Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten)
Coach: PJ Fleck, 6th season
Point Differential: +17.5
Special Teams Ratings: 59th, 45th
Overview
Minnesota entered its conference slate as the Big Ten West favorite, then saw its stock plummet before rebounding a bit as of late. The Golden Gophers are still wholly capable of winning eight regular season games for a second-straight year, a mission that will start Saturday in Lincoln.
This was a game the Huskers almost won on the road last year — albeit bringing a better defense — against a similar Minnesota team, so it may appear curious that the Golden Gophers are nearly a three-score favorite. That’s largely attributed to the Huskers’ uncertainties at quarterback. Head coach PJ Fleck has had Nebraska’s number, winning four of five matchups, including the past three. He also has built the template for yet another Big Ten West story of sustained success at a program that’s historically been far inferior to Nebraska.
The Gopher offense, the most run-heavy Nebraska has faced yet, is led by one of the Big Ten’s four sixth-year quarterbacks — the capable but subdued Tanner Morgan. More realistically, the offense is powered by workhorse senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. He’s second in yards per game in the Big Ten, after Illinois’ Chase Brown, and fourth nationally. However, he has done so with less carries and over twice as many touchdowns as Brown. He hasn’t missed a beat from his last healthy season, 2020, when he led all Power Five teams in rush yards per game. He’s likely to surpass 4,000 career rush yards on Saturday.
What makes the Golden Gophers superior on the ground to Nebraska’s last opponent is the depth they possess beyond Ibrahim. Junior Trey Potts amassed 552 yards through five games last season before an injury, and senior Bryce Williams presents another solid option. They lean even more on that troika now that leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who has had several big games against Nebraska, is out for the season. Receivers Daniel Jackson, Michael Brown-Stephens and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford offer a balanced pass-catching contingent.
The offensive line, led by seniors John Michael Schmitz and Axel Ruschmeyer, is strong in both disciplines and adds to and protects one of the nation’s most experienced offenses. Much of the success can be attributed to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who coached many of these guys before he left for Penn State in 2020. He has since returned and given the Golden Gophers their best offense since he was leading the charge in 2019.
Coordinator Joe Rossi’s defense is nearly as stout as the one the Huskers faced last week, allowing just 14.4 points per game. That mark would be a Big Ten best since 2019 — aside from Illinois’ this season — if sustained. The Golden Gophers are equally suffocating against the run and the pass. A ballhawking secondary composed of juniors and seniors is the most impressive group, but the front six or seven also does well to limit gains. This defense’s strength lies less in creating big plays for itself and more from limiting them for its opponents. They get off the field over three-fourths of the time on third down.
The Golden Gophers’ average special teams don’t necessarily give them an edge over Nebraska’s improved unit. Minnesota has a top-ten kick return average, but the Huskers are top-five in kickoff coverage.
The game could come down to time of possession, especially if Nebraska leans toward the run with junior quarterback Casey Thompson questionable. Minnesota leads the Big Ten and Power Five conferences in that department for a second straight season, surpassing Illinois with a 41-minute performance last week. That helped the Gophers smother a .500 Scarlet Knights team that Nebraska barely beat. Minnesota bleeds the clock with a dominant run game and immense success on third downs.
Players to Watch
Quarterback Tanner Morgan — In his fifth game against the Huskers, Morgan will be pivotal in this game for his ability to manage the offense. He has the experience and forte to guide the Golden Gophers to a comfortable win in Lincoln, but if he tosses two picks like he did last year, the Huskers may have a chance.
Safety Tyler Nubin — The veteran snagged two interceptions in Minnesota’s shutout of Rutgers last week and spearheads the sixth-most stingy pass defense in the nation.
Cornerback Justin Walley — Another key piece of Minnesota’s back end, Walley has a pair of picks this season, one of which was a lone bright spot in the Gopher’s moribund defensive performance against Penn State as he returned it 37 yards to flip the field.
Numbers to Know
37.5 — The Golden Gophers play a disciplined brand of football, ranking 10th nationally in fewest penalties and second in the Big Ten. So the penalty pendulum will probably swing back against the Huskers, who have won the battle in five of eight games. Looming opponents Iowa and Michigan rate in that department well too.
14th — The one knock on the Golden Gopher defense is the inability of its four-man front to generate pressure. They rank last in the Big Ten in total sacks (10) and tackles for loss (31), one spot below Nebraska in both regards. This game could be a respite for the Huskers’ faulty offensive line and whoever is under center.
59.8% — Minnesota has the nation-leading third down conversion rate by over five percent, well over twice as often as it allows its opponents to move the chains. Little the Golden Gophers do is pretty, but it’s effective.
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — The Minnesota Daily’s Theo Franz — to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
How can Nebraska exploit Minnesota’s defense?
“Pass rush is easily the worst quality on defense, so if you're gonna exploit it you're going to have to take advantage of how poorly they get into the pocket. The quarterback needs to take advantage of how much time they have in the pocket and receivers may have more time to get open against a strong secondary.”
Who is the biggest x-factor for Minnesota entering this game?
“On offense, I would say Mohamed Ibrahim. If he can keep abusing Nebraska’s defense, I feel he will have another career performance. On defense, safeties Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin. Both of those guys have come up this season and played elite performances in some games, and especially if Thompson is at quarterback, they need to show up. If they cover that deep part of the field well, it will flip the script and make it hard for Nebraska to score points.”
What would Nebraska have to do to win this game?
“For Nebraska to win, they have to score points early, find mistakes in Minnesota’s defense early because it happens so rarely but does happen. So if they exploit those mistakes early and get up, it could make Minnesota start passing to keep up. Tanner Morgan is one of the best game managers in the Big Ten. He controls the game very well, but if you put him in a position where he has to win the game, I feel like that gives Nebraska the best chance to win.”