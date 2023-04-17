Bowling
No. 4-ranked Nebraska bowling completed its season Saturday, finishing third in the NCAA Bowling Championship in Las Vegas.
The Huskers started championship weekend impressively, upsetting No. 1-ranked McKendree 2-0 Friday morning. Nebraska won the traditional match 1,134-1,037, while completing the mega match sweep with a 1,193-1,031 victory in the five-game Baker (multiple bowlers combining to bowl one game) match.
Nebraska closed the traditional match strong, as all five of the bowlers combined for four strikes and a spare in the ninth frame. The Huskers topped that in the 10th frame, starting with 11-straight strikes and finishing with 14 of the 15 possible strikes.
Freshman Jillian Martin led Nebraska with a score of 247 after starting hot with five strikes in a row. Redshirt freshman Anna Callan finished not far behind with a score of 242. All five Huskers finished with scores above 200 in the victory.
After dropping the first game in the Baker match, Nebraska regrouped and won the last four games, advancing to the second round while sending the reigning national champions to the elimination game.
The Huskers could not carry the momentum from earlier, as they lost to No. 3 Arkansas State 2-0 later that day. The Red Wolves won the traditional match 1,008-987 before winning the five-game Baker match narrowly, 1,070-1,067.
Nebraska led for most of the traditional match before Arkansas State rallied late with all five bowlers marking in the final frame. Martin once again led the Huskers with a score of 226. Callan was the only other Husker scoring over 200, with a 203.
The five-game Baker match saw the Huskers jump out to an early lead, winning each of the first two games before tying in the third. Nebraska led by 78 pins going into game four. The Red Wolves came storming back, however, winning the fourth game 222-188 then completing the comeback with a 254-207 victory in game five, securing their spot in the national championship.
Nebraska’s season ended Saturday afternoon as it lost against No. 2 Vanderbilt 2-0 in an elimination match. The Commodores defeated the Huskers in the traditional match 1,115-1,109 before securing the mega match sweep with a 1,096-1,020 win in the five-game Baker match.
In the close traditional match loss, Martin shined with a score of 244 and ended the game with six-straight strikes. Three other Huskers bowled over 210 with Callan scoring an impressive 235.
The Huskers got out to a slow start in the five-game Baker match, dropping the first four games and trailing by 99 pins. Five consecutive strikes in game five secured a 235-212 Nebraska victory, but the damage had already been done as Vanderbilt advanced to the national championship match.
The third-place finish continued a streak of 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and top-eight national finishes for Husker bowling.
Men’s Gymnastics
The Husker men’s gymnastics team competed in the NCAA Qualifiers and Championships over the weekend. In the NCAA Qualifiers, Nebraska placed second at the qualifiers with a score of 410.124 to clinch their spot in the NCAA Championships for a seventh-straight year. In the championship, the Huskers recorded their second-best score this season, 412.427, for a fifth-place finish, their fourth-straight top-five finish at the NCAA Championships.
In the championship, Nebraska finished with team scores of 70.698 on floor, 65.166 on pommel horse, 67.666 on rings, 71.766 on vault, a season high 69.833 on parallel bars and a 67.298 on high bar. This gave the Huskers their second-best score of the season in a strong all-around showing, with their season-high team score of 417.550 coming against Oklahoma, who finished fourth in the championships.
Nebraska had three individuals claim a combined five All-American honors. Junior Taylor Christopulos stole the show for Nebraska, as he finished second place in the all-around with a career-best score of 84.166, fifth-place on floor (14.60), and seventh-place on parallel bars (14.40). After finishing first on vault (14.80) and second on high bar (14.133) in the qualifiers, senior Donte McKinney put forth another strong effort on high bar in the championship, finishing second with a score of 14.366. Junior Zac Tiderman placed eighth on vault with a 14.70 a day after tallying a 14.433 in the qualifiers.
In the overall standings, Stanford won the team title (422.458), Michigan placed second (419.889), Illinois placed third (415.590), Oklahoma finished fourth (414.024) and Penn State finished right behind Nebraska in sixth (412.057).
