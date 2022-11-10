Michigan Wolverines
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Record: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 8th season
Point Differential: +30.1
Special Teams Ratings: 9th, 6th
Overview
It took over a half-decade, but Michigan has finally delivered on the promise that seemed like a guarantee when Jim Harbaugh took the helm of his alma mater in 2015. The Wolverines, now No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, have seen little dropoff from last season’s breakout Big Ten title and CFP run.
The offense has been a touchdown better on average this season than last year’s unit that ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring. That’s in spite of losing coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami and running back Hassan Haskins to the NFL. Blake Corum has more than filled the top ball-carrier role, emerging as a Heisman Trophy candidate in the process. He's tied for the national lead in touchdowns and is more dynamic than the elite backs Nebraska has played in the past two weeks but has more options behind him, so there’s less of a need for him to carry a gargantuan load.
Donovan Edwards has mostly filled Corum’s role from last season as an elite second option. It helps that the offensive line, headlined by Ryan Hayes, Zak Zinter and Olusegun Oluwatimi, is among the nation’s best. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is also a threat on the ground, rounding out the Big Ten’s leading rushing attack which averages 250 yards per game. McCarthy usurped returning starter Cade McNamara under center but has perhaps been a bit less explosive than expected. While the Wolverines, 11th nationally in run-play percentage, are naturally inclined to run the ball, they also boast one of the Big Ten’s better receiver groups with Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson and tight end Luke Schoonmaker.
Harbaugh had to anoint a new leader on the defensive side too after coordinator Mike Macdonald left to take over the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. Jesse Minter took over, and the unit has hardly skipped a beat. In fact, it’s actually gotten better. The Wolverines boast the nation’s third-best scoring defense, letting up less than two touchdowns per game. That’s largely thanks to the fact that they employ the nation’s best rush defense. They also rank in the top-10 against the pass.
The production is impressive across all three levels. Michigan has a beautiful blend of experience and youth among its top contributors, with true freshman Mason Graham joining senior Mazi Smith on the front line, and seniors Michael Barrett and DJ Turner joining second-year players Junior Colson and Rod Moore among the linebackers and secondary.
An elite special teams unit ensures there’s no drop off across the roster. Punter Brad Robbins and kicker Jake Moody, both seniors, are among the nation’s best specialists. There’s few, if any, chinks in the armor. It’s been quite the turnaround for a program that went 2-4 in 2020 with Harbaugh on the hot seat. The reversal since for the former Wolverine quarterback-turned-head coach reads like a Scott Frost fever dream.
Players to Watch
Edge Rusher Mike Morris — He’s no Aidan Hutchinson, but the senior has nearly taken over the second overall draft pick’s mantle as the Big Ten’s top pass rusher. Morris ranks second in the conference in sacks with seven. It’s hard to imagine opposing quarterbacks operating calmly with the threat of his 290 pounds bearing down on them.
Linebacker Michael Barrett — Another veteran who has emerged after waiting his turn, Barrett has been versatile from the linebacker spot, ranking second on the team in tackles, interceptions and sacks. He has 2.5 of the latter this season and two picks, both of which came in last week’s rout of Rutgers, including one returned for a touchdown.
Running Back Donovan Edwards — The biggest offensive recruit in the past half-decade outside of McCarthy, Edwards has quickly lived up to his billing. He passed the century mark twice in recent weeks, gouging Penn State for 173 rush yards and two scores and Rutgers for 109 yards with 52 and a score in the passing game. He’s more than a change of pace for the smaller Corum.
Numbers to Know
24.25 — The Wolverines’ average point differential in the second half alone over the past four games. It’s nearly as high as their nation-leading average full-game point differential of 30.1 and was achieved against a quartet of divisional foes.
5 — Michigan leads the Big Ten in fewest turnovers. That’s not a reassuring statistic for a Husker defense desperate to make some plays on the road after losing the turnover battle each of the past three weeks.
35:03 — Yet another Husker foe that dominates the ball. The Wolverines rank third nationally in time of possession, sandwiched between Nebraska’s last two opponents — Minnesota (2nd) and Illinois (4th). The Huskers, who rate 122nd in that department, again seem set to spend much of their time on defense.
The Other Side(line)
I interviewed a student journalist at the opposing campus newspaper — The Michigan Daily’s senior sports editor Josh Taubman — to get his thoughts on the matchup. The conversation has been condensed.
How can Nebraska exploit Michigan’s defense?
“Michigan has been very staunch in the run game, but they have looked more beatable in the pass game. Like against Iowa, who’s not a very formidable offense, they were able to pass the ball around. Michigan State in the first half got a couple deep passes, Rutgers in the first half hit some explosive plays. The secondary is definitely the weak point of the Michigan defense, so if Nebraska wants to stick around, they need to connect through the passing game.”
What does Nebraska need to do to slow Michigan’s offense?
“Michigan’s bread and butter is the ground game. So to slow Michigan down, you’ve got to force them to pass more. McCarthy has looked good at times but has missed on deep balls, the passing is not as crisp. Stuffing the running game and forcing into longer, obvious pass situations would make it easier for the defense to defend the pass.”
What would need to happen in order for Nebraska to win this game?
“Being opportunistic if JJ misses throws, take advantage and get some turnovers. They've had some slow starts and have adjusted well in the second half. If it is close, if Nebraska can adjust along with Michigan and hang around, we could see a competitive game.”