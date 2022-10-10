Women’s Golf
Three Nebraska golfers competed at the Big O Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha this week — Ariel Gonzalez, Lena Hassert, and Brooke Beam. Gonzalez had the best performance of the three Huskers, tying for ninth in her first collegiate tournament. She shot a 79-73-81 for a total of 233 in the tournament.
Hassert wasn’t far behind Gonzalez, finishing tied for 14th, just two strokes behind her teammate. Hassert shot scores of 74 and 79 on Monday and finished the tournament with an 82 on Tuesday for a total of 235. Beam shot 93-79-87 for a total of 259 to finish 57th.
Creighton sophomore Eleanor Hudepohl won the individual sweepstakes, shooting an impressive 70-74-75 for a total of 219.
The Huskers have found much success to start the year, finishing second at the Green Wave Classic and winning the Badger Invitational in their first two tournaments of the season. As a result, Nebraska is ranked No. 20 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association national rankings. The integration of Gonzalez with fellow star freshman Kelli Ann Strand will only help the team score. The Huskers will be back in action this week at the Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on Oct. 10-11.
Swim & Dive
The Nebraska swim and dive team started their season off with a win against South Dakota State, edging the Jackrabbits 151-111.
The Husker youth shined as freshman Gena Jorgenson set a school record in the 500-meter freestyle on her way to a win, also setting the Marshall Center Pool record in her Nebraska debut with a time of 5:04.50. Junior Sarah Barton finished runner-up with a time of 5:13.98.
Another freshman, Giulia Marchi, commenced her Husker career with a second place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 25.49, before teaming up with junior Caitlin Cairns, sophomore JoJo Randby and senior Emily Haimes to win the 200-meter freestyle relay later in the night.
The 1,000-meter freestyle, however, was dominated by Husker veterans as Nebraska put three women, all seniors, on the podium. Berkeley Livingston led the way with 10:26.67, followed by Shannon Stott with 10:28.97 and Molly Rosenthal with 10:32.88. Stott later placed third in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 55.81, behind Hames who finished with a 52.87.
Junior Lexi Kucera, a consistent piece of the team last season, proved the greatest medal-winner for the Huskers Friday night. Kucera acquired a pair of individual victories, winning the 200-meter freestyle with 1:53.88 and the 50-meter butterfly with26.35, while also contributing to the 200-meter medley relay win. In the relay, Kucera was joined by Hames, junior Gabby Donahue and sophomore Maia Hall on their way to a time of 1:47.51. Another 200-meter medley relay team, led by seniors Madesyn Ronquillio and Kaitlyn Barth along with underclassmen Randby and Marchi, placed in a close third with the time of 1:48.71.
Additionally, Hall took home an individual win in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:07.48. Barton later won a race of her own in the 100-meter butterfly with 58.96. Cairns added a third-place finish with a 1:00.01.
Randby and fellow sophomore Sydney McCracken both placed in the 50-meter breaststroke, taking first with 30.67 and third with 31.24, respectively.
Ronquillio, Nebraska’s top returner in the event and a team captain this season, won the 100-meter backstroke, setting a facility record with a 57.59. She also took third in the 50-meter backstroke with 27.99.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team took home five wins last weekend as they opened their season at the ITA All-American tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sophomore Roni Hietaranta won his first round match (1-6, 6-4, 7-5), but lost in the second round (7-5, 6-1).
Senior Shunya Maruyama proved the most successful Husker of the tournament, taking home two wins. Maruyama defeated Welsh Hotard of LSU in the first round (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) and John Bernard of Florida State in the second (6-3, 6-3), but ultimately fell to Will Nolan of Auburn in the round of 64 (4-6, 6-3, 6-2).
Sophomore Calvin Mueller lost his first match of the day but rebounded in the consolation bracket, winning (6-4, 6-1). Junior Nic Weidenhorn also gained one win, winning his first match (6-2, 6-2), but lost in the second round (6-1, 6-4).