Northwestern Wildcats
Evanston, Illinois
Record (2021): 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 17th season
Point Differential (2021): -15.2
Special Teams Ratings (2021): 124th, 107th
Overview
After the soaring high of a Big Ten West title in 2020, the Wildcats’ 2021 campaign came crashing down. They finished with an identical record to the Huskers, 3-9 (1-8), but over 50 spots below the Huskers in average point differential highlighted by a 56-7 drubbing in Lincoln. But if you subscribe to the theory that Northwestern is good every other year — the Wildcats were also 3-9 in 2019 after reaching the Big Ten title game in 2018 — then this should be a bounce-back year. Unfortunately for faithful Wildcat fans, the talent on the roster belies that notion.
Fitzgerald, the fifth longest-tenured coach in the FBS, is 5-6 all-time against Nebraska with 2021 serving as a massive outlier. Before last year’s dominant Husker victory, the prior 10 matchups between the two teams held an average point differential of 6.2 as eight of those were one-score games. Despite Nebraska entering as a two-score favorite, there’s reason to believe this matchup will return to being more competitive.
Northwestern returns a significant amount of pieces from an anemic 2021 offense, which could be a good or bad thing. Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski, the presumptive starter, didn’t inspire much confidence as he shared snaps last year, but perhaps his once-high recruiting billing means there’s some upside remaining. He has a respectable receiver in senior Malik Washington, who had six games with over 50 receiving yards against Big Ten opponents, including Nebraska. Still, the focus here will be in the ground game. Junior running back Evan Hull, a 1,000-yard rusher, returns and will be joined by junior Cam Porter, the leading rusher in 2020 who missed last season with an injury. Senior Andrew Clair furthers that depth having run for nearly 2,300 yards in his FBS career, mostly at Bowling Green. They’ll have the good fortune of running behind junior offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, a near-consensus preseason first-team All-American. Surrounding him on the line are several other men who have been at least part-time starters.
The defense — poor in 2021 and excellent in 2020 — will either float or sink the boat. Unfortunately, that’s the unit with less continuity. Northwestern no longer has men who snagged interceptions last year and lost star safety Brandon Joseph (nine picks through 2020-21) to Notre Dame. The headliner is senior defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore who had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021. There’s certainly room for improvement as coordinator Jim O’Neil now has a year under his belt. That minor continuity edge could serve as an advantage against Nebraska’s overhauled offensive staff.
Players to Watch
Skoronski — He’s one of the most singular talents in the conference and is being widely viewed as a high first round draft pick. Northwestern’s line wasn’t great last year but it has decent continuity in Skoronski and senior right tackle Ethan Wiederkehr, set to be a third-year starter. “That’s why you play in this league, in the Big Ten every week you’re going to have the best offensive linemen in the country you’re going against…really excited to go against him,” Nebraska junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson said about Skoronski.
Porter/Hull — Who gets the first touch in Ireland? It’s arguably the more intriguing storyline than the quarterback battle Fitzgerald is trying to insinuate. Both will get their touches and should prove capable, physical backs in Big Ten play. Nebraska’s new defensive starters will be tested immediately.
Linebacker Bryce Gallagher — The now-junior racked up 90 tackles in his first season as a starter and will now captain this unit from the mike spot. It’s probably an unfair ask, but Gallagher may have to elevate himself to the level of the Big Ten West’s elite linebackers — Iowa’s Jack Campbell and Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig — for any hope at an immediate return to the lofty standards Northwestern’s defense set from 2015-20.
Numbers to Know
16.6 — Last year’s scoring average for Northwestern was the worst of any Big Ten team this decade and since Rutgers’ 13.3 scoring average during a winless Big Ten campaign and Northwestern’s 16.3 in 2019. Given the continuity the Wildcats boast, this year should be better but far from great — Northwestern hasn’t been top 50 nationally in scoring offense in since 2012.
67.65% — Last year, Northwestern’s offense scored about two-thirds of the time it found itself in the red zone, worst in the Big Ten and 128th nationally. The Wildcats’ 13-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio certainly didn’t help. Hilinski or sophomore Brendan Sullivan will hope to change that. Nebraska had an average red zone defense last year. Can the Huskers’ defense take the next step out of the gate by creating more defensive big plays?
46.2% — The Wildcats made less than half of their field goals last year en route to posting the worst percentage of Power Five teams in a season (with at least 10 attempts) since 2016. The Huskers were just a few spots above them at 126th nationally with a 50% conversion rate. Northwestern’s special teams as a whole (kickoff returns, punt returns, kickoffs, punting and place kicking) were rated in the bottom ten nationally per Football Outsiders. Will Nebraska’s specialists outduel the Wildcats under newly elevated coordinator Bill Busch?
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — Daily Northwestern’s John Riker — to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
How do you think playing in week zero and in Ireland will affect Northwestern?
“This is a team that has done really well in bowl games, has done really well in their kinda schedule quirks, going back to 2020 when it was the COVID-19 year. From the operations staff to the coaching staff, this is a team that can adapt pretty well to some pretty weird circumstances, so I think, if anything, it might be a little bit of an advantage for Northwestern.”
What will Nebraska need to execute to move the ball and exploit the Wildcats’ defense?
“Definitely pouncing on them early- that was huge last year. Ground-and-pound, there’s a lot of talent they (Northwestern) brought in, a lot of transfers, but also that’s a lot of guys acclimating to that new system as compared to the secondary with guys who have been in the system, have experience. The recipe for success for the Cornhuskers would be really attacking that front seven.”
(Northwestern ranked 116th in average rushing yards per game allowed last year, but Nebraska’s running back stable is still being sorted out and isn’t expected to feature a back with more than two games of starting experience as a Husker).
What would have to happen for Northwestern to beat Nebraska?
“I believe there was not a single game last year when Northwestern was down and came back and rallied last year. However, I think if Northwestern kind of gets their ground-and-pound approach going and sets that defensive tone early, they’ve been really good under Fitzgerald when they get turnovers and don’t turn the ball over…..I think that it’s gonna be closer than last season. It couldn’t be any more lopsided than last year, but I think it’s going to be a good game on an international stage.”