Every athlete dreams of one day setting a record for their sport, but very few accomplish that goal. For Nebraska’s swimming and diving team however, three swimmers were able to achieve that feat on the biggest stage.
Nebraska swimmers Shannon Stott, JoJo Randby and Gena Jorgenson set new school records at the Big Ten Championships in the 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and the mile respectively.
On the second day of the championships, Stott, a fifth-year senior, set the school record for the 500-yard freestyle, swimming a 4:41.65 in the preliminary round. The St. Albans, Great Britain native surpassed her former teammate Autumn Haebig’s mark of 4:41.83.
“I trained with her the last two years I’ve been at Nebraska, and she was a great freestyler,” Stott said of Haebig. “She was like a role model for me.”
Stott had an incredible showing on the big stage, making three A-final appearances in the 200 and 500-yard freestyles as well as 800-yard freestyle relay. After setting the record in the prelims, Stott placed eighth in the A-final, clocking a 4:44.65. To go along with her 500 record, Stott moved up to No. 2 on the program’s all-time list in the 200 with a time of 1:57.29. The 800-yard relay team of Stott, Jorgenson, Junior Lexi Kucera and Freshman Giulia Marchi placed ninth with a time of 7:12.14, the fourth-best time in school history. As evidenced by the results, Stott was locked in for the championship meet.
“It just came down to trusting the training that I’ve done this year,” Stott said. “It’s really easy to get caught up in the nerves and emotions of everything, and I’ve definitely struggled with that in the past. I just learned to just go have fun, and I think it paid off this week. It was fun to see that it actually works out if you just chill out a little.”
Before coming to the United States, Stott had a successful amateur career in Great Britain, where she finished third in her age group in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2016 British National Championships. That same year, she was part of Great Britain’s team at the International Catholic Student Games, where she won five gold medals and two silver medals while breaking two meet records.
Stott spent her first two collegiate years at East Carolina, where she earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic honors her freshman year. Her sophomore year ended with American Athletic All-Conference honors after she placed third in the 200-yard butterfly at the 2020 AAC Championships. Her time as a Pirate ended abruptly after the school dropped their swimming and diving program in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Stott to find a new home.
“When the ECU program was cut, that was probably the hardest thing I ever experienced,” Stott said. “I was only a sophomore, so to me, that was my family; all I knew about college was being a Pirate.”
On May 30, 2020, Stott announced that she was transferring to Nebraska. She knew right away that she made the right decision.
“I didn’t spend much time between being cut and committing to Nebraska because I had a call with Pat [Associate head coach Patrick Rowan], and it went so well,” Stott said.
Stott has made a major impact over her past three years in Lincoln, contributing to many meet and dual wins for the Huskers. This season, Stott won the 500-yard freestyle at the Iowa and Kansas duals. At the Hawkeye Invitational, Stott swam her previous best 500 freestyle time of 4:44.51.
After five years of highs and lows, Stott is proud of what she has accomplished throughout her collegiate career.
“The biggest thing I would take away from the whole thing is that it’s all about resilience,” Stott said. “If something doesn’t go right or the outcome isn’t what you wanted, don’t let that stop you, and use it as fire to fuel you for the next time.”
On the third day of the championships, sophomore JoJo Randby broke a 27-year-old record in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking a 1:00.10 in the prelims. Randby then re-broke the record in the finals with a 1:00.07, which earned her a seventh place finish.
“In the prelims, I just really wanted to make it back in the A-final, and that’s what I did as well as breaking the record,” Randby said. “I had been visualizing this race for a long time, so that helped me remain confident going into finals; I knew that if I had a good race I could possibly re-break that record.”
Randby’s time puts her in front of Penny Heyns, who went on to win gold in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 1996 Olympic games, making her the only woman in Olympics history to win both events. Randby is grateful to be in the record books with the legendary swimmer.
“I’ve been eyeing that record for a while,” Randby said. “Growing up in Omaha, I’ve always swam at the Devaney Natatorium for my state high school meets and club meets. So, seeing Penny Heyns name on that record board was pretty motivational for me. So in short, I knew right away that I broke the record when I hit the wall during prelims.”
Success found Randby well before college as she had a decorated high school career for Omaha Marian. Over her four years, Randby won nine Nebraska state swimming championships, including leading Marian to back-to-back state team titles her junior and senior years. She totaled 17 top-six finishes at the state meet with five second-place showings. Randby earned several national honors including being named a 10-time NISCA All-American and a four-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
Randby was rated as the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska and committed to the Huskers in 2020. It was a big and wanted pickup for the team.
“It’s great to have Nebraskans stay at home,” Nebraska swim and dive head coach Pablo Morales said. “We love it.”
Randby made an instant impact for Nebraska, emerging as a key part of the Huskers’ relay teams as a freshman, while also earning the opportunity to compete in the U.S. Open Championships in three different events.
Randby’s sophomore year has seen her constantly improve in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in the top two in six different meets to start the season. At the Hawkeye Invitational, Randby swam a then-career-best 1:01.20 to achieve a NCAA B Standard Cut. She would go on to finish second in the event.
After two strong years, Randby is looking forward to improving over the back half of her Husker career.
“I want to make the most of my time and make sure that I put everything that I know I can put into the sport,” Randby said. “I want to give myself the best chance to break records and achieve my goals while enjoying the process.”
While coming from different backgrounds, the hours of practice Stott and Randby put into themselves and the team helped them both set the records.
“Whenever you work with a student athlete who’s focused, dedicated, coachable and they give great effort, when you see the hard work pay off for them and the satisfaction on their faces, that’s what we live for as coaches,” Morales said.
Stott was able to re-break her record this past weekend at the Mizzou Last Chance Meet, clocking a 4:41.34 while Randby swam a 1:00.59 in the 100-yard breastroke. The NCAA will release its list of qualifiers for the 2023 Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday, March 1.
If they are not selected, both Stott and Randby will compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship from March 9-11, hoping to shave even more time from their impressive records.