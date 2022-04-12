Bowling
Nebraska bowling competed at NCAA Regionals in Rochester, New York over the weekend.
In a surprising turn of events, the team’s season came to an end after going 2-2 on the weekend. The Huskers, last season’s NCAA Champions, were unable to make the national meet to defend their crown.
The Huskers took on Wilmington University in their first match on Friday and lost the opening match 2-0. Junior Gwen Maeha led Nebraska with a score of 255, while Nebraska junior Crystal Elliott scored a 181 to finish in the opening match. Sophomore Kayla Verstraete scored a 167, senior Michelle Guarro scored a 158 and senior Cassidy Ray scored a 135 to round out Nebraska’s first match efforts.
In the second match of the first day, Nebraska defeated No.16 Sacred Heart University. Elliott led the Huskers with a score of 279, notching 11 strikes. Maeha followed behind with a 217. Junior Kendyl Hofmeister was third on the Huskers with a 207. Verstraete scored a 204 and Ray rounded the Huskers out with a 192.
Nebraska started out the final day of the NCAA regionals with a rematch against Willmington, winning 2-0. Nebraska continued the same lineup of Maeha, Hofmeister, Verstraete, Ray and Elliott. Ray and Elliott led the Huskers with a score of 223. Hofmeister followed with a 200 and Verstraete bowled a 206. Maeha finished off the Huskers with 174.
With the win, the Huskers put themselves into the championship match and had a chance to go to the NCAA championships against Fairleigh Dickinson University. Nebraska fell short, losing 2-0 to end the season. Verstraete led the Huskers with a score of 256 and had 10 strikes. Hofmeister was second with a 206 and Ray with a 191. The drop-off from first to second was another chance for Fairleigh Dickinson to beat the Huskers.
Nebraska’s season came to an end, finishing with a NCAA season-high of five tournament titles but could not repeat as NCAA champions.
Track and Field
The Nebraska track and field team competed in the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Jim Click Multis in Tucson, Arizona from April 7-8.
In the John McDonnell Invitational, the Huskers won 12 event titles across the two days.
Freshman Jenna Rogers won the women's high jump with a new personal best of 6-feet, 1 1/4 inches (1.86 meters). Her mark now puts her at No. 4 in school history, fourth nationally and also a John McDonnell Invitational meet record. Junior Mayson Conner also earned gold in the men's high jump, clearing 6-feet, 9 3/4 inches (2.08 meters).
Sophomore Lishanna Ilves won two titles for Nebraska, taking the long jump and triple jump titles. In long jump, Ilves won with a leap of 20-feet, 9 inches (6.32 meters) before winning the triple jump with a leap of 41-feet, 7 1/4 inches (12.68 meters).
Senior Alex Talley claimed the men’s shot put title with a throw of 62-feet, 10 1/2 inches (19.16 meters), No. 4 in school history. Talley also finished fourth overall in the men's hammer throw with a mark of 216-feet (65.84 meters), putting him at No. 3 in school history. Sophomore Maxwell Otterdahl was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s discus, finishing with a throw of 175-feet (53.34 meters).
Sophomore Maddie Harris won the women's javelin throw, claiming it with a throw of 170-feet, 2 inches (51.88 meters). Freshman Kalynn Meyer earned the women’s discus gold with a throw of 167-feet, 7 inches (51.09 meters).
Sophomore Terrol Wilson finished first in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 23-feet, 8 inches (7.21 meters) to win the event.
On the track, sophomore Darius Luff earned his second straight 110-meter hurdles title with a new personal best of 13.59 seconds. With his new time, Luff ranks No. 7 in school history and No. 6 nationally. Freshman Hannah Godwin won gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing with a career best of 10:39.87. Sophomore Kayla Hugg rounded out the running events for Nebraska, winning the 400-meter dash in a time of 55.09 seconds.
At the Jim Click Multis in Tucson, Arizona, freshman Till Steinforth competed in the decathlon. Steinforth took third in the event, finishing with a total of 7,473 points.
Men’s Golf
The Nebraska men’s golf team placed ninth in the pool of 13 teams at the Stitch Intercollegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Huskers finished the Intercollegiate with a score 897, 13 over par at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
The Huskers were led by senior Tom Westenberger, who tied for 24th place with a three round score of 222 (+6). Westenberger had a consistent meet as he shot a 73, 75 and 74.
Alongside Westenberger, two other Nebraska golfers in senior Mark Foelbaek and senior Branden Meyer placed in the top 50. Within that group of select Huskers was sophomore Reed Malleck, but he competed outside the team lineup.
Foelbaek finished 35th with a total score of 224 (+8), notching a third round score of 71 that moved him up 22 spots in the final rankings. Closely following Foelbaek, Meyer tied for 36th place with a total score of 225 (+9).
Mallack started out his Intercollegiate with a 71 but followed the first round score with a 75 and 80. Mallack’s collapse on the back end of the weekend dropped him 34 spots in the final rankings and finished with a total score of 226 (+10).
Rounding out the golfers for the Huskers were sophomore Gentry Scheve and senior Caleb Badura. Scheve finished and tied for 60th with a total score of 231 (+15), while Badura finished 70th with a score of 235 (+19).
Duke captured the top spot in both the team final and the individual. Duke, as a whole, finished with a total score of 861 (-3) with the help of senior Quinn Riley shooting a 212 (-4) three round score.
Nebraska's next action on the course is Finkbine Golf Club in Iowa City, Iowa for the Hawkeye Invitational over April 16-17.