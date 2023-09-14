Northern Illinois Huskies
DeKalb, Illinois
Record: 1-1
Coach: Thomas Hammock, fifth season
Point Differential: +/- 0
Opponent Overview
Northern Illinois is fresh off the weirdest opening two weeks in all of college football. The Huskies are the only Group of Five team to have lost to a FCS school but also to have beaten a Power Five team. They began the season with an upset win over Boston College before falling to in-state rival Southern Illinois a week later.
Saturday will mark head coach Thomas Hammock’s second trip to Lincoln as the leader of the program, the first coming in 2019, his inaugural year at the helm. That matchup did not fare well for Northern Illinois, as they lost 44-8 in dominant fashion. This time around, the Huskies will attempt to repeat their 2017 effort, in which they marched into Memorial Stadium and handed Nebraska a loss as double-digit underdogs.
Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi is also a familiar face for the Huskers. The seventh-year signal caller formerly played at Michigan State, where he faced off against Nebraska in 2018. Lombardi is in his third year with the Huskies after earning a medical redshirt last year. In his only full season under center in 2021, Northern Illinois won nine games and reached the Cure Bowl.
Lombardi hasn’t looked great through two weeks. He’s struggled to push the ball downfield — especially against Boston College — and has been inaccurate when doing so. Most of his 462 passing yards have come in the short passing game, and he’s completed just 55% of his throws. Lombardi threw three crucial interceptions in the loss to Southern Illinois, two of which came in scoring position.
The Northern Illinois offense has looked stagnant as a whole, averaging just 4.68 yards per play thus far, good for 12th worst in the country. Despite Lombardi’s shortcomings, the Huskies are far more efficient through the air than on the ground. They average just 2.79 yards per carry as a unit — but it’s not for a lack of trying. Offensive coordinator Eric Eidsness has used eight ball carriers thus far, and the Huskies are averaging 41 rushes per game. They’ve implemented option runs and pre-snap motion but have yet to find an offensive balance. It’s unlikely they’ll find one against Nebraska’s top-10 run defense.
One redeeming factor for the Huskies’ offense is their ability to dominate the time of possession. They’re averaging the fourth-highest minutes per game with 36, despite having a -3 turnover margin. Against a poor Nebraska offense, Northern Illinois may be able to slow the game down and keep it close.
The Huskie defense has been a bright spot for the team thus far, ranking 26th nationally for yards allowed per game. They are particularly staunch against the pass, allowing an average of 156 yards through the air. Considering their opponents thus far, the Huskies still have a lot to prove. However, they’re set to face the worst passing attack they’ve seen yet against Nebraska. Handling the Huskers’ rush attack may be a different story. Boston College ran for 146 yards on 5.2 yards per carry against the Huskies, an outing Nebraska is well-suited to top.
Northern Illinois has proven itself to be a tough out. If the Huskers expect an easy win on Saturday, they may fall victim to the same trap Boston College did. But even if the Huskies can slow down Nebraska’s offense, they'll have a hard time scoring. They haven’t been able to exploit far-worse defensive units, and they lack the explosiveness of the Georgia Southern team that beat the Huskers a year ago.
Players to Watch
Running back Gavin Williams — Williams split carries with fellow junior running back Antario Brown in week one but got only two handoffs against Southern Illinois. The Iowa transfer saw limited action as a Hawkeye but has been the most efficient back for the Huskies so far this season. He took 15 carries for 61 yards in the season opener, so watch for him to have an increased workload this weekend.
Wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz — Lombardi has a clear-cut favorite target. Rutkiewicz leads the team in receptions with 11, six more than any other pass catcher. The fifth-year senior snagged Lombardi’s lone touchdown pass, a 62-yard bomb against Southern Illinois that he caught in stride. Without that long ball, he’s averaging a solid 7.7 yards per catch. Lombardi will need to find him more often if the Huskies hope to ramp up their passing attack.
Defensive ends George Gumbs and Roy Williams — The defensive front is Northern Illinois’ biggest strength. The pair of sophomores lead the team with 1.5 sacks each and have combined for nine total tackles. The Huskies need to get pressure on Nebraska’s quarterback — whether it's the turnover-prone Jeff Sims or the inexperienced Heinrich Haarberg — if they hope to win this game. Making either of those guys uncomfortable could bear fruits for a defense that has only forced one turnover this season.
Numbers to know
52% — The Huskies have been solid on third down, converting 17 of their 33 attempts. Nebraska is one of the worst third down defenses in the country, so the Huskers will need to avoid third and short scenarios. On the flip side, Northern Illinois ranks 11th in opponent third down conversion percentage.
1.9 — Northern Illinois’ rushing attack was abysmal against their FCS in-state rivals last week, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. They ran the ball 34 times but didn’t get a single rush for more than 14 yards. Against an exponentially better run defense, expect the Huskies to struggle to move the ball on the ground.
15.5 — The Huskies rank 29th in the nation in average first downs allowed. Despite the loss, they allowed Southern Illinois to move the chains just 11 times. Nebraska ranks 111th in converting first downs, a mark that will be difficult to improve this week.