The Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams used the NCAA Indoor Championships as a course correction of sorts, bouncing back after a mildly disappointing performance at the Big Ten Championships.
Both the Husker men and women recorded their best finishes at the NCAA Indoor Championships in over a decade. They were buoyed by the strength of 10 total athletes competing and eight first-team All-American finishes.
The Husker men, ranked No. 10 nationally entering this weekend, finished 8th and tops among Big Ten teams after finishing runner-up at February’s conference meet. The Nebraska women finished tied for 14th at the NCAA Indoor Championships, above their No. 19 ranking, after falling to eighth at the Big Ten Championships.
The throwing events produced the most fruitful results for both sides. That should hardly qualify as a surprise considering that’s newly named head coach Justin St. Clair’s forte.
Senior Jonah Wilson finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 21.15 meters (69 feet, 4 ¾ inches), while junior Maxwell Otterdahl finished fourth with a mark of 20.62 meters (67 feet, 8 inches). The latter also finished 14th in the weight throw with a toss of 20.87 meters (68 feet, 5 ¾ inches).
Junior hurdler Darius Luff produced another strong result for the men, earning bronze in the 60-meter hurdles, with a mark of 7.6 seconds. He won his preliminary heat on Friday with a new school record time of 7.54.
Senior Mayson Conner, a fellow Nebraska native, earned his third All-American honor — his first in nearly two years — after tying for 7th in the high jump.
Meanwhile, sophomore Till Steinforth finished fourth in the heptathlon, buoyed by a runner-up result in the heptathlon pole vault. Junior hurdler Brithton Senior also competed in the 60-meter hurdles at the national meet but did not finish the race.
The Husker women sent four athletes to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships to the men’s six, but had similar success.
Sophomore Axelina Johansson produced a runner-up finish, the best for any Husker woman indoors since 2011, in the shot put. She recorded a throw of 19.12 meters (62 feet, 8 ¾ inches) which was still a ways off her 19.3-meter personal best.
Senior Taylor Latimer also excelled in the throwing events, breaking her own school record in a 5th-place finish in the weight throw, with a throw of 22.9 meters (75 feet, 1 ¾ inches).
Sophomore Jenna Rogers finished fourth in the high jump, reaching 1.88 meters (6 feet, 2 inches) for her third All-American finish.
Lastly, sophomore Lishanna Ilves placed 14th in the long jump with a mark of 6.02 meters (19 feet, 9 inches).
It is a successful end to a season in which Nebraska recorded 16 top-30 marks and finished with a strong conversion rate of national meet participants to All-Americans.
The Huskers will have a couple of weeks off before the outdoor track and field season begins.