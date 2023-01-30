Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team, ranked No. 6 nationally, welcomed No. 11 Ohio State to the Nebraska Rifle Range on Saturday, where the Huskers beat the Buckeyes 4,715-4,651. After losing to Ohio State earlier in the year 4,699-4,708, Nebraska put up a strong performance this go-around. The Huskers swept the top three spots overall and had four top-five placements on the day: freshman Emma Rhode, junior Cecelia Ossi, sophomore Mackenzie Strauch and freshman Vittoria Watts.
Rhode led the way with an overall score of 1,181 for a first-place finish, her seventh top-three result of the season. The impressive freshman placed first in air rifle with a score of 595 and second in smallbore with a score of 586.
Ossi finished second overall with a score of 1,179. The All-American placed second in air rifle and third in smallbore with scores of 595 and 584, respectively. That served as a continuation of promising recent performances after she placed second overall with a score of 1,183 in Nebraska’s last match against No. 1 TCU.
Strauch completed Nebraska’s sweep of the top three spots with an overall score of 1,179. She placed fifth in air rifle with a 592 and finished first in smallbore with a career-best 587 to top her previous high of 580. This was her first top finish in smallbore of the year.
Rounding out the top five for the Huskers was Watts with a fifth-place finish overall. She scored a 593 in air rifle and a 584 in smallbore for fourth and fifth-place finishes in the events. This is now Watts' third straight match placing top five overall.
With the win, Nebraska improves to 7-5 and has now won three of its last four matches. The Huskers now have their sights set on the Precision Rifle Competition Championships on Feb. 4-5 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Nebraska has a precious few competitions remaining before awaiting its bid to the NCAA Tournament in March.
Swim and Dive
As a final tune-up for the 2023 Big Ten championships in February, Nebraska women’s swim and dive traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey over the weekend to take on Rutgers in its last regular season dual.
Three Huskers—senior Berkeley Livingston, freshman Gena Jorgenson and junior Sarah Barton—swept the podium in the 400-yard individual medley, but it wasn’t enough. Rutgers dominated the rest of the meet on the way to a 211-141 win.
Despite the team loss, Livingston had quite the weekend. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.05 on Friday night before grabbing another win in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:21.45. Jorgenson, who finished runner-up in the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.86, set a new career-best time in the 1650 freestyle at 16:33.70.
Senior Shannon Stott took home the 500-yard freestyle crown with a 4:45.26 — this marked her 10th individual win of the season. Stott also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.50), one spot ahead of junior teammate Lexi Kucera, who placed third with a time of 1:49.90.
Sophomore JoJo Randby and junior Caitlin Cairns also earned podium placements this weekend. Randby swam a 1:01.66 in the 100-yard breaststroke which placed her in a close second. Cairns posted a 54.75 in the 100-yard butterfly, which slotted her in third place.
For the team relays, both groups finished in second place on Saturday. Stott, Kucera, senior Emily Haimes and freshman Giulia Marchi swam a 3:25.25 in the 400-yard freestyle relay while the team of Marchi, Randby, Cairns and senior Madesyn Ronquillio finished with a 3:42.81 in the 400-yard medley relay.
In the diving portion, freshman Kelsey Clairmont was the only podium finish for Nebraska as she placed third with a score of 264.3 in the three-meter event.
Men’s and Women’s Tennis
Both Nebraska’s men’s and women’s tennis took part in two matches over the weekend.
The men’s team went up against South Alabama in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, defeating the Jaguars 4-2. On Friday, the Husker women defeated Western Michigan 4-1 at home to begin their weekend and season.
The Nebraska women opened their season in a set of three doubles matches and six singles matchups. In the doubles arena for the Huskers, the No. 1 spot of junior Raphaëlle Lacasse and sophomore Ana Carmen Zamburek were swept 6-0 by a talented Bronco tandem of Lindsey Ziegler and Valeriya Monko. In the No. 2 spot, Nebraska senior Samantha Alicea and sophomore Anfisa Danilchenko lost to WMU’s Karin Hamilton and Audrey Smitek in a close 7-5 match. Western Michigan was awarded the doubles point, their only point of the match, due to both of those Nebraska losses.
On the singles side for the Husker women, Carmen Zamburek made her singles debut on court three, defeating WMU’s Ziegler 6-2 and 6-1. On court five, Husker sophomore Lucy Loy defeated Smitek 7-5 and 6-3. On court six, junior Vivien Sandberg handed Nebraska the win when she defeated Ariane Souligny 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
The Husker men kicked off their match against South Alabama with two doubles matches. In the No. 1 spot for Nebraska, junior Nic Wiedenhorn and senior Shunya Maruyama clinched a huge victory against Maxime St-Hilaire and Jack Clements of South Alabama 6-4. Nebraska quickly picked up the doubles point as the No. 3 duo, senior William Gleason and freshman Leo Linquet, acquired a 6-3 win over Martin Bugaj and Juan Accossatto.
In singles for the Nebraska men, No. 1 sophomore Roni Hietaranta defeated Sebastien Collard 6-0, 6-3. In the No. 3 spot, Maruyama defeated Jack Clements 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Finally, No. 5 sophomore Lars Johann defeated Juan Accossatto to hand Nebraska the win 4-2.
On Sunday, both the men’s and women’s teams participated in their second match of the weekend. The Nebraska men took on Clemson, and the women finished their season-opening tournament defeating Utah State.
In women’s doubles, the Huskers won both the No. 1 and No. 2 matches, earning the doubles point. Lacasse and Carmen Zamburek defeated Zeynep Naz Ozturk and Sidnee Lavatai 6-3. At the No. 2 spot, Danilchenko and Alicea defeated Monique Burton and Magdalena Nunez 6-1.
On the contrary, the Nebraska men took a tough beating on Sunday as Clemson handed them a 4-0 loss—the Huskers’ first of the season. Hietaranta and Johann defeated Clemson’s Matt Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb 6-3, but the Tigers answered back quickly, defeating Wiedenhorn and Maruyama 6-3. The doubles point came down to a seven-point tiebreaker between Husker sophomore Calvin Mueller and Gleason and Clemson’s Max Smith and Jorge Plans Gonzales, but the result ended in Clemson’s favor, as the Tigers’ duo won 7-6.
Finally, in singles, Clemson came out attacking and shut out the Huskers. At No. 1, Nebraska’s Hietaranta lost to Ryuhei Azuma 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2, Plans Gonzales defeated Maruyama 6-0, 7-6. At No. 6, Max Smith defeated Wiedenhorn 6-3, 7-5.
The men's tennis team will be back in action when they welcome Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 5. The women will be back at home on Saturday, Feb. 5 against Gonzaga.