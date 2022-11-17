Wisconsin Badgers
Madison, Wisconsin
Record: 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
Coach: Jim Leonhard, interim
Point Differential: +7.8
Special Teams Ratings: 102nd, 118th
Overview
Saturday’s contest will mark a duel of interim coaches as Jim Leonhard leads his Badgers to Lincoln. Leonhard seems to have the job all but locked down, while Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph may need to win this game to reinvigorate his own candidacy.
This is probably the most watered-down version of the University of Wisconsin-Madison team since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. The Badgers, especially with a loss to the Huskers, could face their first losing season since 2001. That year also marked the last time Nebraska played for a national title — just another example of how the Huskers have diverged from their opponents in the last two decades.
One constant with this team — and Nebraska’s last three opponents — is that they have an elite running back. Braelon Allen is the rare in-state four-star recruit for UW and has exceeded his billing. The 18-year-old had the best game of his young career against the Huskers last season, surpassing 200 yards and three touchdowns in a one-score win. He’s been even more consistent this year and could be the first opposing back among a strong group to put up 200 yards on the Huskers this season. Backups Isaac Guerendo and Chez Mellusi are capable of spelling him.
Allen has needed to be excellent because his backfield contemporary, quarterback Graham Mertz, has not lived up to his high pedigree. Full disclosure, he’s been better this year, with an 18-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, an improvement on last year’s 10-11 mark. One could also argue that their muted pro-style scheme can be limiting for a quarterback. Either way, Mertz is hardly more imposing than the elite game managers Nebraska has played in recent weeks.
The Badgers have a similar receiver hierarchy to Nebraska with two top options then a drop-off. Chimere Dike is one of the more underrated receivers in the Big Ten, and Skyler Bell is a strong complementary option. UW is more balanced than the Huskers’ last few opponents, but its offense is, overall, middling in part because of the regression on the offensive line compared to years past.
True to their brand, this iteration of the Badgers relies on defense. They have a number of standout individual playmakers on that side of the ball. But, at risk of making comparison the thief of joy, they’re still not quite as strong in this department as the past few teams Nebraska has faced. That doesn’t mean they’re not capable of holding Nebraska to single digits on the scoreboard. Junior linebacker Nick Herbig and senior safety John Torchio are both superstars, among the best defenders in college football, and the supporting cast around them at all three levels is more than competent. The Badgers are better against the run, so a healthy version of Casey Thompson would be a boon for Nebraska.
UW’s special teams unit is surprisingly among the Big Ten’s worst. However, Wisconsin is still solid enough to decisively beat the sans-Thompson version of Nebraska that’s shown up the last three weeks. So the home team’s chances of winning hinge almost entirely on his availability. If he’s ready to go and near his best, this matchup between subdued Midwest powers could be a coin flip.
Players to Watch
Torchio — The former walk-on is tied for second, nationally, in interceptions with five, two of which have been returned for touchdowns. He may prefer a more aggressive, pass-inclined Husker attack.
Herbig — The latest in Wisconsin’s long line of elite pass rushers came in with more hype than his above-listed teammate as a four-star recruit from Hawaii. Still, few expected him to sit second nationally in sacks this year, with 20 combined between the past two seasons. He’s riding high off of a career day against Iowa last week — eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.
Mellusi — A suitable starting running back, the former Clemson transfer racked up over 800 rush yards last season despite finishing as the second option. He has missed the past month with an injury but may make his return in Lincoln. The senior could juice the Badgers’ ground game to the point where Mertz hardly has to drop back and throw.
Numbers to Know
15 — Nebraska fared admirably in not turning the ball over once in Ann Arbor last week. But odds are whoever’s under center — a gunslinging Casey Thompson or ill-equipped Logan Smothers — will throw a pick or two, adding to UW’s top-five national total of 15. That’s 1.5 per game, which feels like a fair over-under for the home team.
9.37 — Wisconsin’s average yards allowed per punt return, ranking 92nd nationally. That may not sound like much, but Nebraska’s 8th-ranked punt return unit could be set up to exploit that gap. They should have their opportunities as the Badgers have allowed the 18th-most returns of any team. Every little bit of field position matters in Big Ten West battles.
30:00 — UW’s average time of possession is dead even, a needed reprieve for a Nebraska defense that has been pushed around and stuck on the field against clock-draining foes the past month.