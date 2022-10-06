Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Piscataway, New Jersey
Record: 3-2 (0-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Greg Schiano, 14th season
Point Differential (2021): +1.2
Special Teams Ratings: 69th, 41st
Overview
Rutgers is at a pivotal junction in its season, hosting a fellow Big Ten bottom dweller in what appears to be its most winnable remaining stretch of the season — games against Nebraska and Indiana. The Huskers just beat the Hoosiers, their first conference win in a year, and hope to do the same on the road this week against a team they’ve never lost to. But the Scarlet Knights haven’t been an easy out since head coach Greg Schiano began his second stint in Piscataway in 2020.
The Scarlet Knights, both by choice and necessity, play offense by committee at the skill positions. Nebraska could see any and all of three quarterbacks. They’re more familiar with the more talented two — senior Noah Vedral who played two seasons in Lincoln in 2018-19 and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt who Nebraska pursued as a four-star recruit. But thanks to better injury luck, the quarterback most likely to play is arguably the least mobile and talented of the trio — sophomore Evan Simon. All have seen the field to varying degrees this season.
The Scarlet Knights similarly spread the wealth in the other half of the backfield but with a higher degree of success. Kyle Monangai, last year’s backup, and four-star freshman Samuel Brown V have taken much of the carries. Receiver Aron Cruickshank has separated himself a bit from the other pass catchers and is an electric playmaker, particularly in the return game. Sean Ryan, a West Virginia transfer, also factors in as does top returnee Shameen Jones who had the biggest game of any Scarlet Knight receiver this season against Iowa.
The Swiss Army knife of the offense is senior tight end/H-back Johnny Langan, who is second on the team in catches and fourth in carries. He led Rutgers in rushing yards (54) when the Huskers visited in 2020. The offensive line, remade through the transfer portal this year, has generally fared well under Schiano.
However, it’s the defensive side of the ball where Schiano’s expertise lies. He made offseason upgrades in hiring new coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who was a head coach at Maine, then co-defensive coordinator at resurgent Minnesota last year. Continuing a trend of overqualified additions on that side of the ball is new linebackers coach Corey Hetherman, who was the defensive coordinator for James Madison last season and named FCS Assistant Coach of the Year.
Early on, the Scarlet Knights have remained strong on the less glamorous side of the ball — especially against the run. The Huskers may not be too deterred from their slight run-first inclination, however, as Ohio State backup running back Miyan Williams gouged Rutgers for 189 yards and five touchdowns last week.
Rutgers is similar in construction to Indiana in that perhaps its best and most experienced playmakers are in the secondary, but the Scarlet Knights have fared better against the run. Still, the RU defense is better overall than what the Hoosiers presented Nebraska with. That secondary has excelled in playmaking, nabbing six interceptions already. Yet the Scarlet Knights’ best player, at least relative to position, is senior punter Adam Korsak. If this game ends up muddied, his battle with Nebraska sophomore punter Brian Buschini could determine the outcome.
Like its defense, Rutgers’ offense is better in the ground game, although it's balanced in playcalling. The rushing attack could get some momentum against Nebraska’s shoddy run defense and help control the time of possession.
Rutgers fell to Nebraska by one score in this same venue in 2020, so it will hope the nighttime kickoff, on a Friday no less, will provide a unique atmosphere and advantage. There’s a very real chance elements like special teams, penalties and turnovers could dictate this weekday October game.
Players to Watch
Cruickshank — He’s not only the top target but an experienced return man with five career scores across kickoffs and punts. One of those came against the Huskers in 2019 when he was playing for Wisconsin. Buschini and kickoff specialist Brendan Franke will hope to keep the ball out of his reach to prevent Nebraska’s first special teams score allowed this season.
Safeties Avery Young and Christian Izien — The secondary is anchored by two veteran playmakers coming off major performances. Young became just the second player this season to pick off Ohio State’s Heisman-frontrunner quarterback CJ Stroud while Izien had 16 tackles and a sack a week earlier against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights’ corners are solid too, but this pair of fifth-year seniors has combined for nearly 500 career tackles and seen running backs and receivers better than Nebraska’s talented transfers.
Linebacker Tyreem Powell — While the four-man front has formed much of the foundation for a stout run defense, Powell, a New Jersey native, has arguably been the team’s top pass rusher. He’s especially strong against top competition as he’s recorded one sack in each of Rutgers’ three games against Power Five teams. Powell will be the top candidate among the Scarlet Knights to notch another as they should be ripe for a few quarterback takedowns against Nebraska’s line.
Numbers to Know
18.33% — The difference in likelihood between Nebraska (50.68%, 14th nationally) and Rutgers (32.35%, 116th) in converting on third down. The Scarlet Knights have the special teams edge and better turnover margin entering this game, but that efficiency is something the Huskers can rely on if this game is close late.
1.85 — The Huskers are nearly twice as likely to score a touchdown upon reaching the redzone (82.35%) than Rutgers (44.44%), another potential separator should this contest play out like 3-point spread indicates it might.
14th — Rutgers’ standing in the Big Ten in 30+ yards gained and Nebraska’s in 30+ yard plays allowed. The Scarlet Knights’ total of six could stand to improve against a Nebraska defense that has shown a proclivity for getting gouged. The Huskers have allowed a Big Ten worst 14 such plays, including 11 on the ground where Rutgers is at its best.
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — The Daily Targum’s Jack Bisaha — to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
How might Rutgers be set up to slow the Husker offense and exploit their defense?
“To slow down the Nebraska offense, it’s really going to be a tale of the defensive line playing well against the run game and then second, turning the football over. That’s crucial for Rutgers because it has an offense that might be able to take advantage of a short field, but going 70-80 yards and scoring a touchdown is something this offense is not very capable of right now.”
Who’s the biggest x-factor for Rutgers in this game?
“I think it’s gonna be Evan Simon. Even though I’m talking about the running game and how important they’ll be, it’s going to be running back by committee. If Evan Simon’s able to play turnover-free football, it will mean Rutgers has a great chance to win this game. And I think a lot falls on his shoulders because I don’t expect Wimsatt or Vedral to be in the game in an official capacity as much.”
How do you think the Friday date might affect this game?
“We’ve heard throughout the week, Schiano saying ‘short week this, short week that’ and everything is pushed up one day. But also on the fan side and atmosphere, I think it plays a massive factor as well. I lean towards it being a night game actually more so than a Friday game for affecting the fan atmosphere. Rutgers doesn’t really have night games.”