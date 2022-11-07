Men’s Tennis
Nebraska men’s tennis competed at the Big Ten individual championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend.
Sophomore Roni Hietaranta had an impressive showing as he found his way to the final four on Sunday. After starting off the tournament with a bye in the round of 64, Hietaranta easily defeated Indiana’s Luc Boulier (6-1, 6-0) in the round of 32. He then moved onto the round of 16 where he took another victory, this time in a tight matchup against Wisconsin’s Jared Pratt (7-6, 3-6, 7-5). Hietaranta continued to battle on Sunday afternoon when he took down Northwestern’s Natan Spear in consecutive sets. However, his Cinderella run would end in the final four at the hands of Wisconsin's Sebastian Vile (6-4, 6-1).
Other than Hietaranta, only one Husker advanced to the round of 16 — his doubles partner, senior Shunya Maruyama. The Japan native completed a comeback win in the round of 32 over Indiana’s Luka Vukovic (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) before ultimately losing in the round of 16 to Northwestern’s Ivan Yatsuk (6-2, 6-1).
Graduate senior William Gleason started his tournament with a win in his round of 64 matchup against Hassan Baroudi of Purdue (6-4, 7-5) but fell to Wisconsin’s Sebastian Vile in straight sets in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-1). In the consolation bracket, Gleason lost to Michigan State’s Max Sheldon (6-4, 7-6).
The two other Huskers who competed — sophomore Lars Johann and junior Rudi Christiansen — were unable to get out of the round of 64. Johann and Christiansen both took the first set of their matchups before eventually losing, each giving up the last two sets.
Johann made a notable run in the consolation bracket, with two wins. The first came against the aforementioned Boulier (3-6, 6-0), and then he swept Purdue’s Mujtaba Ali-Khan (6-2, 6-4). Christiansen failed to bounce back, falling to Indiana’s Jagger Saylor (6-3, 6-4) in his first consolation match.
In doubles play, Gleason and Johann advanced to the round of 32 following a win over Northwestern’s combo of Max Bengtsson and Saiprakash Goli (8-6), but were downed by Mathis Debru and Lucas Horve of Illinois (8-4).
Hietaranta and Maruyama didn’t sustain the same success they found as singles and lost their round of 64 matchup with Wisconsin’s Vile and Robin Parts (8-5). In consolation play, the duo bounced back with a win over Boulier and Nishanth Basavareddy of Indiana (8-6).
Christiansen and Reece Yakubov were unsuccessful in both of their doubles matchups for the weekend. Their round of 64 loss came against Daniel Labrador/Michal Wozniak of Purdue (8-4) before they conceded to Purdue’s Boroudi/Mujtaba (8-4).
Swim and Dive
Nebraska swim and dive competed on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Lawrence, Kansas, where they faced the Jayhawks in a duel. The Huskers ultimately lost in relatively close fashion, 157-143, in part because they had six first-place finishers compared to the Jayhawks’ 10.
Senior Shannon Stott was the top performer for the Huskers, as she won titles in both the 200-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle, with times of 2:03.65 and 5:00.33, respectively. Stott was also a part of the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team that placed second, ahead of two other Husker squads and two other Jayhawk lineups.
Nebraska swept the top three spots in two events on Saturday — the 500-yard freestyle and the 400-yard individual medley. In the 500-yard freestyle, Stott took first place, with freshman Gena Jorgenson and senior Molly Rosenthal placing second and third behind Stott, with times of 5:00.74 and 5:04.68, respectively.
Jorgenson also finished runner-up in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:29.48, behind junior Sarah Barton who finished first with a time of 4:29.48. Berkeley Livingston finished third in the event with a time of 4:30.06. Barton also placed third in two events, the 200-yard butterfly (2:04.78) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:05.90).
Sophomore Maia Hall found considerable success in the breaststroke events, winning the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:21.25 and finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.82. Sophomore JoJo Randby also finished in the top three in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing second with a time of 1:05.58.