This puts a cap on an overall very successful year for the men’s gymnastics team. The Huskers finished the 2023 season 10-6 and were consistent throughout, placing third at the Big Ten Championships, second in the NCAA Qualifiers and fifth at the NCAA Championships.
Men’s and Women’s Tennis
The men’s tennis team kicked off its weekend at No. 23 Northwestern on Friday night. The Huskers were ultimately defeated by a close score of 4-3. The women, meanwhile, hosted Maryland at home on Friday and lost 4-1 to begin the weekend.
The Husker women did not finish the way they wanted to on Friday night. The match began with a pair of doubles matches. Nebraska’s Raphaëlle Lacasse and Samantha Alicea earned their 12th win as a duo against Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield, defeating them 6-1 in the No. 1 spot. Sophomore Lucy Loy and Anfisa Danilchenko secured the doubles point for the Huskers when they defeated Maryland’s Jojo Bach and Marta Perez Mur 6-4. That ended up being the only point awarded to Nebraska for the day.
On the singles side for the Husker women, sophomore Ana Carmen Zamburek got shut out 6-1, 6-0 to Maryland’s Cadar, bringing the overall score to a 1-1 tie. At the No. 5 spot, sophomore Anfisa Danilchenko lost 6-4, 6-1 to Hannah McColgan, which handed Maryland a one-point lead. Nebraska’s Lacasse was shut out as well, falling short to Kallista Liu 6-2, 6-4. Finally, to clinch the win for Maryland, junior Isabel Adrover Gallego fell to Mur 7-6, 6-2.
The Nebraska men kicked off their weekend falling short to No. 23 Northwestern 4-3. Though they ultimately fell to the Wildcats, the Huskers got off to a hot start.
To kick off doubles play for the men, sophomore Roni Hietaranta and senior Shunya Maruyama defeated Northwestern’s Trice Pickens and Natan Spear 6-3 to give Nebraska the first win of the day. Senior William Gleason and freshman Leo Linquet clinched the doubles point for the Huskers after upsetting Simen Bratholm and Steven Forman at the No. 1 spot, 6-2.
Northwestern got ahead in the singles side of things after Pickens defeated Nebraska freshman Lars Johann 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 4 spot. The Wildcats kept dominating from there and attained a 3-1 lead when Gleb Blekher beat sophomore Calvin Mueller 7-6, 6-2. To clinch the win for Northwestern, Ivan Yatsuk beat Linquet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
On Sunday, both teams took part in their second matches of the weekend. The men traveled to Illinois, where they took on the Fighting Illini and lost 4-2. The women stayed home and took on Rutgers, sweeping them 4-0 on senior day.
To begin the shut out match for the women, Alicea and Lacasse earned their 13th victory as a duo after they swept Jackeline Lopez and Arina Valitova 6-0. At No. 3, Loy and Danilchenko beat Rutgers’ Minchae Kim and Mai Nguyen 6-1, handing Nebraska the doubles point.
The wins kept coming for Nebraska. In the singles arena, Gallego dominated at the No. 1 spot, winning easily 6-1, 6-1 against Lopez. In the No. 4 spot, Lacasse beat Valitova 6-3, 6-1 and finally to secure the shutout, sophomore Jillian Roa defeated Kim 6-2, 6-2. The Huskers will close out the regular season next Saturday and Sunday.
The men were unable to pull off a win on Sunday, going 0-2 on the weekend. Illinois took an early 1-0 lead after Nebraska’s Gleason and Linquet fell short 6-2 in the first doubles match. The Illini picked up the doubles point in the next match, when Hietaranta and Maruyama lost 6-1.
Singles play was a lot closer for the Huskers but not enough to give them the win. Illinois took match one after Hietaranta lost 6-1, 6-1. Nebraska took the next one, with Johann defeating William Mroz 6-4, 6-3. The Fighting Illini answered right back and took the next one, with Alex Petrov beating Nebraska’s Maruyama 6-4, 6-3. Linquet brought the Huskers within one after he defeated Hunter Heck 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Unfortunately for Nebraska, Gleason lost to Oliver Okonkwo to give Illinois the win on the day. The men’s team will head to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers to close out the regular season next Saturday.