Nebraska Swim and Dive traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the Big Ten Championship this past weekend. Though they finished 10th out of 12 teams, it was quite a memorable weekend as the Huskers broke three school records.
On day one of the tournament, the Husker relay team made the program’s all-time performance list and grabbed a couple ninth place finishes. In the opening event, junior Gabby Donahue, sophomore JoJo Randby, junior Caitlin Cairns and senior Emily Haimes came together to clock Nebraska’s third-fastest 200 relay time, coming at 1:39.55.
During the 800-yard freestyle relay, junior Lexi Kucera, freshman Gena Jorgenson, senior Shannon Stott and freshman Giulia Marchi joined to tack on another ninth place finish for the Huskers, this time handing them the fourth fastest time in school history at 7:12.14.
Day two was nothing short of impressive for the Huskers. Nebraska sent three swimmers to the 200 IM finals and the 500 freestyle. The highlight of the day was Stott breaking the school record in the 500 freestyle category. The Great Britain native earned a time of 4:41.65, which qualified her for the A-final. She finished in eighth place and obtained a podium finish for Nebraska.
In the 200 IM finals, senior Berkeley Livingston, Donahue and junior Sarah Barton swam in the C-Final. Donahue finished 24th and was clocked at 2:02.82. Livingston finished in 23rd, at 2:01.38. Barton finished 21st, with a time of 2:00.82.
Senior Molly Rosenthal finished the day for Nebraska in the 500 freestyle finals, recording a career-best 4:50.72 in the prelims, qualifying for the C-Final.
Haimes earned a top finish for Nebraska in the 50 freestyle prelims, swimming a career best and finishing in 37th place at 23.24.
The Huskers broke another school record on the final day of the tournament. Jorgenson broke the mile record, recording a stellar 16:13.54, earning her first podium finish and a sixth place finish among all Big Ten competition.
Stott had another memorable day herself. She finished off her day with her third A-Final qualification. She also earned the No. 2 spot in Nebraska history for the 200 freestyle after picking up a 1:46.46 time on Friday. Omaha native Randby broke Nebraska’s 27-year-old breaststroke record with a 1:00.10 deeming her worthy of qualification for the A-Final, where she broke her own record with a 1:00.07.
Though a number of records were broken for the Huskers, they still finished in 10th place at the Big Ten Championships with 437 points overall. They have a chance to redeem themselves and perhaps punch a couple NCAA Championship tickets at the Mizzou Last Chance Meet on Feb. 25-26.
Rifle
Nebraska rifle, ranked No. 7 nationally, competed in the NCAA Qualifier against No. 12 Ohio State and No. 11 Akron, where the Huskers finished first in the standings with an aggregate score of 4,709. The Buckeyes finished second with an aggregate score of 4,702, and Akron finished third with an aggregate score of 4,698. After splitting the season series with Ohio State earlier in the year, the Huskers put up a strong performance this go-around to top the Buckeyes along with the Zips.
Junior Cecelia Ossi took the top overall spot in the qualifier with an aggregate of 1,180. Ossi finished third in smallbore with a score of 585 and first in air rifle with a score of 595. The All-American has had a strong season so far as she placed second in both of Nebraska’s matchups against then-No. 11 Ohio State and then-No. 2 TCU.
Ossi was the only Husker to place in the top five in the individual standings, but Nebraska had three other individuals place in the top 10. Freshman Vittoria Watts, freshman Emma Rhode, and junior Madelynn Erickson placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the individual standings.
Watts placed seventh in smallbore with a score of 584 and sixth in air rifle with a score of 593 for an aggregate of 1,177. Rhode had a strong showing in smallbore, placing second with a score of 586, but she only placed 13th in air rifle with a score of 590 for an aggregate of 1,176. Erickson, the final Husker in the top ten, placed sixth in smallbore with a score of 585 and 14th in air rifle with a score of 590 for an aggregate of 1,175.
The Husker had two other competitors in the lineup for the qualifiers — sophomore Mackenzie Strauch and freshman Camilla Johannessen. Strauch placed 16th in both smallbore and air rifle with scores of 578 and 590, respectively, for an aggregate of 1,168. Johannessen placed 18th in smallbore with a score of 576 and 12th in air rifle with a score of 591 for an aggregate of 1,167.
Nebraska will now prepare for the NCAA Championship on March 10-11.
Track and Field
Nebraska track and field concluded its indoor regular season at home in the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday. The Huskers won 13 titles and set a new school record.
Senior thrower Taylor Latimer started the day for Nebraska in the women's shot put. Latimer won the event with an indoor personal record of 55-feet, 10 1/2 inches (17.03 meters). It was the fifth-best throw in school history and wasn’t even Latimer’s main highlight of the meet.
She then went on to break the weight throw school record for the third time this season, winning with a throw of 72-feet, 11 3/4 inches (22.24 meters). Her throw also moved her up to No. 11 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten this season.
Other field event titles included sophomore jumper Tyus Wilson in the men’s high jump. Wilson won after clearing a personal-best height of 7-feet, 1 inch (2.16 meters). He wasn’t the only Wilson to win a title, as junior jumper Terrol Wilson was crowned champion of the triple jump after leaping 48-feet, 10 3/4 inches (14.90 meters). Sophomore jumper Rhianna Phipps helped the Huskers sweep the event, winning the women's triple jump with a launch of 41-feet, 9 1/4 inches (12.73 meters).
Junior thrower Maxwell Otterdahl rounded out the field event titles for Nebraska, taking the men’s weight throw title at 72-feet, 3 1/2 inches (22.03 meters).
Junior hurdler Brithton Senior continued Nebraska’s run of success on the track, winning the men’s 60-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 7.69 seconds. Senior’s time also put him at No. 5 in school history, No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 8 in the nation, behind fellow junior hurdler Darius Luff. Junior athlete Johanna Ilves accompanied Senior, winning the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.48 seconds.
After the hurdles were removed, junior sprinter Lorenzo Paissan went on to win the 60-meter sprint with a personal best time of 6.72 seconds, tying him for ninth in school history. Paissan also won the 200-meter sprint with another personal best of 21.36 seconds.
Senior sprinter Nick Bryant captured the 400-meter run in a personal-best 47.53 seconds while junior sprinter Ramonia Clarke won the women's 400-meter run in 56.76 seconds.
The Nebraska women's 4x400 meter relay team of sophomore sprinter Marie Pfannenstiel, sophomore jumper Lotavia Brown, junior distance runner Lindsey Blehm and sophomore middle distance runner Nieve Walsh concluded the meet, winning with a time of 3:43.42.
The Huskers will head to Geneva, Ohio, this weekend for the Big Ten Indoor Championship.