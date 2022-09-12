The first full week of September saw a repeat week of big performances from Nebraska freshmen. This week’s winner had another stellar showing as they helped their team remain undefeated.
This week’s winner is volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick
Nebraska volleyball completed its third week of regular season action with two big matches against Creighton and Long Beach State. The Huskers won both matches, taking down No. 17 Creighton 3-2, and Long Beach State 3-0.
Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick had another big week for Nebraska. Playing in both matches, she tallied 17 kills off of 35 attacks to go with six digs, five blocks and an assist for the week.
Allick’s strongest performance of the week was Nebraska’s five-set match against Creighton. In the win, Allick posted nine kills off 22 attacks, four digs, two blocks and an assist. The nine kills and 22 attacks were both career highs for the Lincoln native. Allick also had a solid performance in the team’s win over Long Beach State, when she finished with eight kills off 13 attacks, three blocks and two digs.
So far in the season, Allick now has 39 kills off 75 total attacks, a hitting percentage of .320, 17 blocks and 11 digs. Allick’s hitting percentage is currently second on the team.
First honorable mention: Volleyball outside hitter Hayden Kubik
Allick wasn’t the only Nebraska freshman volleyball player to have a great performance this past week; outside hitter Hayden Kubik also played a part in the Huskers’ victories. Though Kubik only played in one match during the week, she didn’t waste the opportunity to help her team.
Prior to the match, Kubik had only one kill off of two attacks through the two sets she played this season. Against Creighton, that all changed for the West Des Moines, Iowa native as she played in all five sets for the Huskers.
In the win, Kubik finished with six kills off 20 attacks, five digs, a block and an assist. Two of Kubik’s kills came in the crucial fifth set, including the match point that gave Nebraska the win.
Second honorable mention: Football running back Ajay Allen
Nebraska football wrapped up its third week of action with a Saturday night showdown against Georgia Southern. The Huskers fell in a nail-biting shootout 45-42.
Freshman running back Ajay Allen had another solid performance for the Huskers in the game, finishing with 85 total yards and a touchdown. 76 of Allen’s yards came on the ground, while nine of them came from his lone catch in the game. The production marked a career high for the true freshman, surpassing the 58 yards he had against North Dakota.
The Monroe, Louisiana native’s touchdown came late in the third quarter. Allen’s seven-yard touchdown run helped the Huskers tie the game at 35, prior to its eventual 45-42 final score. For the season thus far, Allen has 150 total yards and two touchdowns through three games.