
Most of the other fortune came in the field events. Sophomore Ashley McElmurry won the women’s triple jump with a personal best 12.86-meter (42 foot, 2.25 inch) jump. Sophomore Riley Masten won the women’s high jump with a 1.75-meter (5 feet, 8.75 inch) mark as Huskers swept the top three spots in that event. The Nebraska women also swept the pole vault medals as sophomore Jessica Gardner and freshman Hannah Preissler tied for the top spot after both cleared 3.85 meters (12 feet, 7.5 inches).
Junior Mayson Conner won the high jump on the men’s side with a 2.13-meter (6 foot, 11.75 inch) mark. Sophomore Tyler Drew won the lone individual title on the track as he took the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a personal best of 14.32 seconds. The women won the 4x100-meter relay in 47.34 seconds, edging Oklahoma by .02 seconds. The winning quartet was made up of Masten, senior Emma Algarin and sophomores Kayla Hugg and Winsome Harris.
Next weekend, the Huskers will travel to another meet hosted by a former Big 12 foe — the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor University.
Men’s Golf
In the Hawkeye Invitational, the Nebraska men’s golf team finished 10th out of 14 teams with a final score of 890, 26 over par on Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City, Iowa.
Despite the low finish, the Huskers had one golfer place in the top 15 in senior Caleb Badura with a final score of 218 (+2). This marked his best 54-hole performance of the year and good enough to tie for 15th place. He shot a three round split of 75, 72 and 71.
Badura was one of four Huskers to finish inside the top 50 of the invitational alongside senior Branden Meyer and sophomores Reed Malleck and Gentry Scheve. Meyer finished with a final score of 220 (+4), which tied for 22nd place. He finished the three rounds with a split of a pair of 75-stroke rounds to start and a final round of 70, the best round score by a Husker in the invitational.
Malleck, for the second straight competition, competed outside of the Huskers lineup. In the invitational, he started with a pair of 74s and finished with a 77 for a total score of 225 (+9), tying for 29th place.
Scheve rounded out the top 50 for the Huskers, finishing at 50th place. He finished with a total score of 227 (+11) and a three round split of 71, 76 and 80.
Wrapping up the scoring for the Huskers were seniors Tom Westenberger and Mark Foelbaek. Westenberger tied for 62nd with a final score of 230 (+14) and Foelbaek finished with a score of 231 (+15), tying for 68th.
Kansas claimed the top spot in both the team and individual ranks. Kansas, as a whole, finished with a total score of 852 (-12). Individually, senior Harry Hillier finished 1st with a score of 208 (-8), splitting the three rounds with a 69, 70 and final round score of 69.
Nebraska will now gear up for the Big Ten Championships in French Lick, Indiana. The championships will be over April 29-May 1 at the French Lick Resort on the Pete Dye Course.
Women’s Golf
In the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational, the Nebraska women’s golf team finished fifth in a pool of 10 teams. The Huskers ended their invitational with a final score of 923, 59 strokes over par at the Ohio State University Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Leading the way for the Huskers was senior Vanessa Bouvet tying for ninth place with a final score of 227 (+11). Bouvet’s three round split was a 75 and a pair of 76s. She was one of five Huskers to crack the top 50 in the invitational.
The other Huskers to do so were senior Megan Whittaker, who finished tied in 23rd place, and a collective who tied for 25th in sophomore Michaela Vavrova, senior Kirsten Baete and junior Nicole Hansen, all finishing with a score of 235 (+20).
Whittaker finished with a 233 (+18) off a three round split of 79, 80 and a 74, the best round score by a Husker in the invitational.
Vavrova led the trio of Huskers with 235 as she finished with the best third round score of 75 after a first and second round score of 83 and 77, respectively. Baete followed with a three round split of 77, 80 and 78 with Hansen rounding out the bunch with a split of 80, 76 and 79.
Wrapping up the scoring for the Huskers was freshman Miu Takahashi who finished with a score of 251 (+35).
Ohio State claimed the top spot in the Invitational with a score of 897 (+33) winning by a total of 15 strokes. In the individual ranks, Kent State senior Emily Price captured 1st place with a score of 215 (-1).
Nebraska’s next action is at the Big Ten Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Fox Chapel Golf Club over April 22-24.
Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska women’s tennis team split its competitions against the Big Ten’s Michigan schools over the weekend, defeating Michigan State but falling to No. 22 Michigan.
The Huskers opened up against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Nebraska captured its only point of the match in the doubles competition. The top-ranked duo of sophomores Maja Makoric and Kristina Novak bested the Michigan No. 1 team of junior Andrea Cerdan and sophomore Kari Miller 6-3.
Nebraska secured the doubles point in another 6-3 final, with freshman Ellie Kuckelman and junior Samantha Alicea defeating sophomore Merri Kelly and junior Nicole Hammond in the No. 3 spot.
Michigan then swept the singles competition, propelling it to a 4-1 victory. Michigan sophomore Jaedan Brown, the No. 77 ranked player in the country, defeated Makoric 6-1, 6-3 in the first match. The unranked players secured the win with three sweeps.
Sophomore Gala Mesochoritou defeated Kuckelman 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 6 match. Michigan freshman Julia Fliegner had a dominant victory in the No. 5 spot, beating sophomore Vivien Sandberg 6-1, 6-1.
To close out the competition, Cerdan earned a hard fought win over Alicea 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Nebraska rebounded in its 4-1 home victory against Michigan State.
The doubles teams were dominant again in the match. Makoric and Novak beat seniors Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz 6-2. Kuckelman and Alicea won their second match of the weekend, toppling senior Nicole Stephens and junior Tia Mukherjee 6-2.
Novak continued her spectacular day in the singles matchup against Lewis, winning 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 1 match.
Makoric fell 6-3, 6-3 to Pietrowicz, but Nebraska took all the other singles matches to secure its win.
Sophomore Chloe Kuckelman extended Nebraska’s lead with a crucial 6-3, 6-3 victory. The win was finalized in Alicea’s match, with her 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) defeat of senior Lauren Lemonds ending the match 4-1 in favor of the Huskers.
The weekend split makes Nebraska 13-9 on the season entering the season finale. The regular season wraps up with Nebraska hosting Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on April 23.