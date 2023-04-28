Nebraska traveled to Evanston, Illinois on Friday to face Northwestern, who sits on top of the Big Ten standings. The Huskers lost in shocking fashion, 22-4.
The Wildcats were the first ranked team the Huskers have faced since Wichita State on March 11. Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace recorded the loss, moving her season record to 21-9. She gave up eight runs on six hits, including one home run. The Huskers only tallied three hits on the day compared to Northwestern’s 17.
The start of the game didn’t have the looks of a blowout, as neither team scored in the first two innings. But Northwestern started the scoring spree in the third. After a three-up, three-down inning for Nebraska, Northwestern scored 11 runs on seven hits in the bottom of the inning, including putting 10-straight batters on base.
The Wildcats hit a three-run homer after a single and a walk to start the inning, followed by a hit-by-pitch. Then three-straight singles scored two more runs to extend the lead to 5-0. Another walk followed to load the bases, forcing Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle to take out Wallace, subbing in freshman pitcher Kendall Mangel. Another walk and hit-by-pitch plated two more runs before a grand slam by senior catcher Jordyn Rudd put the Huskers in a huge 11-0 hole heading into the fourth.
Two hit-by-pitches and a walk set Nebraska off nicely to start the top of the fourth. After junior center fielder Brooke Andrews struck out with bases loaded, junior left fielder Abbie Squier hit a single to right field, scoring freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda. Junior designated player Caitlyn Neal then followed that up with a fielder's choice to plate junior third baseman Sydney Gray for an 11-2 score, but that was the end of the line for the Huskers in the inning, as freshman catcher Haidyn Warner struck out later to end the inning.
While Nebraska cut back into the lead by a small margin in that inning, the Wildcats ended the Huskers’ hope of a comeback with another 11-run inning, this time recording nine hits. While Nebraska scored two more runs in the top of the fifth after an error on Northwestern, it was hardly enough, ending the game in a run-rule 22-4. This marked the most runs the Huskers have given up all season, with a previous high of 10.
With the loss, Nebraska falls to 32-15 overall and 12-6 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will be back in action on Saturday against Northwestern, this time hoping for a better outcome.