Jorgenson also won the 1,000-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 10:14.79. Rosenthal placed second in the same event, clocking a time of 10:29.85. Other runner-up finishes of the day for the Huskers came from junior Lexi Kucera and senior Madesyn Ronquillio. Both Kucera and Ronquillio had two second place finishes. Kucera finished second in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle with times of 52.20 and 1:52.97, respectively, and Ronquillio finished second in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke with times of 56.80 and 2:05.13, respectively.
In diving, junior Reagan Hinze finished second in the one-meter with a score of 238.28, and scored a 285.23 in the three-meter to finish third. The Huskers’ final champion of the day was Emily Haimes, who won the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 56.67. The Huskers are now 4-2 and will have a couple weeks off before hosting Omaha for a duel on Nov. 18.
Women’s Golf
The Nebraska women’s golf team finished tied for eighth in the Hurricane Invitational on Tuesday Nov. 1 in Coral Gables, Florida. The Huskers finished in lockstep with Kent State and Illinois with a score of 870. SMU won the invitational by four strokes in front of tournament hosts Miami. The invitational featured twelve teams.
Sophomore Miu Takahashi provided Nebraska’s best performance, as she finished tied for 24th with four other golfers, her third top-25 finish of the season. Takahashi shot a 69-73-75 for a total of 217 in the tournament. The finish was an improvement on her 47th-place performance in the last tournament — the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational.
Senior Megan Whittaker finished just outside the top-25, as she tied for 29th with a score of 218, just one stroke behind Takahashi. Whittaker shot a 71-72-75 in the tournament, her first finish outside of the top-25 in an otherwise strong season.
Junior Michaela Vavrova was the third scorer, finishing tied for 32nd, as she shot a 73-76-70 for a total of 219. The strength of Vavrova’s third round allowed her to climb 14 spots in the standings as the invitational wound down. Vavrova shot a 70 in the final round in contrast to every other Husker’s score of 75. It proved a strong bounceback performance after she tied for 60th in Nebraska's last competition.
Both freshman Kelli Ann Strand and junior Lindsey Thiele finished tied for 37th with scores of 220. Strand shot 71-74-75, and Thiele shot 73-72-75. After finishing in the top four in each of her first three meets, Strand has now finished outside the top-25 in the last two meets, as she finished tied for 26th with Thiele in that tournament as well.
Nebraska has now finished 8th in the past two invites it has competed in after finishing in the top two in its first three meets. The Huskers will have a few months off before their season resumes in February.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team traveled to Houston, Texas to compete at the Track Kat Klash from Friday through Sunday. The Huskers finished seventh overall in the 20-team tournament with an 8-5 record and a total pinfall of 9,943.
Three Nebraska bowlers finished in the top-30 for the individual portion of the tournament. Freshman Jillian Martin led the way with a pinfall average of 216.2 to finish sixth overall. Senior Crystal Elliott followed closely behind Martin, finishing 11th with an average of 212.2. Senior Kendyl Hofmeister averaged a 199.2 to finish 26th overall.
Throughout the first two days of the tournament, the Huskers competed in 10 matches to determine their seed in the overall bracket. On the first day, Nebraska finished 3-2, defeating No. 12 Delaware State, Monmouth and No. 21 Central Missouri. Its two losses came to No. 7 North Carolina A&T and No. 20 Lewis. On the second day of action, Nebraska finished 3-2 once again, defeating Upper Iowa, No. 14 Maryland Eastern Shore and No. 15 Maryville, but losing to No. 1 McKendree and UAB.
With their 6-4 performance on the first two days, the Huskers earned the seventh seed in the bracket portion of the tournament on Sunday. Nebraska won in the opening round over Louisiana Tech, 4-3, in a best-of-seven match. After falling to Maryland Eastern Shore 4-3 in the second round, the Huskers found themselves in a rematch with Louisiana Tech in the seventh-place match. Nebraska defeated the Bulldogs for the second time, 4-1, to claim seventh.
The Huskers are now 27-11 on the season and will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin to compete in the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Nov. 11-13.