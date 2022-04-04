Men’s tennis
The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin.
Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.
With doubles all knotted up, the No. 2 spot decided the winner of doubles. The Huskers fell short as senior Dario Huber and junior Shunya Maruyama lost 6-2 to the Badgers’ duo of sophomore Tim Dzhurinskiy and senior Jared Pratt. Wisconsin took a 1-0 lead into singles play.
The Huskers started off red hot as they won the first three matches. Moreno Lozano started the charge, beating Dzhurinskiy in back-to-back sets 6-2 to even the score, 1-1.
Senior William Gleason followed suit as he defeated Popovic in consecutive sets. The Lincoln native captured the Huskers’ second straight point and also won his first singles match of the spring. The Huskers secured one more point to take a 3-1 lead.
The momentum on the Huskers’ side slowly sunk as the Badgers shifted the tides. The collapse by the Huskers started with Mueller and Maryuama dropping three-set matches to give the Badgers the two points to tie the contest.
Freshman Roni Hietaranta, with a resilient effort, clawed back to tie the match up at 4-4, but he ultimately fell 6-4 to give Wisconsin the one-point victory.
The next action for Nebraska comes when the No. 55 Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Dillon Tennis Center on Friday, April 8, at 5:00 p.m.
Track and field
The Nebraska track and field team competed in the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, the Pepsi Florida Relays and the Central Nebraska Challenge from March 31 to April 2.
Senior distance runner Ryan Martins led the way for the Huskers at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic on March 31, taking third in the 10,000-meter run. Martins did finish first out of all collegiate runners in the 55-man group, running a personal best time of 29:44.24. Martins’ time also puts him at No. 6 in school history. Senior distance runner Mark Freyhof also competed in the race, finishing ninth with a time of 30:09.72, putting him at No. 9 in school history.
Freshman Jenna Rogers and junior Mayson Conner led the Huskers at the Pepsi Florida Relays on Friday in the high jump.
Conner earned third place in the men's high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch (2.16 meters), while Rogers finished fourth in the women's high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 1/2 inch (1.84 meters). Rogers’ mark moved her into a tie for No. 7 in school history for the event.
On the second day of the Pepsi Florida Relays, sophomore Darius Luff led the team in the 110-meter hurdles. Luff claimed victory in the event with a time of 13.70 seconds, beating out a talented field of 18 hurdlers.
Sophomore Micaylon Moore took third in the men's triple jump with a mark of 48 feet, 11 3/4 inches (14.93 meters). Freshman Charlie Hoston was sixth, leaping 46 feet, 7 1/2 inches (14.21 meters).
Back on the track, the men’s 4x400-meter relay team of sophomore Cory Berg, Luff, junior Cody Mroczek and junior Alex Nelson took sixth place with a time of 3:14.03.
Meanwhile, sophomore Matthias Algarin, sophomore Kolby Heinerikson and freshman Till Steinforth all competed at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney on April 2.
Steinforth led Nebraska at the meet, competing in four events. The freshman was second in the 110-meter hurdles, fourth in the 100 meters, seventh in pole vault and ninth in javelin. Heinerikson finished third in the 110-meter hurdles while Algarin was seventh.
The team’s next competition will be the John McDonnell Invitational on April 7-8.
Women’s tennis
Nebraska women’s tennis dropped both of its recent matches, falling 4-1 to Northwestern and narrowly losing 4-3 to Illinois.
The Wildcats started strong in doubles play. Junior Christina Hand and junior Briana Crowley defeated sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman, 6-2. Freshman Sydney Pratt and senior Hannah McColgan officially gave Northwestern the doubles point, vanquishing freshman Ellie Kuckelman and junior Samantha Alicea, 6-3.
Sophomore Kristina Novak gave Nebraska its lone point in the match against Northwestern, defeating No. 106 senior Clarissa Hand 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles matchup.
Northwestern took the points in the rest of the singles matchups. Sophomore Maria Shusharina defeated Adrover Gallego 6-3, 7-5 in the No. 2 matchup. In the No. 3 spot, Pratt outlasted sophomore Maja Makoric 6-4, 6-3.
Northwestern claimed the final points of the singles portion in the No. 6 matchup, where Christina Hand swept Alicea 6-2, 6-1.
Nebraska got closer but still dropped its meet against Illinois.
The doubles competition was especially strong for the Huskers. The No. 1 duo of Novak and Makoric bested sophomore Kate Duong and freshman Megan Heuser 6-3.
Adrover Gallego and Chloe Kuckelman repeated that score for their No. 2 doubles match, beating juniors Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah 6-3.
The singles match opened with Makoric defeating Yeah 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets, continuing the Huskers’ hot start. Heuser then got things back on track for Illinois, besting Chloe Kuckelman 6-1, 6-3. Illinois followed it up with another win as Duong outdueled Novak 6-3, 6-2.
Freshman Kasia Treiber captured the lead for Illinois with her 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Ellie Kuckelman. Shortly thereafter, Alicea tied up the match with a 6-3, 6-3 takedown of senior Shivani Ingle, setting up a winner-take-all match at the No. 3 spot.
It was Frazier against Adrover Gallego for the win, and Frazier took the first set with Adrover Gallego battling back to win the second. In the ultimate set, Frazier emerged victorious, winning the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Senior Erika Freyhof led Nebraska in the Stanford Invitational. Freyhof finished second in the women’s 10,000-meter run in 33:50.38, which puts her at No. 2 in school history in the event.
Nebraska will face Rutgers on April 9 and Maryland on April 10 as part of three consecutive road matches.