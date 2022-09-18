Nebraska traveled outside the state for the first time this season as it ventured to Lexington, Kentucky to face the No. 13 Wildcats.
The match started out with some question marks as to what Nebraska would look like without senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames. It was a toss-up between which lineup the Huskers would go with. Head coach John Cook decided to once again stick with the 6-2, this time with junior Anni Evans and sophomore Kennedi Orr teaming up to share the setting duties.
In the end, it proved beneficial for the Huskers. After losing 3-1 to No. 9 Stanford at home last week, the Huskers were just looking to be two points better. Nebraska dropped two of its sets to the Cardinal by two points and was hoping to flip that script against the Wildcats
“You’ve got to be able to play your best when it matters most.” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame.
Nebraska did just that, as the Huskers bounced back to sweep the Wildcats, 27-25, 25-20, and 25-16.
The first set was a back-and-forth battle on both sides. A set that included 14 ties ended with a hard-fought Husker win, 27-25. After being tied at 8-8, Kentucky responded with a 3-0 run to take the 11-8 lead.
After trading side-outs throughout the set, another 3-0 Wildcat run put them up 19-17 and forced a Nebraska timeout. Soon after, sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein fired up the first ace of the match for the Huskers to cut the lead to 20-22. Freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson, who stepped into an outside hitter role the past few games, came up huge at the end of the set, notching two kills to tie the set at 23-23 and 25-25. The Huskers were able to break through in the end, finishing the set-off, 27-25 on a Kentucky attack error.
The second set started off similarly with both sides alternating points throughout. After posting just one block in the first set, the Huskers had three early on in set two to take a 7-4 lead. Kentucky bounced back with a three-point run of its own to go up 16-15 after its first ace of the afternoon.
Nebraska took control after that, taking a 19-17 lead as Lauenstein came to life with a block and a kill to force a Wildcats timeout. It was all Huskers the rest of the way as they went on a 6-0 run late in the set for a 22-17 lead. Lauenstein once again came up big for Nebraska, finishing off the set with her seventh kill of the match to give the Huskers the 25-20 set win.
The third set was a completely different story from the first two as the Huskers dominated. They started out with two Lauenstein kills and took a 5-1 lead early. The offensive power continued as senior outside hitter Madi Kubik pounded a kill and an ace to give Nebraska a 13-5 lead, forcing Kentucky to take a timeout.
A Nebraska service error brought Kentucky to within eight points at 16-8, but that was as close as the Wildcats got in the final set. The Huskers recorded two kills and two blocks during a 5-2 run to extend their lead to 22-12. After Kentucky averted a couple of set points averted by Kentucky to bring the score to 24-16, Nebraska was able to finally put the Wildcats away. Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, who was returning to her hometown of Lexington, finished off the victory for the Huskers, hammering the final kill to give Nebraska the 25-16 win and complete the sweep.
Lauenstein led the way for the Huskers once again for much of the match. She recorded double-digit kills for the fourth-straight match, leading Nebraska with 11 in the game. Kubik and sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause were right behind with nine kills each. Rounding it out for the Huskers was Hord and Allick who finished with five kills each, while Mendelson added On the defensive end, it was sophomore libero, Lexi Rodriguez leading the way with 15 digs in the game. Orr and Evans had 20 and 14 assists respectively, teaming up to run the 6-2. High energy and momentum were essential for Nebraska in finishing out this match.
“Winning that close game (In set one) just gave us a major shot of confidence and I think we just rolled from there,” Cook said.
The Huskers will begin Big Ten play next weekend at home. They host Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday at 7 p.m.